Visiting Hours di Ed Sheeran: testo, traduzione e video

Visiting Hours del celebre cantautore britannico Ed Sheeran è tratto dal suo quinto album in studio intitolato “=”. Il brano è una sorta di saluto, preghiera emozionale a una persona cara defunta è stata presentata dal vivo al funerale di stato del famoso promotore musicale australiano Michael Gudinski il 24 marzo 2021. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Visiting Hours di Ed Sheeran: il testo
I wish that heaven had visiting hours
So I could just show up and bring good news
That she’s getting older and I wish that you’d met her
The things that she’ll learn from me, I got them all from you
Can I just stay a while and we’ll put all the world to rights?
The little ones will grow and I’ll still drink your favourite wine
And soon, they’re going to close, but I’ll see you another day
So much has changed since you’ve been away [Verse 2]
Well, I wish that heaven had visiting hours
So I could just swing by and ask your advice
What would you do in my situation?
I haven’t a clue how I’d even raise them
What would you do? ‘Cause you always do what’s right [Chorus]
Can we just talk a while until my worries disappear?
I’d tell you that I’m scared of turning out a failure
You’d say, “Remember that the answer’s in the love that we create”
So much has changed since you’ve been away [Verse 3]
I wish that heaven had visiting hours
And I would ask them if I could take you home
But I know what they’d say, that it’s for the best
So I would live life the way you taught me
And make it on my own [Chorus]
And I will close the door, but I will open up my heart
And everyone I love will know exactly who you are
‘Cause this is not goodbye, it is just ‘til we meet again
So much has changed since you’ve been away.
Visiting Hours di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione
Vorrei che il paradiso avesse orari di visita
A quel punto potrei semplicemente presentarmi e portare buone notizie
Che sta invecchiando e vorrei che l’avessi incontrata
Le cose che imparerà da me, le ho prese tutte da te
Posso restare un po’ e metteremo a posto tutto il mondo?
I piccoli cresceranno e io berrò ancora il tuo vino preferito
E presto chiuderanno, ma ci vediamo un altro giorno
Così tanto è cambiato da quando sei andato via
Bene, vorrei che il paradiso avesse orari di visita
Così potrei passare e chiedere il tuo consiglio
Cosa faresti nella mia situazione?
Non ho la più pallida idea di come li alleverei
Cosa faresti? Perché fai sempre ciò che è giusto
Possiamo parlare un po’ finché le mie preoccupazioni non scompaiono?
Ti direi che ho paura di diventare un fallimento
Diresti: “Ricorda che la risposta è nell’amore che creiamo”
Così tanto è cambiato da quando sei andato via
Vorrei che il paradiso avesse orari di visita
E chiederei loro se potevo portarti a casa
Ma so cosa direbbero, che è per il meglio
Quindi vivrei la vita nel modo in cui mi hai insegnato
E farlo da solo
E chiuderò la porta, ma aprirò il mio cuore
E tutti quelli che amo sapranno esattamente chi sei
Perché questo non è un addio, è solo finché non ci incontreremo di nuovo
Così tanto è cambiato da quando sei andato via.