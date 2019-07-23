You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift: testo, traduzione e video

You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift è il secondo singolo che anticipa l’uscita dell’album Lover. Il brano è stato prodotto dalla stessa Taylor Swift e da Joel Little. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift: il testo

[Verse 1]

You are somebody that I don’t know

But you’re takin’ shots at me like it’s Patrón

And I’m just like, damn, it’s 7 AM

Say it in the street, that’s a knock-out

But you say it in a Tweet, that’s a cop-out

And I’m just like, “Hey, are you okay?”

[Pre-Chorus2]

And I ain’t tryna mess with your self-expression

But I’ve learned a lesson that stressin’ and obsessin’ ‘bout somebody else is no fun

And snakes and stones never broke my bones

[Chorus3]

So oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

You need to calm down, you’re being too loud

And I’m just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)

You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?

You need to calm down

[Verse 2]

You are somebody that we don’t know

But you’re comin’ at my friends like a missile

Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? (You could be GLAAD)

Sunshine on the street at the parade

But you would rather be in the dark ages

Makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night

[Pre-Chorus2]

You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace

And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate

‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay

[Chorus3]

So oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

You need to calm down, you’re being too loud

And I’m just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)

You need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown?

You need to calm down

[Bridge6]

And we see you over there on the internet

Comparing all the girls who are killing it

But we figured you out

We all know now we all got crowns

You need to calm down

[Chorus3]

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

You need to calm down (You need to calm down)

You’re being too loud (You’re being too loud)

And I’m just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)

You need to just stop (Can you stop?)

Like can you just not step on our gowns?

You need to calm down.

You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift: la traduzione

Sei una persona che non conosco

Ma mi stai sparando come se fosse Patrón

E io sono proprio come, dannazione, sono le 7 del mattino

Dillo per strada, è un knock-out

Ma tu lo dici in un tweet, è un’uscita

E io sono tipo “Ehi, stai bene?”

E non sto facendo un casino per la tua autoespressione

Ma ho imparato una lezione che stressarsi e ossessionarsi su qualcun altro non è divertente

E i serpenti e le pietre non mi hanno mai spezzato le ossa

Quindi oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Devi calmarti, sei troppo rumoroso

E io sono proprio come oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)

Devi solo fermarti, puoi non calpestare il mio abito?

Devi calmarti

Sei qualcuno che non conosciamo

Ma tu verrai dai miei amici come un missile

Perché sei arrabbiato quando potresti essere GLAAD? (Potresti essere GLAAD)

Un sole in strada alla sfilata

Ma preferisci essere nei periodi bui

Facendo quel segno, deve averti portato via tutta la notte

Hai solo bisogno di prendere diversi posti e poi provare a ripristinare la pace

E controlla i tuoi impulsi di urlare su tutte le persone che odi

Perché le offese non hanno mai reso nessuno meno gay

Quindi oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Devi calmarti, sei troppo rumoroso

E io sono proprio come oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)

Devi solo fermarti, puoi non calpestare il mio abito?

Devi calmarti

E ti vediamo laggiù su internet

Confrontando tutte le ragazze che lo stanno uccidendo

Ma ti abbiamo capito

Sappiamo tutti che ora abbiamo tutti le corone

Devi calmarti

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Devi calmarti (devi calmarti)

Sei troppo rumoroso (sei troppo rumoroso)

E io sono proprio come oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)

Devi solo fermarti (puoi smettere?)

Puoi non calpestare i nostri abiti?

Devi calmarti.

You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift: il video

