There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back di Shawn Mendes è stato inserito nella nuova edizione di Illuminate nei negozi tradizionali e in digitale dal 12 maggio. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back di Shawn Mendes: il testo

[Verse 1]

I wanna follow where she goes

I think about her and she knows it

I wanna let her take control

‘Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah

[Pre-Chorus1]

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

[Chorus2]

Oh, I’ve been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

[Verse 2]

She says that she’s never afraid

Just picture everybody naked

She really doesn’t like to wait

Not really into hesitation

[Pre-Chorus1]

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing

[Chorus2]

Oh, I’ve been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

[Bridge5]

‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

[Chorus2]

Oh, I’ve been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

I feel so free when you’re with me, baby

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back.

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back di Shawn Mendes: la traduzione

Voglio seguire dove lei va

Penso a lei e lei lo sa

Voglio permetterle di prendere il controllo

Perché ogni volta che si avvicina, sì

Mi attira abbastanza per sorprendermi di continuo

E forse dovrei smettere e cominciare a confessare

Confessare, sì

Oh, ho tremato

Mi piace quando diventi pazza

Prendi tutte le mie inibizioni

Baby, non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Mi porti in luoghi che fanno a pezzi la mia reputazione

Manipolano le mie decisioni

Baby, Non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Dice che non ha mai paura

Basta immaginare tutti nudi

Non le piace veramente aspettare

Non le piace essere in esitazione

Mi attira abbastanza per sorprendermi di continuo

E forse dovrei smettere e cominciare a confessare

Confessare, sì

Oh, ho tremato

Mi piace quando diventi pazza

Prendi tutte le mie inibizioni

Baby, non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Mi porti in luoghi che fanno a pezzi la mia reputazione

Manipolano le mie decisioni

Baby, Non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Perché se abbiamo perso la nostra mente e l’abbiamo portata troppo lontano

So che staremmo bene, so che saremmo soddisfatti

Se fossi al mio fianco e ci ritrovassimo al buio

So che staremmo bene, so che saremmo soddisfatti

Perché se abbiamo perso la nostra mente e l’abbiamo portata troppo lontano

So che staremmo bene, so che saremmo soddisfatti

Se fossi al mio fianco e ci ritrovassimo al buio

So che staremmo bene, so che saremmo soddisfatti

Oh, ho tremato

Mi piace quando diventi pazza

Prendi tutte le mie inibizioni

Baby, non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Mi porti in luoghi che fanno a pezzi la mia reputazione

Manipolano le mie decisioni

Baby, Non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Non c’è niente che mi trattenga

Mi sento così libero quando sei con me, baby

Baby, Non c’è niente che mi trattenga.

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back di Shawn Mendes: il video