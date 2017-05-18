Thunder degli Imagine Dragons: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Thunder è il nuovo singolo degli Imagine Dragons, il gruppo musicale statunitense formatosi nel 2008 che ha raggiunto la fama internazionale nel settembre del 2012 con il lancio del loro album Night Visions, che ha raggiunto la seconda posizione nella Billboard 200, e dei singoli On Top of the World, Radioactive e Demons, tutti di successo internazionale. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.

Thunder degli Imagine Dragons: il testo

[Verse 1]

Just a young gun with a quick fuse

I was uptight, wanna let loose

I was dreaming of bigger things

And wanna leave my own life behind

Not a yes sir, not a follower

Fit the box, fit the mold

Have a seat in the foyer, take a number

I was lightning before the thunder

[Refrain1]

Thunder, thunder

Thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder, thunder

Thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

[Chorus2]

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder

Thunder, thunder

Thunder

[Verse 2]

Kids were laughing in my classes

While I was scheming for the masses

Who do you think you are?

Dreaming ‘bout being a big star

You say you’re basic, you say you’re easy

You’re always riding in the back seat

Now I’m smiling from the stage while

You were clapping in the nose bleeds

[Refrain1]

Thunder, thunder

Thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder, thunder

Thunder, thun-, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

[Chorus2]

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder

Thunder

[Bridge5]

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder, thunder

[Chorus2]

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder, thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder, thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder

Lightning and the thunder, thunder

Thunder, feel the thunder (feel the)

Lightning and the thunder, thunder

[Refrain1]

Thunder, thunder, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

Thunder, thunder, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

Thunder, thunder, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder

Thunder, thunder, thunder

Thun-thun-thunder, thunder.

Thunder degli Imagine Dragons: la traduzione

Solo una giovane pistola con un fusibile rapido

Ero in tensione, voglio lasciar perdere

Stavo sognando cose più grandi

E voglio lasciare la mia vita alle spalle

Non uno che obbedisce, non un seguace

Monto la scatola, mono lo stampo

Abbia un posto nel foyer, prendi un numero

Ero un lampo prima del tuono

Tuono, tuono,

tuono, tuono

tuono, tuono, tuono

tuono, tuono, tuono.

tuono, tuono

Tuono, senti il ??tuono

Fulmini e tuoni

Tuono, senti il ??tuono

Fulmini e tuoni

Temporale, tuono

tuono

I bambini stavano ridendo nelle mie classi

Mentre stavo progettando per le masse

Chi ti credi di essere?

Sognando di essere una grande stella

Dici che sei semplice, dici che sei facile

Stai sempre cavalcando nel sedile posteriore

Ora sto sorridendo dal palco mentre

Stai applaudendo con il naso sanguinante

Tuono, tuono,

tuono, tuono

tuono, tuono, tuono

tuono, tuono, tuono.

tuono, tuono

Tuono, senti il ??tuono

Fulmini e tuoni

Tuono, senti il ??tuono

Fulmini e tuoni

Temporale, tuono

tuono

Tuono, senti il ??tuono

Fulmini e tuoni, tuoni

Tuono, senti il ??tuono

Fulmini e tuoni, tuoni

Tuono, senti il ??tuono

Fulmini e tuoni, tuoni

Tuono, senti il ??tuono

Fulmini e tuoni, tuoni

Tuono, senti il tuono (senti il)

Fulmini e tuoni, tuoni

Tuono, tuono, tuono

tuoni, temporale

Tuono, tuono, tuono

tuono, temporali

Tuono, tuono, tuono

Tuono, tuono

Tuono, tuono, tuono

Tuono, tuono.

Thunder degli Imagine Dragons: il video ufficiale