Positions è il nuovo album di Ariana Grande: la tracklist

Positions è il nuovo album della popstar americana Ariana Grande, che è già disponibile dal 30 ottobre scorso. Doja Cat (in “Motive”), The Weeknd (“Off the Table”) e Ty Dolla $ ign (“Safety Net”) prestano la loro voce a Positions, che porta anche brani come “Shut Up” e il titolo ” 34 + 35, “più”My hair “,” Nasty “,” POV “e altro. Positions ha un totale di 14 canzoni.
L’ultimo disco di Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next è uscito a febbraio 2019 ed è stato nominato come album dell’anno e miglior album pop vocale ai Grammy 2020.
Positions di Ariana Grande: la tracklist dell’album
- “Shut Up”
- “34+35”
- “Motive” feat. Doja Cat
- “Just Like Magic”
- “Off the Table” feat. The Weeknd
- “Six Thirty”
- “Safety Net” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
- “My Hair”
- “Nasty”
- “West Side”
- “Love Language”
- “Positions”
- “Obvious”
- “POV”
La discografia di Ariana Grande
Album in studio
2013 – Yours Truly
2014 – My Everything
2016 – Dangerous Woman
2018 – Sweetener
2019 – Thank U, Next
2020 – Positions
Album dal vivo
2019 – K Bye for Now (SWT Live)
Raccolte
2017 – The Best