Young dei The Chainsmokers: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Young dei The Chainsmokers è il brano che promuove il loro album di debutto, Memories Do Not Open. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
Young dei The Chainsmokers: il testo
[Verse 1]
Young
We were so young when we thought that we knew how to love
Fought about anything, everything led to dysfunction
But we just gotta own that shit
Don’t let it go like this
Maybe we can go from this, yeah
[Chorus2]
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love
But it’s hard when you’re young
[Hook3]
Yeah, it’s hard when you’re young
[Verse 2]
Caught, we were caught up in the high, it was better than drugs
Too high to see that it would all lead to destruction
At least we both know that shit
We just gotta own that shit
I hope that we can go from this, yeah
[Chorus2]
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love
But it’s hard when you’re young
[Hook3]
Yeah, it’s hard when you’re young
Yeah, yeah, it’s hard when you’re young
[Chorus2]
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love
But it’s hard when you’re young
[Bridge7]
I’m calling you up, you tell me it’s over
Say what you want, but it’s hard when you’re young
I’m calling you up, you tell me it’s over
You say what you want, but it’s hard when you’re young.
Young dei The Chainsmokers: la traduzione
Giovani
Eravamo così giovani quando abbiamo pensato di sapere come amare
Lottando per qualsiasi cosa, tutto ha portato alla disfunzione
Ma abbiamo solo lo schifo
Non lasciarlo andare così
Forse possiamo partire da questo, sì
Sappiamo entrambi che io vado troppo lontano come quando ho distrutto la tua auto
E quasi ho picchiato tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile
E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo, come incontrarci al bar
Non ti preoccupare, amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare
Ma è difficile quando sei giovane
Già, è difficile quando sei giovane
Catturati, eravamo presi dallo sballo, era meglio di una droga
Troppo su di giri per vedere che tutto ciò avrebbe portato alla distruzione
Almeno entrambi sappiamo quello schifo
Dobbiamo proprio avere quella roba
Spero che possiamo partire da questo, sì
Sappiamo entrambi che io vado troppo lontano come quando ho distrutto la tua auto
E quasi ho picchiato tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile
E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo, come incontrarci al bar
Non ti preoccupare, amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare
Ma è difficile quando sei giovane
Già, è difficile quando sei giovane
Già, già, è difficile quando sei giovane
Sappiamo entrambi che io vado troppo lontano come quando ho distrutto la tua auto
E quasi ho picchiato tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile
E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo, come incontrarci al bar
Non ti preoccupare, amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare
Ma è difficile quando sei giovane
Ti sto chiamando, mi dici che è finita
Dì quello che vuoi, ma è difficile quando sei giovane
Ti sto chiamando, mi dici che è finita
Dì quello che vuoi, ma è difficile quando sei giovane.
Young dei The Chainsmokers: il video ufficiale