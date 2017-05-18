Thunder degli Imagine Dragons: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Thunder è il nuovo singolo degli Imagine Dragons, il gruppo musicale statunitense formatosi nel 2008 che ha raggiunto la fama internazionale nel settembre del 2012 con il lancio del loro album Night Visions, che ha raggiunto la seconda posizione nella Billboard 200, e dei singoli On Top of the World, Radioactive e Demons, tutti di successo internazionale. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.
Thunder degli Imagine Dragons: il testo
[Verse 1]
Just a young gun with a quick fuse
I was uptight, wanna let loose
I was dreaming of bigger things
And wanna leave my own life behind
Not a yes sir, not a follower
Fit the box, fit the mold
Have a seat in the foyer, take a number
I was lightning before the thunder
[Refrain1]
Thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
[Chorus2]
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder, thunder
Thunder
[Verse 2]
Kids were laughing in my classes
While I was scheming for the masses
Who do you think you are?
Dreaming ‘bout being a big star
You say you’re basic, you say you’re easy
You’re always riding in the back seat
Now I’m smiling from the stage while
You were clapping in the nose bleeds
[Refrain1]
Thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder, thunder
Thunder, thun-, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
[Chorus2]
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder
Thunder
[Bridge5]
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder, thunder
[Chorus2]
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder, thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder, thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder
Lightning and the thunder, thunder
Thunder, feel the thunder (feel the)
Lightning and the thunder, thunder
[Refrain1]
Thunder, thunder, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
Thunder, thunder, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
Thunder, thunder, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder
Thunder, thunder, thunder
Thun-thun-thunder, thunder.
Thunder degli Imagine Dragons: la traduzione
Solo una giovane pistola con un fusibile rapido
Ero in tensione, voglio lasciar perdere
Stavo sognando cose più grandi
E voglio lasciare la mia vita alle spalle
Non uno che obbedisce, non un seguace
Monto la scatola, mono lo stampo
Abbia un posto nel foyer, prendi un numero
Ero un lampo prima del tuono
Tuono, tuono,
tuono, tuono
tuono, tuono, tuono
tuono, tuono, tuono.
tuono, tuono
Tuono, senti il ??tuono
Fulmini e tuoni
Tuono, senti il ??tuono
Fulmini e tuoni
Temporale, tuono
tuono
I bambini stavano ridendo nelle mie classi
Mentre stavo progettando per le masse
Chi ti credi di essere?
Sognando di essere una grande stella
Dici che sei semplice, dici che sei facile
Stai sempre cavalcando nel sedile posteriore
Ora sto sorridendo dal palco mentre
Stai applaudendo con il naso sanguinante
Tuono, tuono,
tuono, tuono
tuono, tuono, tuono
tuono, tuono, tuono.
tuono, tuono
Tuono, senti il ??tuono
Fulmini e tuoni
Tuono, senti il ??tuono
Fulmini e tuoni
Temporale, tuono
tuono
Tuono, senti il ??tuono
Fulmini e tuoni, tuoni
Tuono, senti il ??tuono
Fulmini e tuoni, tuoni
Tuono, senti il ??tuono
Fulmini e tuoni, tuoni
Tuono, senti il ??tuono
Fulmini e tuoni, tuoni
Tuono, senti il tuono (senti il)
Fulmini e tuoni, tuoni
Tuono, tuono, tuono
tuoni, temporale
Tuono, tuono, tuono
tuono, temporali
Tuono, tuono, tuono
Tuono, tuono
Tuono, tuono, tuono
Tuono, tuono.
Thunder degli Imagine Dragons: il video ufficiale