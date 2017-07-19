Woman di Kesha: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Woman di Kesha è il singolo estratto dall’album Rainbow, che uscirà l’11 agosto. Rappresenta un vero e proprio inno alle donne, ma non solo. La 30enne cantautrice statunitense Kesha Rose Sebert, che di recente ha rivelato che gli alieni hanno ispirato il suo nuovo album Rainbow, ha spiegato a Rolling Stone che Woman vuole esprimere tutta la gioia non solo dell’essere donna, ma dell’essere una persona forte e autonoma: “Sì uomini, questa canzone può essere anche per voi. Questa esperienza ha rafforzato la mia consapevolezza di quanto gli uomini possano essere una risorsa per le donne e per il femminismo“. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.

Woman di Kesha: il testo

Let’s be serious, come on

This is a real, this is, excuse me?

Ok, shut up

I buy my own things, I pay my own bills

These diamond rings, my automobiles

Everything I got, I bought it

Boys can’t buy my love, buy my love, yeah

I do what I want (She does), say what you say (Woo)

I work real hard every day

I’m a motherfucking woman, baby, alright

I don’t need a man to be holding me too tight

I’m a motherfucking woman, baby, that’s right

I’m just having fun with my ladies here tonight

I’m a motherfucker

Mmm, yeah

Let’s drive around town in my Cadillac

Girls in the front, boys in the back

Loosey as a goosey and we’re looking for some fun

I’m a motherfucking woman, baby, alright

I don’t need a man to be holding me too tight

I’m a motherfucking woman, baby, that’s right

I’m just having fun with my ladies here tonight

I’m a motherfucker

Mmm, yeah

Mmm, yeah

Don’t buy me a drink, I make my money

Don’t touch my weave, don’t call me “honey”

‘Cause I run my shit, baby

(‘Cause I run my shit, baby, I run my shit)

Don’t buy me a drink, I make my money

Don’t touch my weave, don’t call me “honey”

(‘Cause I write this shit, baby, I write this shit)

I write my shit

Don’t buy me a drink, I make my money

Don’t touch my weave, don’t call me “honey”

(‘Cause I run my shit, baby, I run my shit)

Don’t buy me a drink, I make my money

Don’t touch my weave, don’t call me “honey”

(Don’t touch my weave, baby)

‘Cause I run my shit, baby, I run my shit

(‘Cause I run my shit, baby, I run my shit)

Don’t buy me a drink, I make my money

Don’t touch my weave, don’t call me “honey”

I run this shit, baby, I run this shit

(‘Cause I run this shit, baby, I run this shit)

Don’t buy me a drink, I make my money

Don’t touch my weave, don’t call me “honey”

(‘Cause I write this shit, baby, I write this shit)

I’m a motherfucking woman, baby, alright

I don’t need a man to be holding me too tight

I’m a motherfucking woman, baby, that’s right

I’m just having fun with my ladies here tonight

I’m a motherfucker

Mmm, yeah.

Woman di Kesha: la traduzione

parliamo seriamente dai

questa è una cosa reale, questa è, scusami?

oh stai zitto!

Mi compro ciò che desidero, pago le mie bollete

Questi anelli di diamanti e le mie automobili

Tutto ciò che ho l’ho comprato io stessa

I ragazzi non possono comprare il mio amore, comprare il mio amore, yeah

Faccio ciò che voglio (lei lo fa) e dico ciò che voglio (Woo)

Lavoro sodo ogni giorno

Sono una fo*****ssima donna baby, è così

Non ho bisogno di un uomo che mi tenga troppo stretta

Sono una fo*****ssima donna baby, è così

Mi sto solo divertendo stasera con le mie amiche

Sono una fo*****ssima

Mmm, yeah

Guido per la città con la mia Cadillac

le ragazze davanti, gli uomini dietro

Scialla e cercando da divertirmi

Sono una fo*****ssima donna baby, è così

Non ho bisogno di un uomo che mi tenga troppo stretta

Sono una fo*****ssima donna baby, è così

Mi sto solo divertendo stasera con le mie amiche

Sono una fo*****ssima

Mmm, yeah

Mmm, yeah

Non pagarmi da bere, guadagno da me i miei soldi

Non toccarmi i vestiti, non chiamarmi “tesoro”

Perchè so gestirmi da sola baby

(Perchè so gestirmi da sola baby, so gestirmi da sola)

Non pagarmi da bere, guadagno da me i miei soldi

Non toccarmi i vestiti, non chiamarmi “tesoro”

(Perchè so gestirmi da sola baby, so gestirmi da sola)

Scrivo le mie cose da sola

Non pagarmi da bere, guadagno da me i miei soldi

Non toccarmi i vestiti, non chiamarmi “tesoro”

(Perchè so gestirmi da sola baby, so gestirmi da sola)

Non pagarmi da bere, guadagno da me i miei soldi

Non toccarmi i vestiti, non chiamarmi “tesoro”

(Non toccarmi i vestiti baby)

Perchè so gestirmi da sola baby

(Perchè so gestirmi da sola baby, so gestirmi da sola)

Non pagarmi da bere, guadagno da me i miei soldi

Non toccarmi i vestiti, non chiamarmi “tesoro”

Perchè so gestirmi da sola baby

(Perchè so gestirmi da sola baby, so gestirmi da sola)

Non pagarmi da bere, guadagno da me i miei soldi

Non toccarmi i vestiti, non chiamarmi “tesoro”

(Perchè ho scritto io questa roba, baby, l’ho scritta io)

Sono una fo*****ssima donna baby, è così

Non ho bisogno di un uomo che mi tenga troppo stretta

Sono una fo*****ssima donna baby, è così

Mi sto solo divertendo stasera con le mie amiche

Sono una fo*****ssima

Mmm, yeah.

Woman di Kesha: il video ufficiale