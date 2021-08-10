We could be dancing di Bob Sinclar e Molly Hammar: testo, traduzione e video

We could be dancing è il nuovo singolo di Bob Sinclar e Molly Hammar. Il singolo parla di ricerca e instabilità che vive chi canta il pezzo e nel quale ci si può tranquillamente rispecchiare: stare svegli tutta la notte, aspettando la musica, l’amore, ballando solo “tu ed io”. Il sogno di incontrarsi nella pista da ballo riporta in auge il sound vincente degli anni ’80 per questa traccia interpretata dalla voce suadente di Molly Hammar. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

We could be dancing di Bob Sinclar e Molly Hammar: il testo

Been looking for the sound for a long time

I thought it’d be a while before I’d find

I wanna hear the sound, it feels right

I wanna feel the sound, we’re up all night

We don’t have to hurt each other

We can live and learn

Yeah, if only we could see each other

Living in a world

Where we could be dancing

You and me

You and me

We could be dancing

You and me

You and me

Where we could be

You and me

You and me

Been looking for the love for a long time

I thought it’d be a whil? before I’d find

I wanna see the lov?, it feels right

I wanna feel the love, we’re up all night

We don’t have to hurt each other

We can live and learn

Yeah, if only we could see each other

Living in a world

Where we could be dancing

You and me

You and me

We could be dancing

You and me

You and me

If only we could see each other

Living in a world

Where we could be dancing

You and me

You and me

Where we could be dancing

You and me

You and me.

We could be dancing di Bob Sinclar e Molly Hammar: la traduzione

Cercavo il suono da molto tempo

Ho pensato che sarebbe passato un po’ di tempo prima di trovarlo

Voglio sentire il suono, mi sembra giusto

Voglio sentire il suono, siamo svegli tutta la notte

Non dobbiamo farci del male a vicenda

Possiamo vivere e imparare

Sì, se solo potessimo vederci

Vivere in un mondo

Dove potremmo ballare

Tu ed io

Tu ed io

Potremmo ballare

Tu ed io

Tu ed io

Dove potremmo essere?

Tu ed io

Tu ed io

Cercavo l’amore da molto tempo

Ho pensato che sarebbe passato un po’ di tempo prima di trovarlo

Voglio provare l’amore, mi sembra giusto

Voglio sentire l’amore, siamo svegli tutta la notte

Non dobbiamo farci del male a vicenda

Possiamo vivere e imparare

Sì, se solo potessimo vederci

Vivere in un mondo

Dove potremmo ballare

Tu ed io

Tu ed io

Potremmo ballare

Tu ed io

Tu ed io

Se solo potessimo vederci

Vivere in un mondo

Dove potremmo ballare

Tu ed io

Tu ed io

Potremmo ballare

Tu ed io

Tu ed io.

We could be dancing di Bob Sinclar e Molly Hammar: il video