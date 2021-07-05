You Right di Doja Cat e The Weeknd: testo, traduzione e video

You Right di Doja Cat e The Weeknd parla di una ragazza fidanzata che ha una passione inarrestabile per un altro ed è un desiderio solo fisico, complicato dalla relazione sentimentale della donna ma è impossibile riuscire a non cedere al desiderio reciproco. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

You Right di Doja Cat e The Weeknd: il testo

You Right di Doja Cat e The Weeknd: la traduzione

[Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat]I got a man but, I want youI got a man but, I want youAnd it’s just nerves, it’s just dickMaking me think ‘bout someone newYou know I got so much to sayI try to hide it in my faceAnd it don’t work, you see throughThat I just want to get with you[Chorus: Doja Cat]And you’re rightYou right, I got my guyBut I, I can’t help it, I want youSaid, you right, I got my guyBut I, I can’t help it, I want you [Verse 1: Doja Cat]I can’t stop and look the other way‘Cause I know it could be, babe, and you never feel the sameYou’d be thinkin’ ‘bout it every dayDon’t believe in fairytales, but we got our fantasiesAnd it’s me and you, no sheTryna be all through your sheetsHave you all on top of meActin’ like it’s not that deepBoy, you can take it off of meTell me what it’s ‘bout to beReally feel it’s bound to b?I can’t tell no one, but they all know [Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat]I got a man but, I want youI got a man but, I want youAnd it’s just n?rves, it’s just dickMaking me think ‘bout someone newYou know I got so much to sayI try to hide it in my faceAnd it don’t work, you see throughThat I just want to get with you [Chorus: Doja Cat]And you’re rightYou right, I got my guyBut I, I can’t help it, I want youSaid, you right, I got my guyBut I, I can’t help it, I want you [Verse 2: The Weeknd]Girl, I want you like you want me tooI feel that energy (Oh, yeah) when you’re on top of me (Oh, yeah)I know your man, he ain’t controllin’ youBut you still hesitate (Oh) ‘cause you choose loyalty (Oh, yeah)And I know your history (Hey), met him before your peak (Hey)He’s so connected to that woman that you used to beBut-but-but the sex what clogged your memoryA couple strokes, I’ll put it in, then you’ll belong to me [Pre-Chorus: Doja Cat & The Weeknd]I got a man but, I want youI got a man but, I want you (Yeah)And it’s just nerves, it’s just dickMaking me think ‘bout someone newYou know I got so much to sayI try to hide it in my faceAnd it don’t work, you see throughThat I just want to get with you (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) [Chorus: Doja Cat]And you’re right (Right)You right, I got my guy (I got my—)But I, I can’t help it, I want youSaid, you right (Yeah), I got my guy (Yeah)But I (Yeah), I can’t help it, I want you.

Ho un uomo ma ti voglio

Ho un uomo ma ti voglio

E sono solo nervi, è solo un cazz0

Mi fai pensare a qualcuno di nuovo

Sai che ho così tanto da dire

Cerco di nascondermelo in faccia

E non funziona, vedi attraverso

Che voglio solo stare con te

E hai ragione

Hai ragione, ho il mio ragazzo

Ma io, non posso farne a meno, ti voglio

Hai detto, hai ragione, ho il mio ragazzo

Ma io, non posso farne a meno, ti voglio

Non posso fermarmi e guardare dall’altra parte

Perché so che potrebbe essere, piccola, e non ti senti mai lo stesso

Ci penseresti ogni giorno

Non credere alle favole, ma abbiamo le nostre fantasie

E siamo io e te, no lei

Cercando di essere attraverso le tue lenzuola

Hai tutto sopra di me

Agire come se non fosse così profondo

Ragazzo, puoi togliermelo di dosso

Dimmi cosa sta per essere

Sento davvero che è destinato ad essere

Non posso dirlo a nessuno, ma lo sanno tutti

Ho un uomo ma ti voglio

Ho un uomo ma ti voglio

Ed è solo nervi, è solo cazzo

Mi fai pensare a qualcuno di nuovo

Sai che ho così tanto da dire

Cerco di nascondermelo in faccia

E non funziona, vedi attraverso

Che voglio solo stare con te

E hai ragione

Hai ragione, ho il mio ragazzo

Ma io, non posso farne a meno, ti voglio

Hai detto, hai ragione, ho il mio ragazzo

Ma io, non posso farne a meno, ti voglio

Ragazza, ti voglio come anche tu mi vuoi

Sento quell’energia (Oh, sì) quando sei sopra di me (Oh, sì)

Conosco il tuo uomo, non ti sta controllando

Ma esiti ancora (oh) perché scegli la lealtà (oh, sì)

E conosco la tua storia (Ehi), l’ho incontrato prima del tuo picco (Ehi)

È così legato a quella donna che eri tu

Ma-ma-ma il sesso ha intasato la tua memoria

Un paio di colpi, lo metto dentro, poi mi appartieni

Ho un uomo ma ti voglio

Ho un uomo ma ti voglio (Sì)

E sono solo nervi, è solo un cazzo

Mi fai pensare a qualcuno di nuovo

Sai che ho così tanto da dire

Cerco di nascondermelo in faccia

E non funziona, vedi attraverso

Che voglio solo stare con te (Sì, sì, sì, sì)

E hai ragione (giusto)

Hai ragione, ho il mio ragazzo (ho il mio—)

Ma io, non posso farne a meno, ti voglio

Hai detto, hai ragione (Sì), ho il mio ragazzo (Sì)

Ma io (Sì), non posso farci niente, ti voglio.

You Right di Doja Cat e The Weeknd: il video