You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift: testo, traduzione e video

You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift è il secondo singolo che anticipa l’uscita dell’album Lover. Il brano è stato prodotto dalla stessa Taylor Swift e da Joel Little. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift: il testo
[Verse 1]
You are somebody that I don’t know
But you’re takin’ shots at me like it’s Patrón
And I’m just like, damn, it’s 7 AM
Say it in the street, that’s a knock-out
But you say it in a Tweet, that’s a cop-out
And I’m just like, “Hey, are you okay?”
[Pre-Chorus2]
And I ain’t tryna mess with your self-expression
But I’ve learned a lesson that stressin’ and obsessin’ ‘bout somebody else is no fun
And snakes and stones never broke my bones
[Chorus3]
So oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
You need to calm down, you’re being too loud
And I’m just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)
You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?
You need to calm down
[Verse 2]
You are somebody that we don’t know
But you’re comin’ at my friends like a missile
Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD? (You could be GLAAD)
Sunshine on the street at the parade
But you would rather be in the dark ages
Makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night
[Pre-Chorus2]
You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace
And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate
‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay
[Chorus3]
So oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
You need to calm down, you’re being too loud
And I’m just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)
You need to just stop, like can you just not step on his gown?
You need to calm down
[Bridge6]
And we see you over there on the internet
Comparing all the girls who are killing it
But we figured you out
We all know now we all got crowns
You need to calm down
[Chorus3]
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
You need to calm down (You need to calm down)
You’re being too loud (You’re being too loud)
And I’m just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)
You need to just stop (Can you stop?)
Like can you just not step on our gowns?
You need to calm down.
You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift: la traduzione
Sei una persona che non conosco
Ma mi stai sparando come se fosse Patrón
E io sono proprio come, dannazione, sono le 7 del mattino
Dillo per strada, è un knock-out
Ma tu lo dici in un tweet, è un’uscita
E io sono tipo “Ehi, stai bene?”
E non sto facendo un casino per la tua autoespressione
Ma ho imparato una lezione che stressarsi e ossessionarsi su qualcun altro non è divertente
E i serpenti e le pietre non mi hanno mai spezzato le ossa
Quindi oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Devi calmarti, sei troppo rumoroso
E io sono proprio come oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)
Devi solo fermarti, puoi non calpestare il mio abito?
Devi calmarti
Sei qualcuno che non conosciamo
Ma tu verrai dai miei amici come un missile
Perché sei arrabbiato quando potresti essere GLAAD? (Potresti essere GLAAD)
Un sole in strada alla sfilata
Ma preferisci essere nei periodi bui
Facendo quel segno, deve averti portato via tutta la notte
Hai solo bisogno di prendere diversi posti e poi provare a ripristinare la pace
E controlla i tuoi impulsi di urlare su tutte le persone che odi
Perché le offese non hanno mai reso nessuno meno gay
Quindi oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Devi calmarti, sei troppo rumoroso
E io sono proprio come oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)
Devi solo fermarti, puoi non calpestare il mio abito?
Devi calmarti
E ti vediamo laggiù su internet
Confrontando tutte le ragazze che lo stanno uccidendo
Ma ti abbiamo capito
Sappiamo tutti che ora abbiamo tutti le corone
Devi calmarti
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Devi calmarti (devi calmarti)
Sei troppo rumoroso (sei troppo rumoroso)
E io sono proprio come oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (Oh)
Devi solo fermarti (puoi smettere?)
Puoi non calpestare i nostri abiti?
Devi calmarti.