The last time dei The Script: testo, traduzione e video

The last time dei The Script è prodotto da Samuel Tsang, Danny O’Donoghue, Mark Sheehan & Jimbo Barry e anticipa l’uscita del sesto album in studio. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
The last time dei The Script: il testo
[Verse 1]
Why’s it so hard to look me in the eye?
Playing with that cross that’s on?your?chain
I know you?only ever bite your lip
When it’s?something you’re afraid to say
[Pre-Chorus1]
Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?
Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?
This is the last thing I would ever have done to you
This is the last thing that I thought you’d do to me
[Chorus2]
We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?
I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied
You said we’d be forever, now you never ever be mine (Oh-oh-oh)
You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?
[Verse 2]
You practiced leaving many times before
But I guess you’ll get it right today
Leaving that ring I gave you in the drawer
But you taking every single part of me
[Pre-Chorus1]
Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?
Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?
This is the last thing I would ever have done to you
This is the last thing that I thought you’d do to me
[Chorus2]
We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? (Oh-oh-oh)
I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied (Oh-oh-oh)
You said we’d be forever, now you never ever be mine (Oh-oh-oh)
You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? Oh
[Post-Chorus5]
I think of the first kiss
That lead to the first night
Whoa, whoa
I think of the first tiff
That lead to the first fight
Whoa, whoa
Ooh
[Chorus2]
You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?
I’m tryna hold your hand but feeling like my hand’s tied, mmm
We always said we’d be forever, now you never ever be mine, ooh (Oh-oh-oh)
We said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time? Oh, ooh
[Post-Chorus5]
I think of the first kiss
That lead to the first night
Whoa (First night), whoa (Whoa)
I think of the first tiff
That lead to the first fight
Whoa, whoa, oh
[Outro8]
You said that it would last, but how come it’s the last time?
The last time dei The Script: la traduzione
Perché è così difficile guardarmi negli occhi?
Giocando con quella croce che è sulla tua catena
So che ti sei sempre morsa il labbro
Quando c’è qualcosa che hai paura di dire
È l’ultima volta che ti guardo?
È l’ultima volta che ti guardo partire?
Questa è l’ultima cosa che ti avrei mai fatto
Questa è l’ultima cosa che pensavo mi avresti fatto
Abbiamo detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?
Sto provando a tenere la tua mano ma mi sento come se la mia mano fosse legata
Hai detto che saremmo stati per sempre, ora non sarai mai mia (Oh-oh-oh)
Hai detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?
Ti sei allenata a partire molte volte prima
Ma suppongo che lo capirai proprio oggi
Lasciando quell’anello ti ho dato nel cassetto
Ma stai prendendo ogni singola parte di me
È l’ultima volta che ti guardo?
È l’ultima volta che ti guardo partire?
Questa è l’ultima cosa che ti avrei mai fatto
Questa è l’ultima cosa che pensavo mi avresti fatto
Abbiamo detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta? (Oh oh oh)
Sto provando a tenere la tua mano ma mi sento come se la mia mano fosse legata (Oh-oh-oh)
Hai detto che saremmo stati per sempre, ora non sarai mai mio (Oh-oh-oh)
Hai detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta? Oh
Penso al primo bacio
Ciò ha portato alla prima notte
Whoa, whoa
Penso al primo tiff
Ciò ha portato al primo combattimento
Whoa, whoa
Ooh
Hai detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?
Sto provando a tenere la tua mano ma mi sento come se la mia mano fosse legata, mmm
Abbiamo sempre detto che saremmo stati per sempre, ora non sarai mai mio, ooh (Oh-oh-oh)
Abbiamo detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta? Oh oh
Penso al primo bacio
Ciò ha portato alla prima notte
Whoa (prima notte), whoa (Whoa)
Penso al primo tiff
Ciò ha portato al primo combattimento
Whoa, whoa, oh
Hai detto che sarebbe durato, ma come mai è l’ultima volta?