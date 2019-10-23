Youth and Love di Jack Savoretti feat. Mika: testo, traduzione e video

Youth and Love di Jack Savoretti feat. Mika è estratto dal suo ultimo album di inediti, Singing to Strangers. Il brano è stato prodotto da Cam Blackwood. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
Youth and Love di Jack Savoretti feat. Mika: il testo
[Verse 1]
Last night I found a photograph
Like a ghost from the past
Showed me who I was, not who I am
The greatest moments never last
Why does life move so fast?
I’ll never understand, hey
[Chorus1]
I miss the broken hearts, the summers in the sun
They always say that love and youth are wasted on the young
But I remember every one
When our love feels more like hatred, how do we save it?
The only way we’re gonna make it is if we remember the feeling of
Youth and love
[Verse 2]
Now every line upon my face
Puts me back into my place
Whenever I start acting like a child
I guess we’ll never be the same
It’s who we were just yesterday
Loving on the line, our love was wild
[Chorus1]
I miss the broken hearts, the summers in the sun
They always say that love and youth are wasted on the young
But I remember every one
When our love feels more like hatred, how do we save it?
The only way we’re gonna make it is if we remember the feeling
When our love feels more like hatred, how do we save it?
The only way we’re gonna make it is if we remember the feeling of
Youth and love
[Bridge3]
Woah, woah
Youth and love, woah
Youth and love
[Chorus1]
I miss the broken hearts, the summers in the sun
They always say that love and youth are wasted on the young
But I remember every one
When our love feels more like hatred, how do we save it?
The only way we’re gonna make it is if we remember the feeling
When our love feels more like hatred, how do we save it?
The only way we’re gonna make it is if we remember the feeling of
Remember the feeling of
Remember the feeling of
Youth and love.
Youth and Love di Jack Savoretti feat. Mika: la traduzione
Ieri sera ho trovato una fotografia
Come un fantasma del passato
Mi ha mostrato chi ero, non chi sono
I momenti più belli non durano mai
Perché la vita si muove così velocemente?
Non capirò mai, ehi
Mi mancano i cuori spezzati, le estati al sole
Dicono sempre che l’amore e la giovinezza sono sprecati per i giovani
Ma ricordo tutti
Quando il nostro amore si sente più come odio, come lo salviamo?
L’unico modo per farlo è se ricordiamo la sensazione di
Gioventù e amore
Ora ogni linea sulla mia faccia
Mi riporta al mio posto
Ogni volta che inizio a comportarmi come un bambino
Immagino che non saremo mai più gli stessi
È quello che eravamo solo ieri
Amando a rischio, il nostro amore era selvaggio
Mi mancano i cuori spezzati, le estati al sole
Dicono sempre che l’amore e la giovinezza sono sprecati per i giovani
Ma ricordo tutti
Quando il nostro amore si sente più come l’odio, come lo salviamo?
L’unico modo per farlo è se ricordiamo la sensazione
Quando il nostro amore si sente più come odio, come lo salviamo?
L’unico modo per farlo è se ricordiamo la sensazione di
Gioventù e amore
Woah, woah
Gioventù e amore, woah
Gioventù e amore
Mi mancano i cuori spezzati, le estati al sole
Dicono sempre che l’amore e la giovinezza sono sprecati per i giovani
Ma ricordo tutti
Quando il nostro amore si sente più come l’odio, come lo salviamo?
L’unico modo per farlo è se ricordiamo la sensazione
Quando il nostro amore si sente più come l’odio, come lo salviamo?
L’unico modo per farlo è se ricordiamo la sensazione di
Ricorda la sensazione di
Ricorda la sensazione di
Gioventù e amore.