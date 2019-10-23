Youth and Love di Jack Savoretti feat. Mika: testo, traduzione e video

Youth and Love di Jack Savoretti feat. Mika è estratto dal suo ultimo album di inediti, Singing to Strangers. Il brano è stato prodotto da Cam Blackwood. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

Youth and Love di Jack Savoretti feat. Mika: il testo

[Verse 1]

Last night I found a photograph

Like a ghost from the past

Showed me who I was, not who I am

The greatest moments never last

Why does life move so fast?

I’ll never understand, hey

[Chorus1]

I miss the broken hearts, the summers in the sun

They always say that love and youth are wasted on the young

But I remember every one

When our love feels more like hatred, how do we save it?

The only way we’re gonna make it is if we remember the feeling of

Youth and love

[Verse 2]

Now every line upon my face

Puts me back into my place

Whenever I start acting like a child

I guess we’ll never be the same

It’s who we were just yesterday

Loving on the line, our love was wild

[Chorus1]

I miss the broken hearts, the summers in the sun

They always say that love and youth are wasted on the young

But I remember every one

When our love feels more like hatred, how do we save it?

The only way we’re gonna make it is if we remember the feeling

When our love feels more like hatred, how do we save it?

The only way we’re gonna make it is if we remember the feeling of

Youth and love

[Bridge3]

Woah, woah

Youth and love, woah

Youth and love

[Chorus1]

I miss the broken hearts, the summers in the sun

They always say that love and youth are wasted on the young

But I remember every one

When our love feels more like hatred, how do we save it?

The only way we’re gonna make it is if we remember the feeling

When our love feels more like hatred, how do we save it?

The only way we’re gonna make it is if we remember the feeling of

Remember the feeling of

Remember the feeling of

Youth and love.

Youth and Love di Jack Savoretti feat. Mika: la traduzione

Ieri sera ho trovato una fotografia

Come un fantasma del passato

Mi ha mostrato chi ero, non chi sono

I momenti più belli non durano mai

Perché la vita si muove così velocemente?

Non capirò mai, ehi

Mi mancano i cuori spezzati, le estati al sole

Dicono sempre che l’amore e la giovinezza sono sprecati per i giovani

Ma ricordo tutti

Quando il nostro amore si sente più come odio, come lo salviamo?

L’unico modo per farlo è se ricordiamo la sensazione di

Gioventù e amore

Ora ogni linea sulla mia faccia

Mi riporta al mio posto

Ogni volta che inizio a comportarmi come un bambino

Immagino che non saremo mai più gli stessi

È quello che eravamo solo ieri

Amando a rischio, il nostro amore era selvaggio

Mi mancano i cuori spezzati, le estati al sole

Dicono sempre che l’amore e la giovinezza sono sprecati per i giovani

Ma ricordo tutti

Quando il nostro amore si sente più come l’odio, come lo salviamo?

L’unico modo per farlo è se ricordiamo la sensazione

Quando il nostro amore si sente più come odio, come lo salviamo?

L’unico modo per farlo è se ricordiamo la sensazione di

Gioventù e amore

Woah, woah

Gioventù e amore, woah

Gioventù e amore

Mi mancano i cuori spezzati, le estati al sole

Dicono sempre che l’amore e la giovinezza sono sprecati per i giovani

Ma ricordo tutti

Quando il nostro amore si sente più come l’odio, come lo salviamo?

L’unico modo per farlo è se ricordiamo la sensazione

Quando il nostro amore si sente più come l’odio, come lo salviamo?

L’unico modo per farlo è se ricordiamo la sensazione di

Ricorda la sensazione di

Ricorda la sensazione di

Gioventù e amore.

Youth and Love di Jack Savoretti feat. Mika: il video

Redazione-iGossip