Vossi Bop remix di Stormzy feat. Ghali: testo e video

Vossi Bop remix di Stormzy feat. Ghali è una nuova versione della hit internazionale in cui il rapper italiano difende i migranti e attacca il ministro dell’Interno e leader della Lega, Matteo Salvini. Nel pezzo ci sono poi altri riferimenti alla situazione politica italiana nel ritornello cantato in italiano, inglese, francese e arabo. Il leader del Carroccio ha risposto con un tweet al pezzo del rapper milanese, cinguettando: “Mi insulta ma la sua musica non mi dispiace, è grave???”. Sul web è esplosa la polemica tra chi difende Ghali e chi sostiene Salvini.
Vossi Bop remix di Stormzy feat. Ghali: il testo
Compro villa a mamma con un pezzo Pop
Anche se l’ultimo anno ho fatto qualche flop
Ma tanto questa classe non è H2O
Ai tuoi rapper preferiti faccio un workshop
Salvini dice che chi è arrivato col gommon
Non può stare .it ma stare .com
Anche se quando consegnavo pizze ai campi Rom
Mi lasciavano più mance degli artisti Pop
Flow ciccione ah, non lascia posto se si siede
Rapper Meme, ha più like che i soldi che possiede
La società Fra, retrocede se ti segue
Torna a casa mamma, dai saluta le colleghe
Digli che le vuoi bene, portale un po’ a bere
Portale in quartiere, portale a vedere
Le palme nel mio vicolo hanno gettato il seme
Ho scheletri nell’armadio ma vestiti bene
Fumiamo sotto gli uffici, fuori dai negozi
Ragazzi di zona su riviste gossip
Facciamo Vossi Bop, Frate, mica crossfit
Muoviamo le capocce come sopra i dossi
Io e quattro amici stiam facendo una cena
Se ci arrestano stasera qua sparisce la scena
Uh sarebbe un grosso problema
Se ti faccio la collana è una reazione a catena
Fanculo spazio/tempo voi futuro/presente
Quando si parla di sta merda non mi curo di niente
Chi mi dà del venduto, Frate, è ottuso di mente
E’ invidioso è risaputo, è monouso da sempre
Alla partita del Milan ero in tribuna con gente
C’era un politico fascista che annusava l’ambiente
La squadra da aiutare a casa propria praticamente
Forse suo figlio è pure fan, che mi guardava nel mentre, ah.
Fratello non piangere è solo Vossi Bop
Non importa chi è il tuo Primo Ministro, è un problema Europeo
Appoggia la Beretta, che non è una Glock
Mentre mio fratello attraversava il mare il suo amico è affogato
E lui sarà per sempre sconvolto (sotto shock)
(Stormzy)
My bruddas don’t dab, we just Vossi Bop
So much Vossi I might open up a Vossi shop
Mummy sayin’ that I need to get some sleep
All this flyin’ overseas is always fuckin’ up my body clock
And all this stress has got me wreckin’ up my brain (Ayy, ayy)
So tell these likkle fishes back up off my name (Ayy, ayy)
I ain’t gotta be a rapper with a chain
Cah the rules are kinda different when you’re baddin’ up the game (Straight)
Baddin’ up the game, bad it up again (Yeah)
Had ‘em up before, have ‘em up again (Yeah)
Fake bruddas, man, your mandem will pretend (Yeah)
Pussy by himself, he’s badder with his friends
Aww, you man are so insecure, man it’s a joke (Man, it’s a joke)
I need a Ballon D’or, ‘cause I’m the GOAT (Still the GOAT)
If you believe in your sauce then raise a toast (Raise a toast)
These are some genius thoughts so make the most
Told her “Save me some”
I need all the homage, could you pay me some?
Man a droppin’ bangers on your baby mums
Gyals say I’m rude (Word), they wanna see me nude (Word)
My name Stiff Chocolate, I got nothing left to prove
I got holes in my lapel, rubbin’ shoulders with your girl
Which one of **** said that I would go to jail? (Wah?)
Well, I guess you have to hold a L
Tell ‘em: “This is London city, we the hottest in the world”
What we tellin’ em? Look
[Outro: Stormzy]
My bruddas don’t dab, we just Vossi Bop (Ayy)
I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop (Ayy)
Getting freaky in the sheets, we’re takin’ body shots (Ayy)
Then I finish with a facial just to top it off, ayy
My bruddas don’t dab, we just Vossi Bop (Ayy)
I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop (Ayy)
Getting freaky in the sheets, we’re takin’ body shots (Ayy)
Then I finish with a facial just to top it off, ayy.