There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back di Shawn Mendes è stato inserito nella nuova edizione di Illuminate nei negozi tradizionali e in digitale dal 12 maggio. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.
There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back di Shawn Mendes: il testo
[Verse 1]
I wanna follow where she goes
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
‘Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah
[Pre-Chorus1]
She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
[Chorus2]
Oh, I’ve been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
[Verse 2]
She says that she’s never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn’t like to wait
Not really into hesitation
[Pre-Chorus1]
Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing
[Chorus2]
Oh, I’ve been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
[Bridge5]
‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
[Chorus2]
Oh, I’ve been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
I feel so free when you’re with me, baby
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back.
There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back di Shawn Mendes: la traduzione
Voglio seguire dove lei va
Penso a lei e lei lo sa
Voglio permetterle di prendere il controllo
Perché ogni volta che si avvicina, sì
Mi attira abbastanza per sorprendermi di continuo
E forse dovrei smettere e cominciare a confessare
Confessare, sì
Oh, ho tremato
Mi piace quando diventi pazza
Prendi tutte le mie inibizioni
Baby, non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Mi porti in luoghi che fanno a pezzi la mia reputazione
Manipolano le mie decisioni
Baby, Non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Dice che non ha mai paura
Basta immaginare tutti nudi
Non le piace veramente aspettare
Non le piace essere in esitazione
Mi attira abbastanza per sorprendermi di continuo
E forse dovrei smettere e cominciare a confessare
Confessare, sì
Oh, ho tremato
Mi piace quando diventi pazza
Prendi tutte le mie inibizioni
Baby, non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Mi porti in luoghi che fanno a pezzi la mia reputazione
Manipolano le mie decisioni
Baby, Non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Perché se abbiamo perso la nostra mente e l’abbiamo portata troppo lontano
So che staremmo bene, so che saremmo soddisfatti
Se fossi al mio fianco e ci ritrovassimo al buio
So che staremmo bene, so che saremmo soddisfatti
Perché se abbiamo perso la nostra mente e l’abbiamo portata troppo lontano
So che staremmo bene, so che saremmo soddisfatti
Se fossi al mio fianco e ci ritrovassimo al buio
So che staremmo bene, so che saremmo soddisfatti
Oh, ho tremato
Mi piace quando diventi pazza
Prendi tutte le mie inibizioni
Baby, non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Mi porti in luoghi che fanno a pezzi la mia reputazione
Manipolano le mie decisioni
Baby, Non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Non c’è niente che mi trattenga
Mi sento così libero quando sei con me, baby
Baby, Non c’è niente che mi trattenga.
There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back di Shawn Mendes: il video