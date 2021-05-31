Sun goes down di Lil Nas X: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Sun goes down di Lil Nas X è il terzo singolo dell’album di debutto omonimo di Lil Nas X, Montero. Questa canzone affronta la solitudine, la depressione e i pensieri suicidi. Il video musicale riflette ulteriormente questo con Lil Nas X che torna indietro nel tempo per aiutare una versione più giovane di lui alle prese con una lotta interiore, mentre odia se stesso e non vuole più vivere. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

Lil Nas X – Foto: Facebook

Sun goes down di Lil Nas X: il testo

Sun goes down di Lil Nas X: la traduzione

[Chorus]I wanna run awayDon’t wanna lie, I don’t want a lifeSend me a gun and I’ll see the sunI’d rather run awayDon’t wanna lie, I don’t want a lifeSend me a gun and I’ll see the sun[Post-Chorus]You need an instant easeFrom the life where you got plentyOf every hurt and heartbreakYou just take it all to the faceI know that you want to cryBut it’s much more to life than dyin’Over your past mistakesAnd people who threw dirt on your name [Verse]Since ten, I’ve been feelin’ lonelyHad friends but they was pickin’ on meAlways thinkin’, “Why my lips so big?”Was I too dark? Can they sense my fears?These gay thoughts would always haunt meI prayed God would take it from meIt’s hard for you when you’re fightin’And nobody knows it when you’re silentI’d be by the phoneStanning Nicki mornin’ into dawnOnly place I felt like I belongedStrangers make you feel so loved, you know?And I’m happy by the wayThat I made that jump, that leap of faithI’m happy that it all worked out for meI’ma make my fans so proud of me (Oh) [Chorus]I wanna run awayDon’t wanna lie, I don’t want a lifeSend me a gun and I’ll see the sunI’d rather run awayDon’t wanna lie, I don’t want a lifeSend me a gun and I’ll see the sun [Post-Chorus]You need an instant easeFrom the life where you got plentyOf every hurt and heartbreakYou just take it all to the faceI know that you want to cryBut it’s much more to life than dyingOver your past mistakesAnd people who threw dirt on your name [Outro]Ha-ah, ha-ah, no-ah.

Voglio scappare

Non voglio mentire, non voglio una vita

Procurami una pistola e vedrò il sole

Preferisco scappare

Non voglio mentire, non voglio una vita

Procurarmi una pistola e vedrò il sole

Hai bisogno di una facilità immediata

Dalla vita in cui ne hai abbastanza

Di ogni dolore e crepacuore

Prendi tutto in faccia

So che vuoi piangere

Ma c’è molto di più nella vita che morire

Sui tuoi errori passati

E le persone che hanno gettato la terra sul tuo nome

Da dieci anni mi sento solo

Avevo degli amici ma mi stavano prendendo in giro

Pensando sempre, “Perché le mie labbra sono così grandi?”

Ero troppo scuro? Possono percepire le mie paure?

Questi pensieri allegri mi perseguitavano sempre

Ho pregato che Dio lo prendesse da me

È difficile per te quando combatti

E nessuno lo sa quando stai zitto

Sarei al telefono

Sentendo Nicki dal mattino all’alba

L’unico posto in cui mi sentivo di appartenere

Gli estranei ti fanno sentire così amato, sai?

E sono felice comunque

Che ho fatto quel salto, quel salto di fede

Sono felice che tutto abbia funzionato per me

Renderò i miei fan così orgogliosi di me (Oh)

Voglio scappare

Non voglio mentire, non voglio una vita

Procurami una pistola e vedrò il sole

Preferisco scappare

Non voglio mentire, non voglio una vita

Procurarmi una pistola e vedrò il sole

Hai bisogno di una facilità immediata

Dalla vita in cui ne hai abbastanza

Di ogni dolore e crepacuore

Prendi tutto in faccia

So che vuoi piangere

Ma c’è molto di più nella vita che morire

Sui tuoi errori passati

E le persone che hanno gettato la terra sul tuo nome

Ah-ah, ah-ah, no-ah.

Sun goes down di Lil Nas X: il video ufficiale