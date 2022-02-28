The Joker and the Queen di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift: testo, traduzione e video

The Joker and the Queen di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift è tratto dall’album “=” (Equals). Il remix del pezzo vede le firme di Ed Sheeran, Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid, Samuel Elliot Roman e Taylor Swift. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

The Joker and the Queen di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift: il testo

How was I to know?

It’s a crazy thing

I showed you my hand

And you still let me win

And who was I to say

That this was meant to be?

The road that was broken

Brought us together

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

I’ve been played before

If you hadn’t guessed

So I kept my cards close

To my foolproof vest

But you called my bluff

And saw through all my tells

And then you went all in

And we left together

And I know that you think what makes a king

Is gold, a palace and diamond rings

When I fold, you see the best in me

The joker and the queen

And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

When I folded, you saw the best in me

The joker and the queen

The joker and the queen.

The Joker and the Queen di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift: la traduzione

Come potevo saperlo?

È una cosa pazzesca

Ti ho mostrato la mia mano

E ancora mi fai vincere

E chi ero io per dirlo

Che era questo che doveva essere?

La strada che era rotta

Ci ha portato insieme

E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re

E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti

Quando mi piego, vedi il meglio di me

Il burlone e la regina

Sono stata ingannata prima

Se non avessi indovinato

Quindi ho tenuto le mie carte chiuse

Nel mio giubbotto infallibile

Ma hai chiamato il mio bluff

E hai visto tutti i miei racconti

E poi sei andato a carte scoperte

E siamo partiti insieme

E so che pensi ciò che rende un re

Sia l’oro, un palazzo e anelli di diamanti

Quando mi piego, vedi il meglio di me

Il burlone e la regina

E so che potresti innamorarti di mille re

E cuori che ti darebbero un anello di diamanti

Quando ho passato, hai visto il meglio di me

Il burlone e la regina

Il pagliaccio e la regina.

The Joker and the Queen di Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift: il video