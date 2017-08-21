The world is yours degli Arch Enemy: testo, traduzione e video

The world is yours degli Arch Enemy anticipa l’uscita del loro nuovo album intitolato Will To Power, prevista per l’8 settembre 2017. Il chitarrista e mastermind Michael Amott ha descritto il nuovo brano del gruppo melodic death metal svedese: “Abbiamo lavorato duramente per la realizzazione del nuovo album e ora siamo orgogliosi di presentarvi il primo assaggio della nuova musica degli Arch Enemy, il primo singolo dopo oltre tre anni, The world is yours! Questa è stata la prima canzone che ho scritto per il nuovo album Will To Power assieme a Daniel (Erlandsson, batteria). L’album è stato registrato nel sud della Svezia e mixato da Jens Bogren, il quale ha fatto un lavoro più che fantastico a livello di mix e master. Penso che Will To Power sia decisamente più epico e solido del precedente War Eternal. Gli addetti ai lavori che hanno già sentito questo brano in particolare – ha concluso – lo hanno già proclamato come un inno in perfetto stile Arch Enemy. Non vediamo l’ora di proporlo dal vivo!”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
The world is yours degli Arch Enemy: il testo
Rise into the light and fade to the night
Sick of being told how to run your life
Their rules, they’re fools
Empty words they promise so much
The present status quo remains untouched
If you want the world
Use your mind
Take control
Feel the strength
Rise from within
If you really want it, the world is yours
Every empire was raised by the slain
Built through the ages you can destroy it in a day
Turn the page, unleash your rage
Burn your golden cage and walk away
On your path toward ultimate power
If you want the world
Use your mind
Take control
Feel the strength
Rise from within
If you really want it, the world is yours
Striking at the leash
Foaming at the mouth
No more subservience
Justice will be done
There was only so much
You can take
There was only so much
You can tolerate
When the bough breaks
The empire will fall
If you want the world
Use your mind
Take control
Feel the strength
Rise from within
If you really want it, the world is yours
If you want the world
Use your mind
Take control
Feel the strength
Rise from within
If you really want it, the world is yours.
The world is yours degli Arch Enemy: la traduzione
Alzati con la luce e sparisci nella notte
stanco di sentirmi dire come gestire la mia vita
le loro regole, sono dei pazzi
parole vuote, che promettono tantissimo
lo status quo però rimane sempre intoccabile
Se vuoi il mondo
usa la testa
prendi il controllo
cresci dall’interno
se lo vuoi veramente, il mondo è tuo
Ogni impero è nato dopo un massacro
costruito in secoli, puoi distruggerlo in un giorno
gira la pagina, scatena la tua rabbia
brucia la tua gabbia dorata e vattene via
sulla tua strada verso il potere assoluto
Se vuoi il mondo
usa la testa
prendi il controllo
cresci dall’interno
se lo vuoi veramente, il mondo è tuo
Colpisci il guinzaglio
con la bava alla bocca
niente più obbedienza
giustizia sarà fatta
C’è un certo limite
che puoi sopportare
c’è un certo limite
che puoi tollerare
quando il ramo si spezza
l’imperò cadrà
Se vuoi il mondo
usa la testa
prendi il controllo
cresci dall’interno
se lo vuoi veramente, il mondo è tuo.