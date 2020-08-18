We are Chaos di Marilyn Manson: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

We are Chaos di Marilyn Manson è il primo brano che anticipa l’uscita dell’omonimo album, formato da dieci tracce inedite. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del nuovo singolo del celebre cantautore e attore statunitense, noto per essere il frontman della band omonima, della quale è fondatore e unico membro stabile.
We are Chaos di Marilyn Manson: il testo[Intro1]
“We need to find some help for you.” [Verse 1]
If you say that we’re ill
Just give us?your?pill
Hope we’ll just?go away
But once you’ve inhaled death
Everything?else is perfume
Maybe I’m just a mystery
I could end up?your?misery
Maybe?I’m just a?mystery
I could end?up your misery
In the end we all end up in a garbage dump
But I’ll be the one that’s holding your hand [Chorus2]
We are sick, fucked up and complicated
We are chaos, we can’t be cured
We are sick, fucked up and complicated
We are chaos, we can’t be cured [Verse 2]
Maybe I’m just a mystery
I could be your misery
Maybe I’m just a mystery
Marry with the left hand
So far so far from the mad’ning crowd [Chorus2]
We are sick, fucked up and complicated
We are chaos, we can’t be cured
We are sick, fucked up and complicated
We are chaos, we can’t be cured [Verse 3]
Am I a man or a show, or moment
The man in the moon
Or a man of all seasons
Will I be in at the kill with you? [Chorus2]
We are sick, fucked up and complicated
We are chaos, we can’t be cured
We are sick, fucked up and complicated
We are chaos, we can’t be cured
We are sick, fucked up and complicated
We are chaos, we can’t be cured
We are sick, fucked up and complicated
We are chaos, we can’t be cured [Outro5]
We are sick.
We are Chaos di Marilyn Manson: la traduzione
“Dobbiamo trovare un aiuto per te.”
Se dici che siamo malati
Dacci semplicemente la tua pillola
Spero che andremo via
Ma una volta che hai inalato la morte
Tutto il resto è profumo
Forse sono solo un mistero
Potrei finire la tua miseria
Forse sono solo un mistero
Potrei finire la tua miseria
Alla fine finiamo tutti in una discarica
Ma sarò quello che ti terrà per mano
Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati
Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati
Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati
Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati
Forse sono solo un mistero
Potrei essere la tua miseria
Forse sono solo un mistero
Sposarsi con la mano sinistra
Così lontano dalla folla impazzita
Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati
Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati
Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati
Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati
Sono un uomo o uno spettacolo o un momento
L’uomo sulla luna
O un uomo di tutte le stagioni
Sarò presente all’uccisione con te?
Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati
Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati
Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati
Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati
Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati
Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati
Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati
Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati