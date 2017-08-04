The Sin and The Sentence dei Travium segna l’ingresso nella band metalcore/thrash metal del nuovo batterista Alex Bent (ex-Battlecross e Decrepit Birth). Siete curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

The Sin and The Sentence dei Trivium: il testo

I heard the passing bells calling out my name

I knew I’d never see another day

I couldn’t swim against the tides of blame

I knew there was no other way

You better practice your lines

You better practice your words

I know that real monsters lie

Between the light and the shade

It doesn’t matter what you say or feel

When honest men become deranged, they’ll genuflect to a lie

The sin and the sentence

Penance in the fire

(To a lie)

The sin and the sentence

The plagues grip your throat

(They’ll genuflect to a lie)

The sin and the sentence

Penance in the fire

(To a lie)

The sin and the sentence

The plagues grip your throat

(They’ll genuflect to a lie)

I saw the dagger eyes staring back at me

I knew I’d never have a chance to bleed

Guilty, but in the sight of fallen men

They bury you before you speak

(The sin and the sentence)

You better practice your lies

You better practice your words

I know that real monsters lie

Between the light and the shade

It doesn’t matter what you say or feel

When honest men become deranged, they’ll genuflect to a lie

The sin and the sentence

Penance in the fire

(To a lie)

The sin and the sentence

The plagues grip your throat

(They’ll genuflect to a lie)

The sin and the sentence

Penance in the fire

(To a lie)

The sin and the sentence

The plagues grip your throat

(They’ll genuflect to a lie)

Beware those who speak in tongues

For they may call your name

You condemn me

‘Cause you don’t understand me

You condemn me

‘Cause you don’t understand me

They’ll genuflect to a lie

The sin and the sentence

Penance in the fire

(To a lie)

The sin and the sentence

The plagues grip your throat

(They’ll genuflect to a lie)

The sin and the sentence

Penance in the fire

(To a lie)

The sin and the sentence

The plagues grip your throat

(They’ll genuflect to a lie)

Beware those who speak in tongues

For they may call your name

You condemn me

Cause you don’t understand me

You condemn me

Cause you don’t understand me

You condemn me

Cause you don’t understand me

You condemn me

Cause you don’t understand me

Fuck!

The sin and the sentence

Penance in the fire

The sin and the sentence

The plagues grip your throat.

The Sin and The Sentence dei Trivium: la traduzione

Ho sentito le campane suonare il mio nome

sapevo che non avrei vissuto un altro giorno

non potevo più nuotare contro le onde della colpa

sapevo che non c’era altro modo

Faresti meglio ad esercitarti con le tue frasi

Faresti meglio ad esercitarti con le tue parole

io son che i veri mostri si nascondono

fra la luce e l’ombra

non importa quel che dici o quel che provi

quando uomini onesti vanno fuori controllo, si inchineranno ad una bugia

Il peccato e la condanna

la penitenza nel fuoco

(una bugia)

il peccato e la condanna

le fiamme ti stringono la gola

(si inchineranno ad una bugia)

Il peccato e la condanna

la penitenza nel fuoco

(una bugia)

il peccato e la condanna

le fiamme ti stringono la gola

(si inchineranno ad una bugia)

Ho visto che mi fissavano occhi a forma di pugnale

sapevo che non avrei neanche avuto possibilità di sanguinare

colpevole, ma davanti a tutti gli uomini caduti

ti seppelliscono prima che tu possa parlare

(il peccato e la condanna)

Faresti meglio ad esercitarti con le tue frasi

Faresti meglio ad esercitarti con le tue parole

io son che i veri mostri si nascondono

fra la luce e l’ombra

non importa quel che dici o quel che provi

quando uomini onesti vanno fuori controllo, si inchineranno ad una bugia

Il peccato e la condanna

la penitenza nel fuoco

(una bugia)

il peccato e la condanna

le fiamme ti stringono la gola

(si inchineranno ad una bugia)

Il peccato e la condanna

la penitenza nel fuoco

(una bugia)

il peccato e la condanna

le fiamme ti stringono la gola

(si inchineranno ad una bugia)

Attento a chi parla lingue sconosciute

perchè potrebbero star parlando di te

Tu mi condanni

perchè non mi capisci

Tu mi condanni

perchè non mi capisci.

The Sin and The Sentence dei Trivium: il video