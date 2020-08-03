Emmy Awards 2020: tutte le nomination

La cerimonia degli Emmy Awards 2020 cambia volto e diventa virtuale con i protagonisti in collegamento video e senza red carpet.

Le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2020 sono arrivate in diretta streaming il 29 luglio e hanno aperto a una 72esima edizione rivisitata.

Per quest’anno non ci saranno né il tappeto rosso né le star del cinema internazionale: i premi televisivi diventeranno virtuali.

L’attore Jimmy Kimmel condurrà lo show a distanza il 20 settembre mentre gli artisti parteciperanno da remoto.

Ecco le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2020:

Miglior drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Killing Eve
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession

Miglior comedy

  • Curb your Enthusiasm
  • Dead to Me
  • The Good Place
  • Insecure
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior miniserie

  • Little Fires Everywhere
  • Mrs. America
  • Unbelievable
  • Unorthodox
  • Watchmen

Miglior film tv

  • American Son
  • Bad Education
  • Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Miglior attore di una serie drama

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
  • Steve Carell – The Morning Show
  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Billy Porter – Pose
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession

Miglior attrice di una serie drama

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
  • Zendaya – Euphoria

Miglior attore di una serie comedy

  • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
  • Don Cheadle – Black Monday
  • Ted Danson – The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Miglior attrice di una serie comedy

  • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama

  • Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
  • Nicholas Braun – Succession
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
  • Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
  • Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama

  • Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
  • Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
  • Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
  • Julia Garner – Ozark
  • Sarah Snook – Succession
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Thandie Newton – Westworld

Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy

  • Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Mahershala Alì – Ramy
  • Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
  • Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
  • Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy

  • Betty Gilpin – GLOW
  • Yvonne Orji – Insecure
  • Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
  • Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
  • D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv

  • Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
  • Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
  • Paul Mescal – Normal People
  • Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
  • Mark Ruffalo – I Know this Much is True

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

  • Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
  • Shira Haas – Unorthodox
  • Regina King – Watchmen
  • Octavia Spencer – Self Made
  • Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

  • Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
  • Jim Parsons – Hollywood
  • Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
  • Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen
  • Jovan Adepo – Watchmen

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

  • Holland Taylor – Hollywood
  • Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
  • Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
  • Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
  • Toni Collette – Unbelievable
  • Jean Smart – Watchmen

Miglior regia per una serie drama

  • Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (episodio Prisoners of War)
  • Alik Sakharov – Ozark (episodio Fire Pink)
  • Ben Semanoff – Ozark (episodio Su casa es mi casa)
  • Andrij Parekh – Succession (episodio Hunting)
  • Mark Mylod – Succession (episodio This is Not for Tears)
  • Benjamin Caron – The Crown (episodio Aberfan)
  • Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (episodio Cri de coeur)
  • Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (episodio The Interview)

Miglior regia per una serie comedy

  • Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (episodio Finale Part 2)
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy (episodio Miakhalifa.mov)
  • Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio Happy Ending)
  • Matt Shakman – The Great (episodio The Great – Pilot)
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio It’s Comedy or Cabbage)
  • Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio Marvelous Radio)
  • James Burrows – Will & Grace (episodio We Love Lucy)

Miglior regia per una miniserie o film tv

  • Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (episodio Find a Way)
  • Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (episodio Episode 5)
  • Maria Schrader – Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (episodio It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice)
  • Steph Green – Watchmen (episodio Little Fear of Lightning)
  • Stephen Williams – Watchmen (episodio This Extraordinary Being)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama

  • Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (episodio Bad Choice Road)
  • Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (episodio Bagman)
  • Miki Johnson – Ozark (episodio Fire Pink)
  • Chris Mundy – Ozark (episodio All In)
  • John Shiban – Ozark (episodio Boss Fight)
  • Jesse Armstrong – Succession (episodio This is Not for Tears)
  • Peter Morgan – The Crown (episodio Aberfan)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy

  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio Happy Ending)
  • David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (episodio The Presidential Suite)
  • Michael Schur – The Good Place (episodio Whenever You’re Ready)
  • Tony McNamara – The Great (episodio The Great)
  • Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio Collaboration)
  • Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio Ghosts)
  • Stefani Robinson – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio On the Run)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film tv

  • Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (episodio Shirley)
  • Sally Rooney e Alice Birch – Normal People (episodio Episode 3)
  • Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman – Unbelievable (episodio Episode 1)
  • Anna Winger – Unorthodox (episodio Part 1)
  • Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (episodio This Extraordinary Being)

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie drama

  • Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder
  • Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black
  • Cherry Jones – Succession
  • Harriet Walter – Succession
  • Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Phylicia Rashad – This is Us

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie drama

  • Andrew Scott – Black Mirror
  • James Cromwell – Succession
  • Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
  • Martin Short – The Morning Show
  • Jason Bateman – The Outsider
  • Ron Cephas Jones – This is Us

Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy

  • Angela Bassett – A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Saturday Night Live
  • Maya Rudolph – The Good Place
  • Wanda Sykes – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Bette Midler – The Politician

Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy

  • Fred Willard – Modern Family
  • Dev Patel – Modern Love
  • Brad Pitt – Saturday Night Live
  • Adam Driver – Saturday Night Live
  • Eddie Murphy – Saturday Night Live
  • Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
