Never Going Home di Kungs: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Never Going Home di Kungs è stato pubblicato il 21 maggio scorso. La parte vocale è affidata al dj francese Martin Solveig, seppur non accreditato. Il pezzo di musica house contiene un campionamento di Idol del produttore italiano Mind Enterprises. Il video musicale, girato al Cercle des Nageurs di Marsiglia, è stato reso disponibile in concomitanza con l’uscita del singolo e vede l’artista e diverse persone ballare e divertirsi a bordo di una piscina. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Never Going Home di Kungs: il testo
Music, we came through it
Where only you and I can feel it
Music, got me healing
Yeah, that’s repeating
Got me feeling
If you wanna ride, come ride with me
Take me by the hand, feel the chemistry
Losing track of time, in the ecstasy
It’s getting out of hand, it’s just you and me
That we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah
And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning
Music, we came through it
Where only you and I can feel it
Music, got me healing
Yeah, that’s repeating
Can you feel it?
If you wanna fly, come fly with me
We’ll go anywhere that you wanna be
If you feel it down, here’s a remedy
Losing track of time, it’s just you and me
And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah
And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning
Music, and we can do it
Music, and where we knew it
We can do it
Can you feel it?
We can do it
I can feel it
And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah
And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh-woah.
Never Going Home di Kungs: la traduzione
Musica, ci siamo riusciti
Dove solo tu ed io possiamo sentirla
La musica mi ha fatto guarire
Sì, questo si ripete
Lo sento
Se vuoi correre, vieni con me
Prendimi per mano, senti l’alchimia
Perdendo la cognizione del tempo, nell’estasi
Ci sta sfuggendo di mano, siamo solo io e te
Che non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah
E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino
Musica, ci siamo riusciti
Dove solo tu ed io possiamo sentirla
La musica mi ha fatto guarire
Sì, questo si ripete
Lo sento?
Se vuoi volare, vola con me
Andremo ovunque tu voglia
Se ti senti giù, ecco un rimedio
Sto perdendo la cognizione del tempo, siamo solo io e te
E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah
E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino
Musica, e possiamo farlo
La musica e dove la conoscevamo
Possiamo farlo
Puoi sentirla?
Possiamo farlo
posso sentirla
E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah
E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh-woah.