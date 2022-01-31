Won’t Stand Down dei Muse: testo, traduzione e video

Won’t Stand Down dei Muse è stato pubblicato su etichetta Warner Records. Prodotto dai Muse e mixato da Dan Lancaster (Bring Me The Horizon), “Won’t Stand Down” è un inno da arena con chitarre pesanti e distorsioni del tipo industrial che amplificano i sorprendenti testi di Bellamy sul riprendersi il potere. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

I Muse – Foto: Facebook

Won’t Stand Down dei Muse: il testo

I never believed that I would concede and let someone trample on me

You strung me along, I thought I was strong, but you were just gaslighting me

I’ve opened my eyes, and counted the lies, and now it is clearer to me

You are just a user, and an abuser, living vicariously

I never believed that I would concede and get myself blown asunder

You strung me along, I thought I was strong, but now you have pushed me under

I’ve opened my eyes, and counted the lies, now it is clearer to me

You are just a user, and an abuser, and I refuse to take it

Won’t stand down

I’m growing stronger

Won’t stand down

I’m owned no longer

Won’t stand down

You’ve used me for too long, now die alone

Now I’m coming back, a counterattack, I’m playing you at your own game

I’m cutting you out, a shadow of doubt

Is gonna hang over your name

I’ve opened my eyes, I see your disguise

I will never see you the same

I know how to win, before you begin

I’ll shoot you before you take aim

Now I’m coming back, a counterattack

A psychological war

I’m cutting you in, I’m under your skin

Now I’m gonna settle the score

I’ve opened my eyes, I see your disguise

I will never see you the same

I know how to win, before you begin

I’ll shoot you before you take aim

Won’t stand down

I’m growing stronger

Won’t stand down

I’m owned no longer

Won’t stand down

You’ve used me for too long, now die alone

Won’t stand down

I’m growing stronger

Won’t stand down

I’m owned no longer

Won’t stand down

You’ve used me for too long, now die alone.

Won’t Stand Down dei Muse: la traduzione

Non ho mai creduto che avrei ceduto e lasciato che qualcuno mi calpestasse

Mi hai impiccato, pensavo di essere forte, ma mi stavi solo prendendo in giro

Ho aperto gli occhi e contato le bugie, e ora mi è più chiaro

Sei solo un utente e un molestatore, che vive indirettamente

Non ho mai creduto che avrei ceduto e mi sarei fatto saltare in aria

Mi hai tirato avanti, pensavo di essere forte, ma ora mi hai spinto a fondo

Ho aperto gli occhi e contato le bugie, ora mi è più chiaro

Sei solo un utente e un molestatore, e mi rifiuto di accettarlo

Non mi fermerò

Sto diventando più forte

Non mi fermerò

Non sono più di proprietà

Non mi fermerò

Mi hai usato per troppo tempo, ora muori da solo

Ora sto tornando, un contrattacco, sto giocando con te al tuo stesso gioco

Ti sto tagliando fuori, un’ombra di dubbio

Penderà sul tuo nome

Ho aperto gli occhi, vedo il tuo travestimento

Non ti vedrò mai più lo stesso

So come vincere, prima di iniziare

Ti sparo prima che tu prenda la mira

Ora sto tornando, un contrattacco

Una guerra psicologica

Ti sto tagliando dentro, sono sotto la tua pelle

Ora regolerò i conti

Ho aperto gli occhi, vedo il tuo travestimento

Non ti vedrò mai più lo stesso

So come vincere, prima di iniziare

Ti sparo prima che tu prenda la mira

Non mi fermerò

Sto diventando più forte

Non mi fermerò

Non sono più di proprietà

Non mi fermerò

Mi hai usato per troppo tempo, ora muori da solo

Non mi fermerò

Sto diventando più forte

Non mi fermerò

Non sono più di proprietà

Non mi fermerò

Mi hai usato per troppo tempo, ora muori da solo.

Won’t Stand Down dei Muse: il video