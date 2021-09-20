Shivers di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Shivers di Ed Sheeran è il terzo singolo estratto dal suo quarto album in studio solista, vale a dire = (Equals). Il brano è stato scritto da Ed Sheeran e vede alla produzione lo stresso Sheeran insieme a Fred again e Steve Mac. Il pezzo è un susseguirsi di emozioni e sensazioni che l’amata gli permette di provare. Le labbra sanno di fragola, il desiderio di averla accanto e di passare tutto il tempo insieme ha la meglio su tutto. La sua anima è in fiamme quando la vede, i brividi gli percorrono tutto il corpo. Non ha mai provato nulla di simile. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.

Shivers di Ed Sheeran: il testo

Shivers di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

[Verse 1]I took an arrow to the heartI never kissed a mouth that tastes like yoursStrawberries and somethin’ moreOoh yeah, I want it allLipstick on my guitar (Ooh)Fill up the engine, we can drive real farGo dancin’ underneath the starsOoh yeah, I want it allMh, you got me feelin’ like[Pre-Chorus]I wanna be that guyI wanna kiss your eyesI wanna drink that smileI wanna feel like I’m—Like my soul’s on fireI wanna stay up all day and all nightYeah, you got me singin’ like [Chorus]Ooh, I love it when you do it like thatAnd when you’re closer, give me th? shiversOh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracksAnd wh?n they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right backAnd we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like thatAnd when you’re closer, give me the shiversOh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracksAnd when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back [Verse 2]Into the car, on the back seat in the moonlit darkWrap me up between your legs and armsOoh, I can’t get enoughYou know you could tear me apart (Ooh)Put me back together and take my heartI never thought that I could love this hardOoh, I can’t get enoughMh, you got me feelin’ like [Pre-Chorus]I wanna be that guyI wanna kiss your eyesI wanna drink that smileI wanna feel like I’m—Like my soul’s on fireI wanna stay up all day and all nightYeah, you got me singing like [Chorus]Ooh, I love it when you do it like thatAnd when you’re closer, give me the shiversOh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracksAnd when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right backAnd we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like thatAnd when you’re closer, give me the shiversOh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracksAnd when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back [Bridge]Baby, you are so hotYou make me shiver with the fire you gotThis thing is started, I don’t want it to stopYou know you make me shiver, —er, —erBaby, you are so hotYou make me shiver with the fire you gotThis thing is started, I don’t want it to stopYou know you make me shiverYeah, you got me singin’ like [Chorus]Ooh, I love it when you do it like thatAnd when you’re closer, give me the shiversOh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracksAnd when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (Oh no)And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like thatAnd when you’re closer, give me the shiversOh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracksAnd when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (Oh no)And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like thatAnd when you’re closer, give me the shiversOh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracksAnd when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (Hey).

Ho preso una freccia al cuore

Non ho mai baciato una bocca che sa come la tua

Fragole e qualcosa di più

Ooh sì, voglio tutto

Rossetto sulla mia chitarra (Ooh)

Fai il pieno al motore, possiamo guidare davvero lontano

Vai a ballare sotto le stelle

Ooh sì, voglio tutto

Mh, mi hai fatto sentire come

voglio essere quel ragazzo

Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi

Voglio bere quel sorriso

voglio sentirmi come se

Come se la mia anima fosse in fiamme

Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte

Sì, mi hai fatto cantare come

Ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicina, mi dai i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si interrompe

E quando dicono che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare

E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicino, dammi i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza

E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare

In macchina, sul sedile posteriore al buio illuminato dalla luna

Avvolgimi tra le tue gambe e le tue braccia

Ooh, non ne ho mai abbastanza

Sai che potresti farmi a pezzi (Ooh)

Rimettimi insieme e prendi il mio cuore

Non avrei mai pensato di poter amare così tanto

Ooh, non ne ho mai abbastanza

Mh, mi hai fatto sentire come

voglio essere quel ragazzo

Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi

Voglio bere quel sorriso

voglio sentirmi come se

Come se la mia anima fosse in fiamme

Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte

Sì, mi hai fatto cantare come

Ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicina, mi dai i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si interrompe

E quando dicono che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare

E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicino, dammi i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza

E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare

Piccola, sei così sexy

Mi fai rabbrividire con il fuoco che hai

Questa cosa è iniziata, non voglio che si fermi

Sai che mi fai rabbrividire, —er, —er

Piccola, sei così sexy

Mi fai rabbrividire con il fuoco che hai

Questa cosa è iniziata, non voglio che si fermi

Sai che mi fai rabbrividire

Sì, mi hai fatto cantare come

Ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicina, dammi i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si interrompe

E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la riporteremo indietro (Oh no)

E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicina, mi dai i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza

E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la faremo ricominciare(Oh no)

E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicina, dammi i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza

E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la faremo ricominciare (Ehi).

Shivers di Ed Sheeran: il video ufficiale