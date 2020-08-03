Emmy Awards 2020: tutte le nomination

La cerimonia degli Emmy Awards 2020 cambia volto e diventa virtuale con i protagonisti in collegamento video e senza red carpet.
Le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2020 sono arrivate in diretta streaming il 29 luglio e hanno aperto a una 72esima edizione rivisitata.
Per quest’anno non ci saranno né il tappeto rosso né le star del cinema internazionale: i premi televisivi diventeranno virtuali.
L’attore Jimmy Kimmel condurrà lo show a distanza il 20 settembre mentre gli artisti parteciperanno da remoto.
Ecco le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2020:
Miglior drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
Miglior comedy
- Curb your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
- What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior miniserie
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
Miglior film tv
- American Son
- Bad Education
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Miglior attore di una serie drama
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
- Steve Carell – The Morning Show
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Miglior attrice di una serie drama
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Miglior attore di una serie comedy
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Ted Danson – The Good Place
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Miglior attrice di una serie comedy
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
- Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
- Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Thandie Newton – Westworld
Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy
- Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Mahershala Alì – Ramy
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW
- Yvonne Orji – Insecure
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv
- Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
- Paul Mescal – Normal People
- Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know this Much is True
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
- Regina King – Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer – Self Made
- Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
- Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Holland Taylor – Hollywood
- Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
- Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
- Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
- Jean Smart – Watchmen
Miglior regia per una serie drama
- Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (episodio Prisoners of War)
- Alik Sakharov – Ozark (episodio Fire Pink)
- Ben Semanoff – Ozark (episodio Su casa es mi casa)
- Andrij Parekh – Succession (episodio Hunting)
- Mark Mylod – Succession (episodio This is Not for Tears)
- Benjamin Caron – The Crown (episodio Aberfan)
- Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (episodio Cri de coeur)
- Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (episodio The Interview)
Miglior regia per una serie comedy
- Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (episodio Finale Part 2)
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy (episodio Miakhalifa.mov)
- Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio Happy Ending)
- Matt Shakman – The Great (episodio The Great – Pilot)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio It’s Comedy or Cabbage)
- Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio Marvelous Radio)
- James Burrows – Will & Grace (episodio We Love Lucy)
Miglior regia per una miniserie o film tv
- Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (episodio Find a Way)
- Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (episodio Episode 5)
- Maria Schrader – Unorthodox
- Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (episodio It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice)
- Steph Green – Watchmen (episodio Little Fear of Lightning)
- Stephen Williams – Watchmen (episodio This Extraordinary Being)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama
- Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (episodio Bad Choice Road)
- Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (episodio Bagman)
- Miki Johnson – Ozark (episodio Fire Pink)
- Chris Mundy – Ozark (episodio All In)
- John Shiban – Ozark (episodio Boss Fight)
- Jesse Armstrong – Succession (episodio This is Not for Tears)
- Peter Morgan – The Crown (episodio Aberfan)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio Happy Ending)
- David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (episodio The Presidential Suite)
- Michael Schur – The Good Place (episodio Whenever You’re Ready)
- Tony McNamara – The Great (episodio The Great)
- Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio Collaboration)
- Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio Ghosts)
- Stefani Robinson – What We Do in the Shadows (episodio On the Run)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film tv
- Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (episodio Shirley)
- Sally Rooney e Alice Birch – Normal People (episodio Episode 3)
- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman – Unbelievable (episodio Episode 1)
- Anna Winger – Unorthodox (episodio Part 1)
- Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (episodio This Extraordinary Being)
Miglior guest star femminile di una serie drama
- Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder
- Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black
- Cherry Jones – Succession
- Harriet Walter – Succession
- Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Phylicia Rashad – This is Us
Miglior guest star maschile di una serie drama
- Andrew Scott – Black Mirror
- James Cromwell – Succession
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Martin Short – The Morning Show
- Jason Bateman – The Outsider
- Ron Cephas Jones – This is Us
Miglior guest star femminile di una serie comedy
- Angela Bassett – A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph – The Good Place
- Wanda Sykes – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Bette Midler – The Politician
Miglior guest star maschile di una serie comedy
- Fred Willard – Modern Family
- Dev Patel – Modern Love
- Brad Pitt – Saturday Night Live
- Adam Driver – Saturday Night Live
- Eddie Murphy – Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel