The Joker and the Queen di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift: testo, traduzione e video

The Joker and the Queen di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift è tratto dall’album “=” (Equals). Il remix del pezzo vede le firme di Ed Sheeran, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, Samuel Elliot Roman e Taylor Swift. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
The Joker and the Queen di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift: il testo
How was I to know?
It’s a crazy thing
I showed you my hand
And you still let me win
And who was I to say
That this was meant to be?
The road that was broken
Brought us together
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
I’ve been played before
If you hadn’t guessed
So I kept my cards close
To my foolproof vest
But you called my bluff
And saw through all my tells
And then you went all in
And we left together
And I know that you think what makes a king
Is gold, a palace and diamond rings
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I folded, you saw the best in me
The joker and the queen
The joker and the queen.
The Joker and the Queen di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift: la traduzione
Come potevo saperlo?
È una cosa pazzesca
Ti ho mostrato la mia mano
E ancora mi fai vincere
E chi ero io per dirlo
Che era questo che doveva essere?
La strada che era rotta
Ci ha portato insieme
E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re
E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti
Quando mi piego, vedi il meglio di me
Il burlone e la regina
Sono stata ingannata prima
Se non avessi indovinato
Quindi ho tenuto le mie carte chiuse
Nel mio giubbotto infallibile
Ma hai chiamato il mio bluff
E hai visto tutti i miei racconti
E poi sei andato a carte scoperte
E siamo partiti insieme
E so che pensi ciò che rende un re
Sia l’oro, un palazzo e anelli di diamanti
Quando mi piego, vedi il meglio di me
Il burlone e la regina
E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re
E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti
Quando ho passato, hai visto il meglio di me
Il burlone e la regina
Il pagliaccio e la regina.