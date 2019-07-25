90 Days di Pynk feat. Wrabel: testo, traduzione e video

90 Days di Pynk feat. Wrabel è estratto dall’album Hurts 2B Human. Il singolo è stato prodotto da Wrabel & Steve Robson. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
90 Days di Pynk feat. Wrabel: il testo
[Intro: P!nk]
No-no-no, no-no-no, no
Hey
No-no-no, no-no-no, no
[Verse 1: P!nk]
We’re driving in a black car
And it’s blacked out and we’re spinnin’
We’re listening to “Fast Car”
And you’re driving fast and you’re singin’
Don’t wanna tell you what I’m feelin’
Don’t want this night to hit a ceiling
I’m wearing dirty white shoes
A white t-shirt and your jacket
I’m laughing, but I’m lying
When you’re smiling, I’m the saddest
I hide my face so you don’t see it
I think out loud, hope you don’t hear it
[Pre-Chorus: P!nk & Wrabel]
It’s going on 18 months now
And it’s fucked up, but I’m falling
I feel it every day now
But I’m stallin’, but I’m stallin’
I’m here, but I’m in pieces
And I don’t know how to fix this
And I don’t know how to fix this, no
[Chorus: P!nk & Wrabel]
If I’m just somebody that you’re gonna leave
And you don’t feel something when you look at me
You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?
Just let me down slowly, I’ll be okay
If you’re just some habit that I gotta break
I can clear my system in 90 days
You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?
Just let me down slowly
[Verse 2: Wrabel]
I get up, turn the lights out
And it’s four o’clock in the morning
I close my eyes, I can’t sleep
A hotel room in New York, and
I feel the space that’s in between us
Convince myself that this is real love
[Pre-Chorus: Wrabel & P!nk, Wrabel]
‘Cause you made this shit so easy
And I told you my secrets
So I don’t know why I’m tongue tied
At the wrong time when I need this
I’m here, but I’m in pieces
And I don’t know how to fix this
And I don’t know how to fix this, no
[Chorus: P!nk & Wrabel]
If I’m just somebody that you’re gonna leave
And you don’t feel something when you look at me
You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?
Just let me down slowly, I’ll be okay
If you’re just some habit that I gotta break
I can clear my system in 90 days
You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?
Just let me down slowly
[Bridge: P!nk & Wrabel]
I-I-I, I-I-I, I-I-I
Ooh, no
We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car
We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car
We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car
We’re drivin’ all night
We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car, yeah
We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car, yeah
We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car, yeah
We’re drivin’ all night
[Chorus: P!nk & Wrabel, P!nk]
If I’m just somebody that you’re gonna leave
And you don’t feel something when you look at me
You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?
(Oh, you’re holdin’ my heart)
Just let me down slowly, I’ll be okay
If you’re just some habit that I gotta break (Gotta break)
I can clear my system in 90 days
You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?
(Oh, you’re holdin’ my heart)
Just let me down slowly.
90 Days di Pynk feat. Wrabel: la traduzione
No no no no no no no
Hey
No no no no no no no
Stiamo guidando in una macchina nera
Ed è oscurato e stiamo correndo
Stiamo ascoltando “Fast Car”
E stai guidando veloce e stai cantando
Non voglio dirti cosa sento
Non voglio che questa notte colpisca un limite
Sto indossando scarpe bianche sporche
Una maglietta bianca e la tua giacca
Sto ridendo, ma sto mentendo
Quando stai sorridendo, sono la più triste
Nascondo la mia faccia in modo che tu non possa vederla
Penso ad alta voce, spero che tu non lo senta
Stanno per essere 18 mesi ora
Ed è un casino, ma sto cadendo
Lo sento ogni giorno ora
Ma io sono in stallo, ma sono in stallo
Sono qui, ma sono a pezzi
E non so come risolvere questo problema
E non so come risolvere questo problema, no
Se sono solo qualcuno che tu lascerai
E tu non senti nulla quando mi guardi
Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dici?
Lasciami andare lentamente, starò bene
Se sei solo un’abitudine che devo rompere
Posso cancellare il mio sistema tra 90 giorni
Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dire?
Lasciami andare lentamente
Mi alzo, spengo le luci
E sono le quattro del mattino
Chiudo gli occhi, non riesco a dormire
Una stanza d’albergo a New York, e
Sento lo spazio tra noi
Mi convinco che questo è vero amore
Perché hai reso questo schifo così facile
E ti ho detto i miei segreti
Quindi non so perché ho la lingua legata adesso
Nel momento sbagliato quando ho bisogno di questo
Sono qui, ma sono a pezzi
E non so come risolvere questo problema
E non so come risolvere questo problema, no
Se sono solo qualcuno che tu lascerai
E tu non senti nulla quando mi guardi
Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dici?
Lasciami andare lentamente, starò bene
Se sei solo un’abitudine che devo rompere
Posso cancellare il mio sistema tra 90 giorni
Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dire?
Lasciami andare lentamente
Ooh, no
Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce
Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce
Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce
Stiamo guidando tutta la notte
Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce, sì
Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce, sì
Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce, sì
Stiamo guidando tutta la notte
Se sono solo qualcuno che tu lascerai
E tu non senti nulla quando mi guardi
Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dici?
Lasciami andare lentamente, starò bene
Se sei solo un’abitudine che devo rompere
Posso cancellare il mio sistema tra 90 giorni
Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dire?
Lasciami andare lentamente.