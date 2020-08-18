We are Chaos di Marilyn Manson: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

We are Chaos di Marilyn Manson è il primo brano che anticipa l’uscita dell’omonimo album, formato da dieci tracce inedite. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del nuovo singolo del celebre cantautore e attore statunitense, noto per essere il frontman della band omonima, della quale è fondatore e unico membro stabile.

Marylin Manson – Foto: Facebook

We are Chaos di Marilyn Manson: il testo

We are Chaos di Marilyn Manson: la traduzione

[Intro1]“We need to find some help for you.” [Verse 1]If you say that we’re illJust give us?your?pillHope we’ll just?go awayBut once you’ve inhaled deathEverything?else is perfumeMaybe I’m just a mysteryI could end up?your?miseryMaybe?I’m just a?mysteryI could end?up your miseryIn the end we all end up in a garbage dumpBut I’ll be the one that’s holding your hand [Chorus2]We are sick, fucked up and complicatedWe are chaos, we can’t be curedWe are sick, fucked up and complicatedWe are chaos, we can’t be cured [Verse 2]Maybe I’m just a mysteryI could be your miseryMaybe I’m just a mysteryMarry with the left handSo far so far from the mad’ning crowd [Chorus2]We are sick, fucked up and complicatedWe are chaos, we can’t be curedWe are sick, fucked up and complicatedWe are chaos, we can’t be cured [Verse 3]Am I a man or a show, or momentThe man in the moonOr a man of all seasonsWill I be in at the kill with you? [Chorus2]We are sick, fucked up and complicatedWe are chaos, we can’t be curedWe are sick, fucked up and complicatedWe are chaos, we can’t be curedWe are sick, fucked up and complicatedWe are chaos, we can’t be curedWe are sick, fucked up and complicatedWe are chaos, we can’t be cured [Outro5]We are sick.

“Dobbiamo trovare un aiuto per te.”

Se dici che siamo malati

Dacci semplicemente la tua pillola

Spero che andremo via

Ma una volta che hai inalato la morte

Tutto il resto è profumo

Forse sono solo un mistero

Potrei finire la tua miseria

Forse sono solo un mistero

Potrei finire la tua miseria

Alla fine finiamo tutti in una discarica

Ma sarò quello che ti terrà per mano

Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati

Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati

Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati

Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati

Forse sono solo un mistero

Potrei essere la tua miseria

Forse sono solo un mistero

Sposarsi con la mano sinistra

Così lontano dalla folla impazzita

Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati

Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati

Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati

Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati

Sono un uomo o uno spettacolo o un momento

L’uomo sulla luna

O un uomo di tutte le stagioni

Sarò presente all’uccisione con te?

Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati

Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati

Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati

Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati

Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati

Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati

Siamo malati, incasinati e complicati

Siamo caos, non possiamo essere curati

Siamo malati.

We are Chaos di Marilyn Manson: il video ufficiale