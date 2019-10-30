The last time dei The Script: testo, traduzione e video

The last time dei The Script è prodotto da Samuel Tsang, Danny O’Donoghue, Mark Sheehan & Jimbo Barry e anticipa l’uscita del sesto album in studio. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

The last time dei The Script: il testo

[Verse 1]

Why’s it so hard to look me in the eye?

Playing with that cross that’s on?your?chain

I know you?only ever bite your lip

When it’s?something you’re afraid to say

[Pre-Chorus1]

Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?

Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?

This is the last thing I would ever have done to you

This is the last thing that I thought you’d do to me

[Chorus2]

We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied

You said we’d be forever, now you never ever be mine (Oh-oh-oh)

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

[Verse 2]

You practiced leaving many times before

But I guess you’ll get it right today

Leaving that ring I gave you in the drawer

But you taking every single part of me

[Pre-Chorus1]

Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?

Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?

This is the last thing I would ever have done to you

This is the last thing that I thought you’d do to me

[Chorus2]

We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? (Oh-oh-oh)

I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied (Oh-oh-oh)

You said we’d be forever, now you never ever be mine (Oh-oh-oh)

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? Oh

[Post-Chorus5]

I think of the first kiss

That lead to the first night

Whoa, whoa

I think of the first tiff

That lead to the first fight

Whoa, whoa

Ooh

[Chorus2]

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied, mmm

We always said we’d be forever, now you never ever be mine, ooh (Oh-oh-oh)

We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? Oh, ooh

[Post-Chorus5]

I think of the first kiss

That lead to the first night

Whoa (First night), whoa (Whoa)

I think of the first tiff

That lead to the first fight

Whoa, whoa, oh

[Outro8]

You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?

The last time dei The Script: la traduzione

Perché è così difficile guardarmi negli occhi?

Giocando con quella croce che è sulla tua catena

So che ti sei sempre morsa il labbro

Quando c’è qualcosa che hai paura di dire

È l’ultima volta che ti guardo?

È l’ultima volta che ti guardo partire?

Questa è l’ultima cosa che ti avrei mai fatto

Questa è l’ultima cosa che pensavo mi avresti fatto

Abbiamo detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?

Sto provando a tenere la tua mano ma mi sento come se la mia mano fosse legata

Hai detto che saremmo stati per sempre, ora non sarai mai mia (Oh-oh-oh)

Hai detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?

Ti sei allenata a partire molte volte prima

Ma suppongo che lo capirai proprio oggi

Lasciando quell’anello ti ho dato nel cassetto

Ma stai prendendo ogni singola parte di me

È l’ultima volta che ti guardo?

È l’ultima volta che ti guardo partire?

Questa è l’ultima cosa che ti avrei mai fatto

Questa è l’ultima cosa che pensavo mi avresti fatto

Abbiamo detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta? (Oh oh oh)

Sto provando a tenere la tua mano ma mi sento come se la mia mano fosse legata (Oh-oh-oh)

Hai detto che saremmo stati per sempre, ora non sarai mai mio (Oh-oh-oh)

Hai detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta? Oh

Penso al primo bacio

Ciò ha portato alla prima notte

Whoa, whoa

Penso al primo tiff

Ciò ha portato al primo combattimento

Whoa, whoa

Ooh

Hai detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?

Sto provando a tenere la tua mano ma mi sento come se la mia mano fosse legata, mmm

Abbiamo sempre detto che saremmo stati per sempre, ora non sarai mai mio, ooh (Oh-oh-oh)

Abbiamo detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta? Oh oh

Penso al primo bacio

Ciò ha portato alla prima notte

Whoa (prima notte), whoa (Whoa)

Penso al primo tiff

Ciò ha portato al primo combattimento

Whoa, whoa, oh

Hai detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?

The last time dei The Script: il video

