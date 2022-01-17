Never Going Home di Kungs: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Never Going Home di Kungs è stato pubblicato il 21 maggio scorso. La parte vocale è affidata al dj francese Martin Solveig, seppur non accreditato. Il pezzo di musica house contiene un campionamento di Idol del produttore italiano Mind Enterprises. Il video musicale, girato al Cercle des Nageurs di Marsiglia, è stato reso disponibile in concomitanza con l’uscita del singolo e vede l’artista e diverse persone ballare e divertirsi a bordo di una piscina. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Kungs – Foto: Facebook

Never Going Home di Kungs: il testo

Music, we came through it

Where only you and I can feel it

Music, got me healing

Yeah, that’s repeating

Got me feeling

If you wanna ride, come ride with me

Take me by the hand, feel the chemistry

Losing track of time, in the ecstasy

It’s getting out of hand, it’s just you and me

That we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah

And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning

Music, we came through it

Where only you and I can feel it

Music, got me healing

Yeah, that’s repeating

Can you feel it?

If you wanna fly, come fly with me

We’ll go anywhere that you wanna be

If you feel it down, here’s a remedy

Losing track of time, it’s just you and me

And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah

And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning

Music, and we can do it

Music, and where we knew it

We can do it

Can you feel it?

We can do it

I can feel it

And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah

And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh-woah.

Never Going Home di Kungs: la traduzione

Musica, ci siamo riusciti

Dove solo tu ed io possiamo sentirla

La musica mi ha fatto guarire

Sì, questo si ripete

Lo sento

Se vuoi correre, vieni con me

Prendimi per mano, senti l’alchimia

Perdendo la cognizione del tempo, nell’estasi

Ci sta sfuggendo di mano, siamo solo io e te

Che non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah

E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino

Musica, ci siamo riusciti

Dove solo tu ed io possiamo sentirla

La musica mi ha fatto guarire

Sì, questo si ripete

Lo sento?

Se vuoi volare, vola con me

Andremo ovunque tu voglia

Se ti senti giù, ecco un rimedio

Sto perdendo la cognizione del tempo, siamo solo io e te

E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah

E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino

Musica, e possiamo farlo

La musica e dove la conoscevamo

Possiamo farlo

Puoi sentirla?

Possiamo farlo

posso sentirla

E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah

E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh-woah.

Never Going Home di Kungs: il video ufficiale