So Happy It Hurts è il nuovo album di Bryan Adams. Si tratta del suo quindicesimo progetto discografico, che è stato anticipato dal singolo omonimo. Il nuovo disco del rocker canadese sarà disponibile a partire dal prossimo 11 marzo. L’album conterrà 12 canzoni e arriverà a circa due anni di distanza dal precedente lavoro, Shine a Light, album che conteneva collaborazioni prestigiose, con Jennifer Lopez ed Ed Sheeran.

Bryan Adams – Foto: Facebook

Il nuovo album del celebre cantautore, musicista, fotografo e attivista canadese sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in formato fisico (versione CD standard, CD Deluxe con copertina lenticolare + libro con copertina rigida e Vinile, Vinile a colori e un Cofanetto in edizione limitata che include CD deluxe, Vinile, libro rilegato e foto autografata).

A gennaio, Bryan Adams darà il via al tour mondiale che si fermerà in Italia per tre date: l’11 febbraio al Palazzo dello Sport di Roma, il 12 febbraio al Mandela Forum di Firenze e il 14 febbraio alla Zoppas Arena di Conegliano (TV).

So Happy It Hurts di Bryan Adams: la tracklist dell’album

So Happy It Hurts Never Gonna Rain You Lift Me Up I’ve Been Looking for You Always Have, Always Will On the Road Kick Ass I Ain’t Worth Shit Without You Let’s Do This Just Like Me, Just Like You Just About Gone These Are the Moments That Make Up My Life

La discografia di Bryan Adams

Con i Sweeney Todd

1977 — If Whishes Were Horses



Da solista

1980 — Bryan Adams

1981 — You Want It You Got It

1983 — Cuts Like a Knife

1984 — Reckless

1987 — Into the Fire

1991 — Waking Up the Neighbours

1996 — 18 til I Die

1998 — On a Day Like Today

2002 — Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

2004 — Room Service

2008 — 11

2014 — Tracks of My Years

2015 — Get Up

2019 — Shine a Light

2022 — So Happy It Hurts