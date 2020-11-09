Positions è il nuovo album di Ariana Grande: la tracklist

Positions è il nuovo album della popstar americana Ariana Grande, che è già disponibile dal 30 ottobre scorso. Doja Cat (in “Motive”), The Weeknd (“Off the Table”) e Ty Dolla $ ign (“Safety Net”) prestano la loro voce a Positions, che porta anche brani come “Shut Up” e il titolo ” 34 + 35, “più”My hair “,” Nasty “,” POV “e altro. Positions ha un totale di 14 canzoni.

L’ultimo disco di Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next è uscito a febbraio 2019 ed è stato nominato come album dell’anno e miglior album pop vocale ai Grammy 2020.

Positions di Ariana Grande: la tracklist dell’album

  1. “Shut Up”
  2. “34+35”
  3. “Motive” feat. Doja Cat
  4. “Just Like Magic”
  5. “Off the Table” feat. The Weeknd
  6. “Six Thirty”
  7. “Safety Net” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
  8. “My Hair”
  9. “Nasty”
  10. “West Side”
  11. “Love Language”
  12. “Positions”
  13. “Obvious”
  14. “POV”

La discografia di Ariana Grande

Album in studio
2013 – Yours Truly
2014 – My Everything
2016 – Dangerous Woman
2018 – Sweetener
2019 – Thank U, Next
2020 – Positions

Album dal vivo
2019 – K Bye for Now (SWT Live)

Raccolte
2017 – The Best

Redazione-iGossip