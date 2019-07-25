90 Days di Pynk feat. Wrabel: testo, traduzione e video

90 Days di Pynk feat. Wrabel è estratto dall’album Hurts 2B Human. Il singolo è stato prodotto da Wrabel & Steve Robson. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

90 Days di Pynk feat. Wrabel: il testo

[Intro: P!nk]

No-no-no, no-no-no, no

Hey

No-no-no, no-no-no, no

[Verse 1: P!nk]

We’re driving in a black car

And it’s blacked out and we’re spinnin’

We’re listening to “Fast Car”

And you’re driving fast and you’re singin’

Don’t wanna tell you what I’m feelin’

Don’t want this night to hit a ceiling

I’m wearing dirty white shoes

A white t-shirt and your jacket

I’m laughing, but I’m lying

When you’re smiling, I’m the saddest

I hide my face so you don’t see it

I think out loud, hope you don’t hear it

[Pre-Chorus: P!nk & Wrabel]

It’s going on 18 months now

And it’s fucked up, but I’m falling

I feel it every day now

But I’m stallin’, but I’m stallin’

I’m here, but I’m in pieces

And I don’t know how to fix this

And I don’t know how to fix this, no

[Chorus: P!nk & Wrabel]

If I’m just somebody that you’re gonna leave

And you don’t feel something when you look at me

You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?

Just let me down slowly, I’ll be okay

If you’re just some habit that I gotta break

I can clear my system in 90 days

You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?

Just let me down slowly

[Verse 2: Wrabel]

I get up, turn the lights out

And it’s four o’clock in the morning

I close my eyes, I can’t sleep

A hotel room in New York, and

I feel the space that’s in between us

Convince myself that this is real love

[Pre-Chorus: Wrabel & P!nk, Wrabel]

‘Cause you made this shit so easy

And I told you my secrets

So I don’t know why I’m tongue tied

At the wrong time when I need this

I’m here, but I’m in pieces

And I don’t know how to fix this

And I don’t know how to fix this, no

[Chorus: P!nk & Wrabel]

If I’m just somebody that you’re gonna leave

And you don’t feel something when you look at me

You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?

Just let me down slowly, I’ll be okay

If you’re just some habit that I gotta break

I can clear my system in 90 days

You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?

Just let me down slowly

[Bridge: P!nk & Wrabel]

I-I-I, I-I-I, I-I-I

Ooh, no

We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car

We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car

We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car

We’re drivin’ all night

We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car, yeah

We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car, yeah

We’re drivin’ in your fast car, your fast car, yeah

We’re drivin’ all night

[Chorus: P!nk & Wrabel, P!nk]

If I’m just somebody that you’re gonna leave

And you don’t feel something when you look at me

You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?

(Oh, you’re holdin’ my heart)

Just let me down slowly, I’ll be okay

If you’re just some habit that I gotta break (Gotta break)

I can clear my system in 90 days

You’re holdin’ my heart, mmm, whatcha say?

(Oh, you’re holdin’ my heart)

Just let me down slowly.

90 Days di Pynk feat. Wrabel: la traduzione

No no no no no no no

Hey

No no no no no no no

Stiamo guidando in una macchina nera

Ed è oscurato e stiamo correndo

Stiamo ascoltando “Fast Car”

E stai guidando veloce e stai cantando

Non voglio dirti cosa sento

Non voglio che questa notte colpisca un limite

Sto indossando scarpe bianche sporche

Una maglietta bianca e la tua giacca

Sto ridendo, ma sto mentendo

Quando stai sorridendo, sono la più triste

Nascondo la mia faccia in modo che tu non possa vederla

Penso ad alta voce, spero che tu non lo senta

Stanno per essere 18 mesi ora

Ed è un casino, ma sto cadendo

Lo sento ogni giorno ora

Ma io sono in stallo, ma sono in stallo

Sono qui, ma sono a pezzi

E non so come risolvere questo problema

E non so come risolvere questo problema, no

Se sono solo qualcuno che tu lascerai

E tu non senti nulla quando mi guardi

Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dici?

Lasciami andare lentamente, starò bene

Se sei solo un’abitudine che devo rompere

Posso cancellare il mio sistema tra 90 giorni

Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dire?

Lasciami andare lentamente

Mi alzo, spengo le luci

E sono le quattro del mattino

Chiudo gli occhi, non riesco a dormire

Una stanza d’albergo a New York, e

Sento lo spazio tra noi

Mi convinco che questo è vero amore

Perché hai reso questo schifo così facile

E ti ho detto i miei segreti

Quindi non so perché ho la lingua legata adesso

Nel momento sbagliato quando ho bisogno di questo

Sono qui, ma sono a pezzi

E non so come risolvere questo problema

E non so come risolvere questo problema, no

Se sono solo qualcuno che tu lascerai

E tu non senti nulla quando mi guardi

Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dici?

Lasciami andare lentamente, starò bene

Se sei solo un’abitudine che devo rompere

Posso cancellare il mio sistema tra 90 giorni

Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dire?

Lasciami andare lentamente

Ooh, no

Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce

Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce

Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce

Stiamo guidando tutta la notte

Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce, sì

Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce, sì

Stiamo guidando nella tua macchina veloce, la tua macchina veloce, sì

Stiamo guidando tutta la notte

Se sono solo qualcuno che tu lascerai

E tu non senti nulla quando mi guardi

Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dici?

Lasciami andare lentamente, starò bene

Se sei solo un’abitudine che devo rompere

Posso cancellare il mio sistema tra 90 giorni

Stai trattenendo il mio cuore, mmm, cosa dire?

Lasciami andare lentamente.

90 Days di Pynk feat. Wrabel: il video

