Sun goes down di Lil Nas X: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Sun goes down di Lil Nas X è il terzo singolo dell’album di debutto omonimo di Lil Nas X, Montero. Questa canzone affronta la solitudine, la depressione e i pensieri suicidi. Il video musicale riflette ulteriormente questo con Lil Nas X che torna indietro nel tempo per aiutare una versione più giovane di lui alle prese con una lotta interiore, mentre odia se stesso e non vuole più vivere. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
Sun goes down di Lil Nas X: il testo
I wanna run away
Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life
Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun
I’d rather run away
Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life
Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun
You need an instant ease
From the life where you got plenty
Of every hurt and heartbreak
You just take it all to the face
I know that you want to cry
But it’s much more to life than dyin’
Over your past mistakes
And people who threw dirt on your name [Verse]
Since ten, I’ve been feelin’ lonely
Had friends but they was pickin’ on me
Always thinkin’, “Why my lips so big?”
Was I too dark? Can they sense my fears?
These gay thoughts would always haunt me
I prayed God would take it from me
It’s hard for you when you’re fightin’
And nobody knows it when you’re silent
I’d be by the phone
Stanning Nicki mornin’ into dawn
Only place I felt like I belonged
Strangers make you feel so loved, you know?
And I’m happy by the way
That I made that jump, that leap of faith
I’m happy that it all worked out for me
I’ma make my fans so proud of me (Oh) [Chorus]
I wanna run away
Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life
Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun
I’d rather run away
Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life
Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun [Post-Chorus]
You need an instant ease
From the life where you got plenty
Of every hurt and heartbreak
You just take it all to the face
I know that you want to cry
But it’s much more to life than dying
Over your past mistakes
And people who threw dirt on your name [Outro]
Ha-ah, ha-ah, no-ah.
Sun goes down di Lil Nas X: la traduzione
Voglio scappare
Non voglio mentire, non voglio una vita
Procurami una pistola e vedrò il sole
Preferisco scappare
Non voglio mentire, non voglio una vita
Procurarmi una pistola e vedrò il sole
Hai bisogno di una facilità immediata
Dalla vita in cui ne hai abbastanza
Di ogni dolore e crepacuore
Prendi tutto in faccia
So che vuoi piangere
Ma c’è molto di più nella vita che morire
Sui tuoi errori passati
E le persone che hanno gettato la terra sul tuo nome
Da dieci anni mi sento solo
Avevo degli amici ma mi stavano prendendo in giro
Pensando sempre, “Perché le mie labbra sono così grandi?”
Ero troppo scuro? Possono percepire le mie paure?
Questi pensieri allegri mi perseguitavano sempre
Ho pregato che Dio lo prendesse da me
È difficile per te quando combatti
E nessuno lo sa quando stai zitto
Sarei al telefono
Sentendo Nicki dal mattino all’alba
L’unico posto in cui mi sentivo di appartenere
Gli estranei ti fanno sentire così amato, sai?
E sono felice comunque
Che ho fatto quel salto, quel salto di fede
Sono felice che tutto abbia funzionato per me
Renderò i miei fan così orgogliosi di me (Oh)
Voglio scappare
Non voglio mentire, non voglio una vita
Procurami una pistola e vedrò il sole
Preferisco scappare
Non voglio mentire, non voglio una vita
Procurarmi una pistola e vedrò il sole
Hai bisogno di una facilità immediata
Dalla vita in cui ne hai abbastanza
Di ogni dolore e crepacuore
Prendi tutto in faccia
So che vuoi piangere
Ma c’è molto di più nella vita che morire
Sui tuoi errori passati
E le persone che hanno gettato la terra sul tuo nome
Ah-ah, ah-ah, no-ah.