So Happy It Hurts è il nuovo album di Bryan Adams. Si tratta del suo quindicesimo progetto discografico, che è stato anticipato dal singolo omonimo. Il nuovo disco del rocker canadese sarà disponibile a partire dal prossimo 11 marzo. L’album conterrà 12 canzoni e arriverà a circa due anni di distanza dal precedente lavoro, Shine a Light, album che conteneva collaborazioni prestigiose, con Jennifer Lopez ed Ed Sheeran.
Il nuovo album del celebre cantautore, musicista, fotografo e attivista canadese sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato fisico (versione CD standard, CD Deluxe con copertina lenticolare + libro con copertina rigida e Vinile, Vinile a colori e un Cofanetto in edizione limitata che include CD deluxe, Vinile, libro rilegato e foto autografata).
A gennaio, Bryan Adams darà il via al tour mondiale che si fermerà in Italia per tre date: l’11 febbraio al Palazzo dello Sport di Roma, il 12 febbraio al Mandela Forum di Firenze e il 14 febbraio alla Zoppas Arena di Conegliano (TV).
So Happy It Hurts di Bryan Adams: la tracklist dell’album
- So Happy It Hurts
- Never Gonna Rain
- You Lift Me Up
- I’ve Been Looking for You
- Always Have, Always Will
- On the Road
- Kick Ass
- I Ain’t Worth Shit Without You
- Let’s Do This
- Just Like Me, Just Like You
- Just About Gone
- These Are the Moments That Make Up My Life
La discografia di Bryan Adams
Con i Sweeney Todd
1977 — If Whishes Were Horses
Da solista
1980 — Bryan Adams
1981 — You Want It You Got It
1983 — Cuts Like a Knife
1984 — Reckless
1987 — Into the Fire
1991 — Waking Up the Neighbours
1996 — 18 til I Die
1998 — On a Day Like Today
2002 — Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
2004 — Room Service
2008 — 11
2014 — Tracks of My Years
2015 — Get Up
2019 — Shine a Light
2022 — So Happy It Hurts