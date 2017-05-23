Wait for me segna il debutto musicale come cantante del sexy e famoso fashion blogger italiano Mariano Di Vaio. L’ex mentore di Selfie – Le cose cambiano e Jonathan Catalano hanno lanciato questo brano electro dal sapore un po’ tropical. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video ufficiale? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Wait for me di Mariano Di Vaio feat. Jonathan Catalano: il testo

I see the moon in your eyes

It’s (breathe) me like the sun in the sky

And now she? me lego tonight

And now they wonder? is dry

Though you’re close and I’m far away

I promise I’ll be back some day

Through the cloud of uncertainty

Will you wait will you wait for me

Will you wait will you wait for me

Will you wait will you wait for me

Will you wait will you wait for me

I know she don’t want me to leave

I’m fighting hard to make her still believe

That any thief could steal a heart away

But it takes a queen to make her want to stay

Don’t be the right girl at the wrong time

Don’t be a commercial when you’re prime time

Don’t be the one that slips away

Love me enough to want to stay

To stay

I pray

Will you wait will you wait for me

Will you wait will you wait for me

Will you wait will you wait for me

Will you wait will you wait for me.

Wait for me di Mariano Di Vaio feat. Jonathan Catalano: la traduzione

Vedo la luna nei tuoi occhi

Mi fa respirare come il sole nel cielo

E ora lei? Stasera

E ora si chiedono? E’ secco

anche se sei vicina e io sono lontano

ti prometto che tornerò un giorno

attraverso le nubi dell’insicurezza

aspetterai, mi aspetterai

aspetterai, mi aspetterai

aspetterai, mi aspetterai

aspetterai, mi aspetterai

io so che lei non vuole che io me ne vada

sto lottando duro per farglielo credere ancora

che ogni ladro potrebbe rubare un cuore

ma serve una regina per farle venire voglia di rimanere

non essere la ragazza giusta al momento sbagliato

non essere da discount quando sei di prima classe

non fare quella che scappa via

amami abbastanza per farmi restare

per restare

prego

aspetterai, mi aspetterai

aspetterai, mi aspetterai

aspetterai, mi aspetterai

aspetterai, mi aspetterai.

Wait for me di Mariano Di Vaio feat. Jonathan Catalano: il video ufficiale