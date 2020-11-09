Positions è il nuovo album di Ariana Grande: la tracklist

Positions è il nuovo album della popstar americana Ariana Grande, che è già disponibile dal 30 ottobre scorso. Doja Cat (in “Motive”), The Weeknd (“Off the Table”) e Ty Dolla $ ign (“Safety Net”) prestano la loro voce a Positions, che porta anche brani come “Shut Up” e il titolo ” 34 + 35, “più”My hair “,” Nasty “,” POV “e altro. Positions ha un totale di 14 canzoni.

L’ultimo disco di Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next è uscito a febbraio 2019 ed è stato nominato come album dell’anno e miglior album pop vocale ai Grammy 2020.

Positions di Ariana Grande: la tracklist dell’album

“Shut Up” “34+35” “Motive” feat. Doja Cat “Just Like Magic” “Off the Table” feat. The Weeknd “Six Thirty” “Safety Net” feat. Ty Dolla $ign “My Hair” “Nasty” “West Side” “Love Language” “Positions” “Obvious” “POV”

La discografia di Ariana Grande

Album in studio

2013 – Yours Truly

2014 – My Everything

2016 – Dangerous Woman

2018 – Sweetener

2019 – Thank U, Next

2020 – Positions



Album dal vivo

2019 – K Bye for Now (SWT Live)



Raccolte

2017 – The Best