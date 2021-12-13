Quantcast

So Happy It Hurts è il nuovo album di Bryan Adams

So Happy It Hurts è il nuovo album di Bryan Adams. Si tratta del suo quindicesimo progetto discografico, che è stato anticipato dal singolo omonimo. Il nuovo disco del rocker canadese sarà disponibile a partire dal prossimo 11 marzo. L’album conterrà 12 canzoni e arriverà a circa due anni di distanza dal precedente lavoro, Shine a Light, album che conteneva collaborazioni prestigiose, con Jennifer Lopez ed Ed Sheeran.

Bryan Adams – Foto: Facebook

Il nuovo album del celebre cantautore, musicista, fotografo e attivista canadese sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato fisico (versione CD standard, CD Deluxe con copertina lenticolare + libro con copertina rigida e Vinile, Vinile a colori e un Cofanetto in edizione limitata che include CD deluxe, Vinile, libro rilegato e foto autografata).

A gennaio, Bryan Adams darà il via al tour mondiale che si fermerà in Italia per tre date: l’11 febbraio al Palazzo dello Sport di Roma, il 12 febbraio al Mandela Forum di Firenze e il 14 febbraio alla Zoppas Arena di Conegliano (TV).

So Happy It Hurts di Bryan Adams: la tracklist dell’album

  1. So Happy It Hurts
  2. Never Gonna Rain
  3. You Lift Me Up
  4. I’ve Been Looking for You
  5. Always Have, Always Will
  6. On the Road
  7. Kick Ass
  8. I Ain’t Worth Shit Without You
  9. Let’s Do This
  10. Just Like Me, Just Like You
  11. Just About Gone
  12. These Are the Moments That Make Up My Life

La discografia di Bryan Adams

Con i Sweeney Todd
1977 — If Whishes Were Horses

Da solista
1980 — Bryan Adams
1981 — You Want It You Got It
1983 — Cuts Like a Knife
1984 — Reckless
1987 — Into the Fire
1991 — Waking Up the Neighbours
1996 — 18 til I Die
1998 — On a Day Like Today
2002 — Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
2004 — Room Service
2008 — 11
2014 — Tracks of My Years
2015 — Get Up
2019 — Shine a Light
2022 — So Happy It Hurts