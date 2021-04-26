Starstruck di Years & Years: testo, traduzione e video della canzone

Starstruck di Years & Years è il singolo principale del suo terzo album. Rappresenta il primo singolo da quando Years & Years è diventato ufficialmente solista. Il brano racconta dell’effetto che una persona provoca in chi canta e racconta quelle sensazioni, come si fosse travolti da una stella, sognando l’amore dell’altro. Ecco testo, traduzione e video della canzone del cantante inglese Olly Alexander.
Starstruck di Years & Years: il testo[Intro]
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you [Verse 1]
I feel like all these people in this room
Don’t shine like you
If I could bottle you up
I would sip ya like cosmic juice [Pre-Chorus]
So gimme that good love
Good good love all night
Don’t need your cash
I got my own to spend it on ya if I like
If you wanna dance
Baby let’s dance
We can dream until the sunrise [Chorus]
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do baby
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do
[Verse 2]
There ain’t no reason why
I can’t speak, think or stop staring at your glow
I wanna tell ya everything that’s on my mind baby
Even if I choke
Ooh, yeah [Pre-Chorus]
So gimme that good love
Good good love all night
Don’t need your cash
I got my own to spend it on ya if I lik?
If you wanna dance
Baby let’s dance
W? can dream until the sunrise [Chorus]
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do baby
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do (when I got my hands on you) [Post-Chorus]
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up, up, up, no
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do baby
[Breakdown]
Starstruck
Not giving you up
Starstruck
Not giving you up [Chorus]
I can’t help it
I can’t help it
I can’t help it
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do baby
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do (oh what can I do) [Post-Chorus]
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up, up, up, no [Outro]
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do
Starstruck
Not giving you up.
Starstruck di Years & Years: la traduzione
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Mi sento come tutte queste persone in questa stanza
Non brillassero come te
Se potessi imbottigliarti
Ti sorseggerei come un succo cosmico
Quindi dammi quel buon amore
Buon buon amore tutta la notte
Non ho bisogno dei tuoi soldi
Ho il mio da spendere per te se mi va
Se vuoi ballare
Baby balliamo
Possiamo sognare fino all’alba
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Cosa posso fare baby
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Cosa posso fare
Non c’è motivo per cui
Non posso parlare, pensare o smettere di fissare il tuo bagliore
Voglio dirti tutto quello che ho in mente baby
Anche se soffoco
Quindi dammi quel buon amore
Buon buon amore tutta la notte
Non ho bisogno dei tuoi soldi
Ho il mio da spendere per te se mi va
Se vuoi ballare
Baby balliamo
Possiamo sognare fino all’alba
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Cosa posso fare baby
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Cosa posso fare
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo, su, su, no
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Cosa posso farci, baby
Non posso farci niente
Non posso farci niente
Non posso farci niente
Non posso farci niente
Mi stupisco intorno a te
Cosa posso fare baby
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella intorno a te
Cosa posso fare (oh cosa posso fare)
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo, su, su, no
Non posso farci niente
Mi stupisco intorno a te
Cosa posso fare
Colpito da una stella.