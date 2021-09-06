Visiting Hours di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e video

Visiting Hours del celebre cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran è tratto dal suo quinto album in studio intitolato “=”. Il brano è una sorta di saluto, preghiera emozionale a una persona cara defunta è stata presentata dal vivo al funerale di stato del famoso promotore musicale australiano Michael Gudinski il 24 marzo 2021. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Ed Sheeran – Foto: Facebook

Visiting Hours di Ed Sheeran: il testo

Visiting Hours di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

[Verse 1]I wish that heaven had visiting hoursSo I could just show up and bring good newsThat she’s getting older and I wish that you’d met herThe things that she’ll learn from me, I got them all from you[Chorus]Can I just stay a while and we’ll put all the world to rights?The little ones will grow and I’ll still drink your favourite wineAnd soon, they’re going to close, but I’ll see you another daySo much has changed since you’ve been away [Verse 2]Well, I wish that heaven had visiting hoursSo I could just swing by and ask your adviceWhat would you do in my situation?I haven’t a clue how I’d even raise themWhat would you do? ‘Cause you always do what’s right [Chorus]Can we just talk a while until my worries disappear?I’d tell you that I’m scared of turning out a failureYou’d say, “Remember that the answer’s in the love that we create”So much has changed since you’ve been away [Verse 3]I wish that heaven had visiting hoursAnd I would ask them if I could take you homeBut I know what they’d say, that it’s for the bestSo I would live life the way you taught meAnd make it on my own [Chorus]And I will close the door, but I will open up my heartAnd everyone I love will know exactly who you are‘Cause this is not goodbye, it is just ‘til we meet againSo much has changed since you’ve been away.

Vorrei che il paradiso avesse orari di visita

A quel punto potrei semplicemente presentarmi e portare buone notizie

Che sta invecchiando e vorrei che l’avessi incontrata

Le cose che imparerà da me, le ho prese tutte da te

Posso restare un po’ e metteremo a posto tutto il mondo?

I piccoli cresceranno e io berrò ancora il tuo vino preferito

E presto chiuderanno, ma ci vediamo un altro giorno

Così tanto è cambiato da quando sei andato via

Bene, vorrei che il paradiso avesse orari di visita

Così potrei passare e chiedere il tuo consiglio

Cosa faresti nella mia situazione?

Non ho la più pallida idea di come li alleverei

Cosa faresti? Perché fai sempre ciò che è giusto

Possiamo parlare un po’ finché le mie preoccupazioni non scompaiono?

Ti direi che ho paura di diventare un fallimento

Diresti: “Ricorda che la risposta è nell’amore che creiamo”

Così tanto è cambiato da quando sei andato via

Vorrei che il paradiso avesse orari di visita

E chiederei loro se potevo portarti a casa

Ma so cosa direbbero, che è per il meglio

Quindi vivrei la vita nel modo in cui mi hai insegnato

E farlo da solo

E chiuderò la porta, ma aprirò il mio cuore

E tutti quelli che amo sapranno esattamente chi sei

Perché questo non è un addio, è solo finché non ci incontreremo di nuovo

Così tanto è cambiato da quando sei andato via.

Visiting Hours di Ed Sheeran: il video