We could be dancing di Bob Sinclar e Molly Hammar: testo, traduzione e video

We could be dancing è il nuovo singolo di Bob Sinclar e Molly Hammar. Il singolo parla di ricerca e instabilità che vive chi canta il pezzo e nel quale ci si può tranquillamente rispecchiare: stare svegli tutta la notte, aspettando la musica, l’amore, ballando solo “tu ed io”. Il sogno di incontrarsi nella pista da ballo riporta in auge il sound vincente degli anni ’80 per questa traccia interpretata dalla voce suadente di Molly Hammar. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

We could be dancing di Bob Sinclar e Molly Hammar: il testo

Been looking for the sound for a long time
I thought it’d be a while before I’d find
I wanna hear the sound, it feels right
I wanna feel the sound, we’re up all night

We don’t have to hurt each other
We can live and learn
Yeah, if only we could see each other
Living in a world

Where we could be dancing
You and me
You and me
We could be dancing
You and me
You and me

Where we could be
You and me
You and me

Been looking for the love for a long time
I thought it’d be a whil? before I’d find
I wanna see the lov?, it feels right
I wanna feel the love, we’re up all night

We don’t have to hurt each other
We can live and learn
Yeah, if only we could see each other
Living in a world

Where we could be dancing
You and me
You and me
We could be dancing
You and me
You and me

If only we could see each other
Living in a world

Where we could be dancing
You and me
You and me
Where we could be dancing
You and me
You and me.

We could be dancing di Bob Sinclar e Molly Hammar: la traduzione

Cercavo il suono da molto tempo
Ho pensato che sarebbe passato un po’ di tempo prima di trovarlo
Voglio sentire il suono, mi sembra giusto
Voglio sentire il suono, siamo svegli tutta la notte

Non dobbiamo farci del male a vicenda
Possiamo vivere e imparare
Sì, se solo potessimo vederci
Vivere in un mondo

Dove potremmo ballare
Tu ed io
Tu ed io
Potremmo ballare
Tu ed io
Tu ed io

Dove potremmo essere?
Tu ed io
Tu ed io

Cercavo l’amore da molto tempo
Ho pensato che sarebbe passato un po’ di tempo prima di trovarlo
Voglio provare l’amore, mi sembra giusto
Voglio sentire l’amore, siamo svegli tutta la notte

Non dobbiamo farci del male a vicenda
Possiamo vivere e imparare
Sì, se solo potessimo vederci
Vivere in un mondo

Dove potremmo ballare
Tu ed io
Tu ed io
Potremmo ballare
Tu ed io
Tu ed io

Se solo potessimo vederci
Vivere in un mondo

Dove potremmo ballare
Tu ed io
Tu ed io
Potremmo ballare
Tu ed io
Tu ed io.

We could be dancing di Bob Sinclar e Molly Hammar: il video