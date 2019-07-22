Vossi Bop remix di Stormzy feat. Ghali: testo e video

Vossi Bop remix di Stormzy feat. Ghali è una nuova versione della hit internazionale in cui il rapper italiano difende i migranti e attacca il ministro dell’Interno e leader della Lega, Matteo Salvini. Nel pezzo ci sono poi altri riferimenti alla situazione politica italiana nel ritornello cantato in italiano, inglese, francese e arabo. Il leader del Carroccio ha risposto con un tweet al pezzo del rapper milanese, cinguettando: “Mi insulta ma la sua musica non mi dispiace, è grave???”. Sul web è esplosa la polemica tra chi difende Ghali e chi sostiene Salvini.

Vossi Bop remix di Stormzy feat. Ghali: il testo

Compro villa a mamma con un pezzo Pop

Anche se l’ultimo anno ho fatto qualche flop

Ma tanto questa classe non è H2O

Ai tuoi rapper preferiti faccio un workshop

Salvini dice che chi è arrivato col gommon

Non può stare .it ma stare .com

Anche se quando consegnavo pizze ai campi Rom

Mi lasciavano più mance degli artisti Pop

Flow ciccione ah, non lascia posto se si siede

Rapper Meme, ha più like che i soldi che possiede

La società Fra, retrocede se ti segue

Torna a casa mamma, dai saluta le colleghe

Digli che le vuoi bene, portale un po’ a bere

Portale in quartiere, portale a vedere

Le palme nel mio vicolo hanno gettato il seme

Ho scheletri nell’armadio ma vestiti bene

Fumiamo sotto gli uffici, fuori dai negozi

Ragazzi di zona su riviste gossip

Facciamo Vossi Bop, Frate, mica crossfit

Muoviamo le capocce come sopra i dossi

Io e quattro amici stiam facendo una cena

Se ci arrestano stasera qua sparisce la scena

Uh sarebbe un grosso problema

Se ti faccio la collana è una reazione a catena

Fanculo spazio/tempo voi futuro/presente

Quando si parla di sta merda non mi curo di niente

Chi mi dà del venduto, Frate, è ottuso di mente

E’ invidioso è risaputo, è monouso da sempre

Alla partita del Milan ero in tribuna con gente

C’era un politico fascista che annusava l’ambiente

La squadra da aiutare a casa propria praticamente

Forse suo figlio è pure fan, che mi guardava nel mentre, ah.

Fratello non piangere è solo Vossi Bop

Non importa chi è il tuo Primo Ministro, è un problema Europeo

Appoggia la Beretta, che non è una Glock

Mentre mio fratello attraversava il mare il suo amico è affogato

E lui sarà per sempre sconvolto (sotto shock)

(Stormzy)

My bruddas don’t dab, we just Vossi Bop

So much Vossi I might open up a Vossi shop

Mummy sayin’ that I need to get some sleep

All this flyin’ overseas is always fuckin’ up my body clock

And all this stress has got me wreckin’ up my brain (Ayy, ayy)

So tell these likkle fishes back up off my name (Ayy, ayy)

I ain’t gotta be a rapper with a chain

Cah the rules are kinda different when you’re baddin’ up the game (Straight)

Baddin’ up the game, bad it up again (Yeah)

Had ‘em up before, have ‘em up again (Yeah)

Fake bruddas, man, your mandem will pretend (Yeah)

Pussy by himself, he’s badder with his friends

Aww, you man are so insecure, man it’s a joke (Man, it’s a joke)

I need a Ballon D’or, ‘cause I’m the GOAT (Still the GOAT)

If you believe in your sauce then raise a toast (Raise a toast)

These are some genius thoughts so make the most

Told her “Save me some”

I need all the homage, could you pay me some?

Man a droppin’ bangers on your baby mums

Gyals say I’m rude (Word), they wanna see me nude (Word)

My name Stiff Chocolate, I got nothing left to prove

I got holes in my lapel, rubbin’ shoulders with your girl

Which one of **** said that I would go to jail? (Wah?)

Well, I guess you have to hold a L

Tell ‘em: “This is London city, we the hottest in the world”

What we tellin’ em? Look

[Outro: Stormzy]

My bruddas don’t dab, we just Vossi Bop (Ayy)

I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop (Ayy)

Getting freaky in the sheets, we’re takin’ body shots (Ayy)

Then I finish with a facial just to top it off, ayy

My bruddas don’t dab, we just Vossi Bop (Ayy)

I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop (Ayy)

Getting freaky in the sheets, we’re takin’ body shots (Ayy)

Then I finish with a facial just to top it off, ayy.

Vossi Bop remix di Stormzy feat. Ghali: il video

