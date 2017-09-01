What About Us di Pink: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

What About Us di Pink anticipa l’uscita dell’album Beautiful Trauma. Il nuovo disco di Alecia Beth Moore è in uscita il 13 ottobre 2017. Un grande ritorno sulle scene musicali per la famosa e amatissima artista americana dopo cinque anni dal successo ottenuto con The truth about love, trainato dai brani Try e Just Give Me a Reason. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.

What About Us di Pink: il testo

[Verse 1]

We are searchlights, we can see in the dark

We are rockets, pointing up at the stars

We are billions of beautiful hearts

And your sold us down the river too far

[Chorus3]

What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

What about us?

What about all the broken happy ever afters

What about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disasters?

What about love? What about trust?

What about us?

[Verse 2]

We are problems that want to be solved

We are children that need to be loved

We were willing, we came when you called

But then you fooled us, enough is enough

[Chorus3]

What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

What about us?

What about all the broken happy ever afters?

What about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disasters?

What about love? What about trust?

What about us?

What about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disasters?

What about love? What about trust?

What about us?

[Bridge5]

Sticks and stones they may break these bones

But then I’ll be ready, are you ready?

It’s the start of us, waking up come on

Are you ready? I’ll be ready

I don’t want control, I want to let go

Are you ready? I’ll be ready

And now it’s time to let them know

[Chorus3]

What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

What about us?

What about all the broken happy ever afters?

What about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disasters?

What about love? What about trust?

What about us?

What about us?

What about us?

What about us?

What about us?

What about us?

What about us?

What About Us di Pink: la traduzione

Siamo riflettori, possiamo vedere al buio

Siamo razzi, diretti alle stelle

Siamo miliardi di bei cuori

E tu ci hai spinto lungo il fiume troppo lontano

Che dire di noi?

Che dire di tutte le volte che hai detto che avevi le risposte?

Che dire di noi?

Che ne dici di tutti quelli felici, a pezzi, di tutti i tempi?

Che dire di noi?

E su tutti i piani che si sono conclusi in disastri?

E dell’amore? Che dire della fiducia?

Che dire di noi?

Siamo problemi che vogliamo risolvere

Siamo bambini che hanno bisogno di essere amati

Siamo stati disponibili, siamo venuti quando hai chiamato

Ma poi ci hai ingannati, abbastanza

Che dire di noi?

Che dire di tutte le volte che hai detto che avevi le risposte?

Che dire di noi?

Che ne dici di tutti quelli felici, a pezzi, di tutti i tempi?

Che dire di noi?

E su tutti i piani che si sono conclusi in disastri?

E dell’amore? Che dire della fiducia?

Che dire di noi?

Che dire di noi?

E su tutti i piani che si sono conclusi in disastri?

E dell’amore? Che dire della fiducia?

Che dire di noi?

Bastoni e pietre possono rompere queste ossa

Ma allora sarò pronto, sei pronto?

È l’inizio di noi, svegliati, dai

Siete pronti? Sarò pronta

Non voglio il controllo, voglio lasciar andare

Siete pronti? Sarò pronto

E ora è il momento di farlo sapere

Che dire di noi?

Che dire di tutte le volte che hai detto che avevi le risposte?

Che dire di noi?

Che ne dici di tutti quelli felici, a pezzi, di tutti i tempi?

Che dire di noi?

E su tutti i piani che si sono conclusi in disastri?

E dell’amore? Che dire della fiducia?

Che dire di noi?

Che dire di noi?

Che dire di noi?

Che dire di noi?

Che dire di noi?

Che dire di noi?

Che dire di noi?

What About Us di Pink: il video ufficiale