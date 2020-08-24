Who’s Laughing Now di Ava Max: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Who’s Laughing Now di Ava Max è il sesto estratto ufficiale dal suo album di debutto in studio “Heaven & Hell”. Il brano è stato prodotto da Lotus IV & Cirkut. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del pezzo della 26enne cantante statunitense Amanda Ava Koci.

Who’s Laughing Now di Ava Max: il testo

Who’s Laughing Now di Ava Max: la traduzione

[Verse 1]Never knew the sting of a strangerNever felt the words like a razorBut I won’t?give?a damn ‘bout?it laterAll the little digs doesn’t?matterWritin’ down a brand new chapterWhere there’s only love, never?anger [Pre-Chorus1]So?lonely?in your bedDoes?breakin’ me make?you feel good?Guess you don’t?understandWhat?goes around, comes?around [Chorus2]Don’t ya know that I’m stronger?Don’t ya see me in all black?Don’t ya cry like?a?babyHa-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-haWho’s laughing?now?Know that it’s overDon’t ya know I won’t call back?Don’t ya cry like a babyHa-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-haWho’s laughing?now? [Verse 2]You’ll never see me blue, never bleedin’Hope you understand how I’m feelin’I’m turnin’ off my phone like I’m leaving (Bye)Pushed me to the edge, now it’s overShuttin’ off the hate, gettin’ closureThis will be the dust when I’m older [Pre-Chorus1]So lonely in your bedDoes breakin’ me make you feel good?Guess you don’t?understandWhat?goes around, comes?around [Chorus2]Don’t ya know that I’m stronger?Don’t ya see me in all black?Don’t ya cry like?a?babyHa-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-haWho’s laughing?now?Know that it’s overDon’t ya know I won’t call back?Don’t ya cry like a babyHa-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-haWho’s laughing?now? [Post-Chorus5]Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha-haHa-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-haWho’s laughing?now? [Bridge6]It’s comical, hystericalSo ridiculous, think you messed me up [Chorus2]Don’t ya know that I’m stronger?Don’t ya see me in all black?Don’t ya cry like?a?baby (Oh)Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-haWho’s laughing?now?Know that it’s overDon’t ya know I won’t call back? (Call back)Don’t ya cry like a babyHa-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-haWho’s laughing?now?

Non ho mai conosciuto il tradimento di uno sconosciuto

Non ho mai sentito le parole come un rasoio

Ma non me ne frega niente poi

Tutti i piccoli scavi non contano

Scrivere un nuovo capitolo

Dove c’è solo amore, mai rabbia

Così solo nel tuo letto

Spezzarmi ti fa stare bene?

Immagino che tu non capisca

Ciò che fai, ti torna indietro

Non sai che sono più forte?

Non mi vedi in nero?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Sappi che è finita

Non sai che non ti richiamerò?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Non mi vedrai mai sofferente, non sanguinerò mai

Spero tu capisca come mi sento

Sto spegnendo il telefono come se stessi andando via (ciao)

Mi ha spinto al limite, ora è finita

Spegnendo l’odio, ottenendo la chiusura

Questa sarà la polvere quando sarò più grande

Così solo nel tuo letto

Spezzarmi ti fa stare bene?

Immagino che tu non capisca

Ciò che fai, ti torna indietro

Non sai che sono più forte?

Non mi vedi in nero?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Sappi che è finita

Non sai che non ti richiamerò?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

È comico, isterico

Così ridicolo, pensi di avermi incasinato

Non sai che sono più forte?

Non mi vedi in nero?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Sappi che è finita

Non sai che non ti richiamerò?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Who’s Laughing Now di Ava Max: il video ufficiale