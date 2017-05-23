Wait for me segna il debutto musicale come cantante del sexy e famoso fashion blogger italiano Mariano Di Vaio. L’ex mentore di Selfie – Le cose cambiano e Jonathan Catalano hanno lanciato questo brano electro dal sapore un po’ tropical. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video ufficiale? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
Wait for me di Mariano Di Vaio feat. Jonathan Catalano: il testo
I see the moon in your eyes
It’s (breathe) me like the sun in the sky
And now she? me lego tonight
And now they wonder? is dry
Though you’re close and I’m far away
I promise I’ll be back some day
Through the cloud of uncertainty
Will you wait will you wait for me
Will you wait will you wait for me
Will you wait will you wait for me
Will you wait will you wait for me
I know she don’t want me to leave
I’m fighting hard to make her still believe
That any thief could steal a heart away
But it takes a queen to make her want to stay
Don’t be the right girl at the wrong time
Don’t be a commercial when you’re prime time
Don’t be the one that slips away
Love me enough to want to stay
To stay
I pray
Will you wait will you wait for me
Will you wait will you wait for me
Will you wait will you wait for me
Will you wait will you wait for me.
Wait for me di Mariano Di Vaio feat. Jonathan Catalano: la traduzione
Vedo la luna nei tuoi occhi
Mi fa respirare come il sole nel cielo
E ora lei? Stasera
E ora si chiedono? E’ secco
anche se sei vicina e io sono lontano
ti prometto che tornerò un giorno
attraverso le nubi dell’insicurezza
aspetterai, mi aspetterai
aspetterai, mi aspetterai
aspetterai, mi aspetterai
aspetterai, mi aspetterai
io so che lei non vuole che io me ne vada
sto lottando duro per farglielo credere ancora
che ogni ladro potrebbe rubare un cuore
ma serve una regina per farle venire voglia di rimanere
non essere la ragazza giusta al momento sbagliato
non essere da discount quando sei di prima classe
non fare quella che scappa via
amami abbastanza per farmi restare
per restare
prego
aspetterai, mi aspetterai
aspetterai, mi aspetterai
aspetterai, mi aspetterai
aspetterai, mi aspetterai.
Wait for me di Mariano Di Vaio feat. Jonathan Catalano: il video ufficiale