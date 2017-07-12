Young dei The Chainsmokers: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Young dei The Chainsmokers è il brano che promuove il loro album di debutto, Memories Do Not Open. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Young dei The Chainsmokers: il testo

[Verse 1]

Young

We were so young when we thought that we knew how to love

Fought about anything, everything led to dysfunction

But we just gotta own that shit

Don’t let it go like this

Maybe we can go from this, yeah

[Chorus2]

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love

But it’s hard when you’re young

[Hook3]

Yeah, it’s hard when you’re young

[Verse 2]

Caught, we were caught up in the high, it was better than drugs

Too high to see that it would all lead to destruction

At least we both know that shit

We just gotta own that shit

I hope that we can go from this, yeah

[Chorus2]

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love

But it’s hard when you’re young

[Hook3]

Yeah, it’s hard when you’re young

Yeah, yeah, it’s hard when you’re young

[Chorus2]

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love

But it’s hard when you’re young

[Bridge7]

I’m calling you up, you tell me it’s over

Say what you want, but it’s hard when you’re young

I’m calling you up, you tell me it’s over

You say what you want, but it’s hard when you’re young.

Young dei The Chainsmokers: la traduzione

Giovani

Eravamo così giovani quando abbiamo pensato di sapere come amare

Lottando per qualsiasi cosa, tutto ha portato alla disfunzione

Ma abbiamo solo lo schifo

Non lasciarlo andare così

Forse possiamo partire da questo, sì

Sappiamo entrambi che io vado troppo lontano come quando ho distrutto la tua auto

E quasi ho picchiato tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile

E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo, come incontrarci al bar

Non ti preoccupare, amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare

Ma è difficile quando sei giovane

Già, è difficile quando sei giovane

Catturati, eravamo presi dallo sballo, era meglio di una droga

Troppo su di giri per vedere che tutto ciò avrebbe portato alla distruzione

Almeno entrambi sappiamo quello schifo

Dobbiamo proprio avere quella roba

Spero che possiamo partire da questo, sì

Sappiamo entrambi che io vado troppo lontano come quando ho distrutto la tua auto

E quasi ho picchiato tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile

E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo, come incontrarci al bar

Non ti preoccupare, amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare

Ma è difficile quando sei giovane

Già, è difficile quando sei giovane

Già, già, è difficile quando sei giovane

Sappiamo entrambi che io vado troppo lontano come quando ho distrutto la tua auto

E quasi ho picchiato tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile

E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo, come incontrarci al bar

Non ti preoccupare, amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare

Ma è difficile quando sei giovane

Ti sto chiamando, mi dici che è finita

Dì quello che vuoi, ma è difficile quando sei giovane

Ti sto chiamando, mi dici che è finita

Dì quello che vuoi, ma è difficile quando sei giovane.

Young dei The Chainsmokers: il video ufficiale