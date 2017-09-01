What About Us di Pink: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

What About Us di Pink anticipa l’uscita dell’album Beautiful Trauma. Il nuovo disco di Alecia Beth Moore è in uscita il 13 ottobre 2017. Un grande ritorno sulle scene musicali per la famosa e amatissima artista americana dopo cinque anni dal successo ottenuto con The truth about love, trainato dai brani Try e Just Give Me a Reason. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.
What About Us di Pink: il testo
[Verse 1]
We are searchlights, we can see in the dark
We are rockets, pointing up at the stars
We are billions of beautiful hearts
And your sold us down the river too far
[Chorus3]
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disasters?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
[Verse 2]
We are problems that want to be solved
We are children that need to be loved
We were willing, we came when you called
But then you fooled us, enough is enough
[Chorus3]
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disasters?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disasters?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
[Bridge5]
Sticks and stones they may break these bones
But then I’ll be ready, are you ready?
It’s the start of us, waking up come on
Are you ready? I’ll be ready
I don’t want control, I want to let go
Are you ready? I’ll be ready
And now it’s time to let them know
[Chorus3]
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disasters?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What About Us di Pink: la traduzione
Siamo riflettori, possiamo vedere al buio
Siamo razzi, diretti alle stelle
Siamo miliardi di bei cuori
E tu ci hai spinto lungo il fiume troppo lontano
Che dire di noi?
Che dire di tutte le volte che hai detto che avevi le risposte?
Che dire di noi?
Che ne dici di tutti quelli felici, a pezzi, di tutti i tempi?
Che dire di noi?
E su tutti i piani che si sono conclusi in disastri?
E dell’amore? Che dire della fiducia?
Che dire di noi?
Siamo problemi che vogliamo risolvere
Siamo bambini che hanno bisogno di essere amati
Siamo stati disponibili, siamo venuti quando hai chiamato
Ma poi ci hai ingannati, abbastanza
Che dire di noi?
Che dire di tutte le volte che hai detto che avevi le risposte?
Che dire di noi?
Che ne dici di tutti quelli felici, a pezzi, di tutti i tempi?
Che dire di noi?
E su tutti i piani che si sono conclusi in disastri?
E dell’amore? Che dire della fiducia?
Che dire di noi?
Che dire di noi?
E su tutti i piani che si sono conclusi in disastri?
E dell’amore? Che dire della fiducia?
Che dire di noi?
Bastoni e pietre possono rompere queste ossa
Ma allora sarò pronto, sei pronto?
È l’inizio di noi, svegliati, dai
Siete pronti? Sarò pronta
Non voglio il controllo, voglio lasciar andare
Siete pronti? Sarò pronto
E ora è il momento di farlo sapere
Che dire di noi?
Che dire di tutte le volte che hai detto che avevi le risposte?
Che dire di noi?
Che ne dici di tutti quelli felici, a pezzi, di tutti i tempi?
Che dire di noi?
E su tutti i piani che si sono conclusi in disastri?
E dell’amore? Che dire della fiducia?
Che dire di noi?
Che dire di noi?
Che dire di noi?
Che dire di noi?
Che dire di noi?
Che dire di noi?
Che dire di noi?