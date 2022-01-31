Won’t Stand Down dei Muse: testo, traduzione e video

Won’t Stand Down dei Muse è stato pubblicato su etichetta Warner Records. Prodotto dai Muse e mixato da Dan Lancaster (Bring Me The Horizon), “Won’t Stand Down” è un inno da arena con chitarre pesanti e distorsioni del tipo industrial che amplificano i sorprendenti testi di Bellamy sul riprendersi il potere. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
Won’t Stand Down dei Muse: il testo
I never believed that I would concede and let someone trample on me
You strung me along, I thought I was strong, but you were just gaslighting me
I’ve opened my eyes, and counted the lies, and now it is clearer to me
You are just a user, and an abuser, living vicariously
I never believed that I would concede and get myself blown asunder
You strung me along, I thought I was strong, but now you have pushed me under
I’ve opened my eyes, and counted the lies, now it is clearer to me
You are just a user, and an abuser, and I refuse to take it
Won’t stand down
I’m growing stronger
Won’t stand down
I’m owned no longer
Won’t stand down
You’ve used me for too long, now die alone
Now I’m coming back, a counterattack, I’m playing you at your own game
I’m cutting you out, a shadow of doubt
Is gonna hang over your name
I’ve opened my eyes, I see your disguise
I will never see you the same
I know how to win, before you begin
I’ll shoot you before you take aim
Now I’m coming back, a counterattack
A psychological war
I’m cutting you in, I’m under your skin
Now I’m gonna settle the score
I’ve opened my eyes, I see your disguise
I will never see you the same
I know how to win, before you begin
I’ll shoot you before you take aim
Won’t stand down
I’m growing stronger
Won’t stand down
I’m owned no longer
Won’t stand down
You’ve used me for too long, now die alone
Won’t stand down
I’m growing stronger
Won’t stand down
I’m owned no longer
Won’t stand down
You’ve used me for too long, now die alone.
Won’t Stand Down dei Muse: la traduzione
Non ho mai creduto che avrei ceduto e lasciato che qualcuno mi calpestasse
Mi hai impiccato, pensavo di essere forte, ma mi stavi solo prendendo in giro
Ho aperto gli occhi e contato le bugie, e ora mi è più chiaro
Sei solo un utente e un molestatore, che vive indirettamente
Non ho mai creduto che avrei ceduto e mi sarei fatto saltare in aria
Mi hai tirato avanti, pensavo di essere forte, ma ora mi hai spinto a fondo
Ho aperto gli occhi e contato le bugie, ora mi è più chiaro
Sei solo un utente e un molestatore, e mi rifiuto di accettarlo
Non mi fermerò
Sto diventando più forte
Non mi fermerò
Non sono più di proprietà
Non mi fermerò
Mi hai usato per troppo tempo, ora muori da solo
Ora sto tornando, un contrattacco, sto giocando con te al tuo stesso gioco
Ti sto tagliando fuori, un’ombra di dubbio
Penderà sul tuo nome
Ho aperto gli occhi, vedo il tuo travestimento
Non ti vedrò mai più lo stesso
So come vincere, prima di iniziare
Ti sparo prima che tu prenda la mira
Ora sto tornando, un contrattacco
Una guerra psicologica
Ti sto tagliando dentro, sono sotto la tua pelle
Ora regolerò i conti
Ho aperto gli occhi, vedo il tuo travestimento
Non ti vedrò mai più lo stesso
So come vincere, prima di iniziare
Ti sparo prima che tu prenda la mira
Non mi fermerò
Sto diventando più forte
Non mi fermerò
Non sono più di proprietà
Non mi fermerò
Mi hai usato per troppo tempo, ora muori da solo
Non mi fermerò
Sto diventando più forte
Non mi fermerò
Non sono più di proprietà
Non mi fermerò
Mi hai usato per troppo tempo, ora muori da solo.