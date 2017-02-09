I’m better di Missy Elliott feat. Lamb: testo, traduzione e video

I’m better è il nuovo singolo della rapper e produttrice discografica statunitense Melissa Arnette Eliott, meglio conosciuta con lo pseudonimo di Missy Eliott, in collaborazione con Lamb. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video della nuova canzone della Regina del Rap.

I’m better di Missy Elliott feat. Lamb: il testo

[Hook: Lamb]

I’mma start it from the bottom

Show you how to flip a dollar

I got food in my dining room

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

It’s another day, another chance

I wake up, I wanna dance

So as long as I got my friends…

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

[Verse 1: Missy]

He say I’m hot, I’m so fuego

Pull up on him in my vehicle

He say I’m pretty, I’m pretty

You must be from Brazil, it must be from Me-hico

Roll up on him in my Lambo

Jump out like skrrrt, yeah bro

You need a chick like me to make you wanna leave them other broads, you don’t know nann hoe

[Bridge: Missy]

Yeah he got bands in the Bando

Missy got dudes in Orlando

Plus I got cars that he paying for

Man I be too much to handle

Watch what I do, when I get up on you

Pop potential in my room and zoom in the poom

He watching my body like he watching Scandal

But I’m just here, with my girls

[Hook: Lamb]

I’mma start it from the bottom

Show you how to flip a dollar

I got food in my dining room

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

It’s another day, another chance

I wake up, I wanna dance

So as long as I got my friends…

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

[Verse 2: Missy]

Missy so hot, I’m from VA

The car that I drive be Ferr-ar-i

My clique is so thick and the broads be hollin’ and whistlin’

At me like damn bae

Man I’m 3000, I’m André

Yo Missy talk big, I’m so grande

Bruce Lee on the beat, I don’t compete with none of these geeks

I just rant like I’m Kanye

[Bridge 2: Missy]

Yeah he got bands in the Bando

Missy got dudes in Orlando

And I be driving cars he paying for

He say I’m too much, I’m a handful

He watching my body like watching Scandal

But I’m just here, with my girls

[Hook: Lamb]

I’mma start it from the bottom

Show you how to flip a dollar

I got food in my dining room

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

It’s another day, another chance

I wake up, I wanna dance

So as long as I got my friends…

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

[Verse 3: Missy]

Brand new flow when I rap

DJ, bring that back

You ain’t ever heard a track like that

Shit might slap, booty go clap

Roll up in the Benz

Looking like a ten, stack

When I rock, make it bop, in my car

And it bang-bang-bang like (tune-out noise) go blap-blap-blap

[Bridge 3: Missy]

Yeah he got bands in the Bando

Missy got dudes in Orlando

Buying me bags and new shoes and new cars and everything I know that he paying for

Yeah he be hooking me up

Yeah he be looking me up

Watch what I do, when I get up on you

Pop potential and zoom in the poom

[Hook: Lamb]

I’mma start it from the bottom

Show you how to flip a dollar

I got food in my dining room

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better

It’s another day, another chance

I wake up, I wanna dance

So as long as I got my friends…

I’m better, I’m better, I’m better.

I’m better di Missy Elliott feat. Lamb: la traduzione

Inizierò dalle basi

Ti mostro come capovolgere un dollaro

Ho il cibo nella mia sala da pranzo

Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio

E’ un altro giorno, un’altra possibilità

Mi sveglio, voglio ballare

Quindi, fintanto che ho avuto i miei amici …

Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio

Lui dice che sono calda, sono così un fuoco

Mi accosto a lui nel mio veicolo

Lui dice che sono carina, sono carina

Devi essere del Brasile, devi essere originaria del Messico

Mi avvicino a lui con la mia Lamborghini

Salta all’occhio, sì fratello

Hai bisogno di una sventola se vuoi lasciarli al confine, tu non sai

Sì ha le band nel Bando

Missy ha i ragazzi a Orlando

In più ho le auto che lui paga

Uomo, io sono troppo da gestire

Guarda quello che faccio, quando ho la meglio su di te

Pop potenziale nella mia stanza e lo zoom nelle parti basse

Lui guarda il mio corpo come se stesse guardando Scandal

Ma io sono solo qui, con le mie ragazze

Inizierò dalle basi

Ti mostro come capovolgere un dollaro

Ho il cibo nella mia sala da pranzo

Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio

E’ un altro giorno, un’altra possibilità

Mi sveglio, voglio ballare

Quindi, fintanto che ho avuto i miei amici …

Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio

Missy così calda, io sono di VA

L’auto che guido è una Ferr-ar-i

La mia cricca è così fitta e mi girano intorno come api

Uomo, sono 3000, sono André

Tu Missy parli bene, sono così grande

Bruce Lee sul beat, non competere con nessuno di questi sfigati

Sono potente come Kanye

Sì ha le band nel Bando

Missy ha i ragazzi a Orlando

In più ho le auto che lui paga

Uomo, io sono troppo da gestire

Guarda quello che faccio, quando ho la meglio su di te

Pop potenziale nella mia stanza e lo zoom nelle parti basse

Lui guarda il mio corpo come se stesse guardando Scandal

Ma io sono solo qui, con le mie ragazze

Inizierò dalle basi

Ti mostro come capovolgere un dollaro

Ho il cibo nella mia sala da pranzo

Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio

E’ un altro giorno, un’altra possibilità

Mi sveglio, voglio ballare

Quindi, fintanto che ho avuto i miei amici …

Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio

Un nuovo stile di zecca quando faccio rap

DJ, portalo indietro

Non si è mai sentito una pista come quella

La roba attirerebbe uno schiaffo, il cul0 ottiene un applauso

Mi avvicina con Benz

Guardando come un dieci, impila

Quando io spacco, ballo, nella mia macchina

E i bang-bang-bang diventano blap-blap-blap

Sì ha le band nel Bando

Missy ha i ragazzi a Orlando

Comprandomi borse e scarpe nuove e nuove auto e tutto ciò che so che lui paga

Sì, mi sta rimorchiando

Sì, mi vuole rimorchiare

Guardo quello che faccio, quando mi alzo su di te

Pop potenziale e lo zoom nelle parti intime

Inizierò dalle basi

Ti mostro come capovolgere un dollaro

Ho il cibo nella mia sala da pranzo

Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio

E’ un altro giorno, un’altra possibilità

Mi sveglio, voglio ballare

Quindi, fintanto che ho avuto i miei amici …

Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio.

