The world is yours degli Arch Enemy: testo, traduzione e video

The world is yours degli Arch Enemy anticipa l’uscita del loro nuovo album intitolato Will To Power, prevista per l’8 settembre 2017. Il chitarrista e mastermind Michael Amott ha descritto il nuovo brano del gruppo melodic death metal svedese: “Abbiamo lavorato duramente per la realizzazione del nuovo album e ora siamo orgogliosi di presentarvi il primo assaggio della nuova musica degli Arch Enemy, il primo singolo dopo oltre tre anni, The world is yours! Questa è stata la prima canzone che ho scritto per il nuovo album Will To Power assieme a Daniel (Erlandsson, batteria). L’album è stato registrato nel sud della Svezia e mixato da Jens Bogren, il quale ha fatto un lavoro più che fantastico a livello di mix e master. Penso che Will To Power sia decisamente più epico e solido del precedente War Eternal. Gli addetti ai lavori che hanno già sentito questo brano in particolare – ha concluso – lo hanno già proclamato come un inno in perfetto stile Arch Enemy. Non vediamo l’ora di proporlo dal vivo!”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

The world is yours degli Arch Enemy: il testo

Rise into the light and fade to the night

Sick of being told how to run your life

Their rules, they’re fools

Empty words they promise so much

The present status quo remains untouched

If you want the world

Use your mind

Take control

Feel the strength

Rise from within

If you really want it, the world is yours

Every empire was raised by the slain

Built through the ages you can destroy it in a day

Turn the page, unleash your rage

Burn your golden cage and walk away

On your path toward ultimate power

If you want the world

Use your mind

Take control

Feel the strength

Rise from within

If you really want it, the world is yours

Striking at the leash

Foaming at the mouth

No more subservience

Justice will be done

There was only so much

You can take

There was only so much

You can tolerate

When the bough breaks

The empire will fall

If you want the world

Use your mind

Take control

Feel the strength

Rise from within

If you really want it, the world is yours

If you want the world

Use your mind

Take control

Feel the strength

Rise from within

If you really want it, the world is yours.

The world is yours degli Arch Enemy: la traduzione

Alzati con la luce e sparisci nella notte

stanco di sentirmi dire come gestire la mia vita

le loro regole, sono dei pazzi

parole vuote, che promettono tantissimo

lo status quo però rimane sempre intoccabile

Se vuoi il mondo

usa la testa

prendi il controllo

cresci dall’interno

se lo vuoi veramente, il mondo è tuo

Ogni impero è nato dopo un massacro

costruito in secoli, puoi distruggerlo in un giorno

gira la pagina, scatena la tua rabbia

brucia la tua gabbia dorata e vattene via

sulla tua strada verso il potere assoluto

Se vuoi il mondo

usa la testa

prendi il controllo

cresci dall’interno

se lo vuoi veramente, il mondo è tuo

Colpisci il guinzaglio

con la bava alla bocca

niente più obbedienza

giustizia sarà fatta

C’è un certo limite

che puoi sopportare

c’è un certo limite

che puoi tollerare

quando il ramo si spezza

l’imperò cadrà

Se vuoi il mondo

usa la testa

prendi il controllo

cresci dall’interno

se lo vuoi veramente, il mondo è tuo.

The world is yours degli Arch Enemy: il video