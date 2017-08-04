The Sin and The Sentence dei Travium segna l’ingresso nella band metalcore/thrash metal del nuovo batterista Alex Bent (ex-Battlecross e Decrepit Birth). Siete curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
The Sin and The Sentence dei Trivium: il testo
I heard the passing bells calling out my name
I knew I’d never see another day
I couldn’t swim against the tides of blame
I knew there was no other way
You better practice your lines
You better practice your words
I know that real monsters lie
Between the light and the shade
It doesn’t matter what you say or feel
When honest men become deranged, they’ll genuflect to a lie
The sin and the sentence
Penance in the fire
(To a lie)
The sin and the sentence
The plagues grip your throat
(They’ll genuflect to a lie)
The sin and the sentence
Penance in the fire
(To a lie)
The sin and the sentence
The plagues grip your throat
(They’ll genuflect to a lie)
I saw the dagger eyes staring back at me
I knew I’d never have a chance to bleed
Guilty, but in the sight of fallen men
They bury you before you speak
(The sin and the sentence)
You better practice your lies
You better practice your words
I know that real monsters lie
Between the light and the shade
It doesn’t matter what you say or feel
When honest men become deranged, they’ll genuflect to a lie
The sin and the sentence
Penance in the fire
(To a lie)
The sin and the sentence
The plagues grip your throat
(They’ll genuflect to a lie)
The sin and the sentence
Penance in the fire
(To a lie)
The sin and the sentence
The plagues grip your throat
(They’ll genuflect to a lie)
Beware those who speak in tongues
For they may call your name
You condemn me
‘Cause you don’t understand me
You condemn me
‘Cause you don’t understand me
They’ll genuflect to a lie
The sin and the sentence
Penance in the fire
(To a lie)
The sin and the sentence
The plagues grip your throat
(They’ll genuflect to a lie)
The sin and the sentence
Penance in the fire
(To a lie)
The sin and the sentence
The plagues grip your throat
(They’ll genuflect to a lie)
Beware those who speak in tongues
For they may call your name
You condemn me
Cause you don’t understand me
You condemn me
Cause you don’t understand me
You condemn me
Cause you don’t understand me
You condemn me
Cause you don’t understand me
Fuck!
The sin and the sentence
Penance in the fire
The sin and the sentence
The plagues grip your throat.
The Sin and The Sentence dei Trivium: la traduzione
Ho sentito le campane suonare il mio nome
sapevo che non avrei vissuto un altro giorno
non potevo più nuotare contro le onde della colpa
sapevo che non c’era altro modo
Faresti meglio ad esercitarti con le tue frasi
Faresti meglio ad esercitarti con le tue parole
io son che i veri mostri si nascondono
fra la luce e l’ombra
non importa quel che dici o quel che provi
quando uomini onesti vanno fuori controllo, si inchineranno ad una bugia
Il peccato e la condanna
la penitenza nel fuoco
(una bugia)
il peccato e la condanna
le fiamme ti stringono la gola
(si inchineranno ad una bugia)
Il peccato e la condanna
la penitenza nel fuoco
(una bugia)
il peccato e la condanna
le fiamme ti stringono la gola
(si inchineranno ad una bugia)
Ho visto che mi fissavano occhi a forma di pugnale
sapevo che non avrei neanche avuto possibilità di sanguinare
colpevole, ma davanti a tutti gli uomini caduti
ti seppelliscono prima che tu possa parlare
(il peccato e la condanna)
Faresti meglio ad esercitarti con le tue frasi
Faresti meglio ad esercitarti con le tue parole
io son che i veri mostri si nascondono
fra la luce e l’ombra
non importa quel che dici o quel che provi
quando uomini onesti vanno fuori controllo, si inchineranno ad una bugia
Il peccato e la condanna
la penitenza nel fuoco
(una bugia)
il peccato e la condanna
le fiamme ti stringono la gola
(si inchineranno ad una bugia)
Il peccato e la condanna
la penitenza nel fuoco
(una bugia)
il peccato e la condanna
le fiamme ti stringono la gola
(si inchineranno ad una bugia)
Attento a chi parla lingue sconosciute
perchè potrebbero star parlando di te
Tu mi condanni
perchè non mi capisci
Tu mi condanni
perchè non mi capisci.
The Sin and The Sentence dei Trivium: il video