I’m better di Missy Elliott feat. Lamb: testo, traduzione e video

I’m better è il nuovo singolo della rapper e produttrice discografica statunitense Melissa Arnette Eliott, meglio conosciuta con lo pseudonimo di Missy Eliott, in collaborazione con Lamb. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video della nuova canzone della Regina del Rap.
I’m better di Missy Elliott feat. Lamb: il testo
[Hook: Lamb]
I’mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
It’s another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends…
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
[Verse 1: Missy]
He say I’m hot, I’m so fuego
Pull up on him in my vehicle
He say I’m pretty, I’m pretty
You must be from Brazil, it must be from Me-hico
Roll up on him in my Lambo
Jump out like skrrrt, yeah bro
You need a chick like me to make you wanna leave them other broads, you don’t know nann hoe
[Bridge: Missy]
Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
Plus I got cars that he paying for
Man I be too much to handle
Watch what I do, when I get up on you
Pop potential in my room and zoom in the poom
He watching my body like he watching Scandal
But I’m just here, with my girls
[Hook: Lamb]
I’mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
It’s another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends…
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
[Verse 2: Missy]
Missy so hot, I’m from VA
The car that I drive be Ferr-ar-i
My clique is so thick and the broads be hollin’ and whistlin’
At me like damn bae
Man I’m 3000, I’m André
Yo Missy talk big, I’m so grande
Bruce Lee on the beat, I don’t compete with none of these geeks
I just rant like I’m Kanye
[Bridge 2: Missy]
Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
And I be driving cars he paying for
He say I’m too much, I’m a handful
He watching my body like watching Scandal
But I’m just here, with my girls
[Hook: Lamb]
I’mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
It’s another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends…
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
[Verse 3: Missy]
Brand new flow when I rap
DJ, bring that back
You ain’t ever heard a track like that
Shit might slap, booty go clap
Roll up in the Benz
Looking like a ten, stack
When I rock, make it bop, in my car
And it bang-bang-bang like (tune-out noise) go blap-blap-blap
[Bridge 3: Missy]
Yeah he got bands in the Bando
Missy got dudes in Orlando
Buying me bags and new shoes and new cars and everything I know that he paying for
Yeah he be hooking me up
Yeah he be looking me up
Watch what I do, when I get up on you
Pop potential and zoom in the poom
[Hook: Lamb]
I’mma start it from the bottom
Show you how to flip a dollar
I got food in my dining room
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better
It’s another day, another chance
I wake up, I wanna dance
So as long as I got my friends…
I’m better, I’m better, I’m better.
I’m better di Missy Elliott feat. Lamb: la traduzione
Inizierò dalle basi
Ti mostro come capovolgere un dollaro
Ho il cibo nella mia sala da pranzo
Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio
E’ un altro giorno, un’altra possibilità
Mi sveglio, voglio ballare
Quindi, fintanto che ho avuto i miei amici …
Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio
Lui dice che sono calda, sono così un fuoco
Mi accosto a lui nel mio veicolo
Lui dice che sono carina, sono carina
Devi essere del Brasile, devi essere originaria del Messico
Mi avvicino a lui con la mia Lamborghini
Salta all’occhio, sì fratello
Hai bisogno di una sventola se vuoi lasciarli al confine, tu non sai
Sì ha le band nel Bando
Missy ha i ragazzi a Orlando
In più ho le auto che lui paga
Uomo, io sono troppo da gestire
Guarda quello che faccio, quando ho la meglio su di te
Pop potenziale nella mia stanza e lo zoom nelle parti basse
Lui guarda il mio corpo come se stesse guardando Scandal
Ma io sono solo qui, con le mie ragazze
Inizierò dalle basi
Ti mostro come capovolgere un dollaro
Ho il cibo nella mia sala da pranzo
Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio
E’ un altro giorno, un’altra possibilità
Mi sveglio, voglio ballare
Quindi, fintanto che ho avuto i miei amici …
Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio
Missy così calda, io sono di VA
L’auto che guido è una Ferr-ar-i
La mia cricca è così fitta e mi girano intorno come api
Uomo, sono 3000, sono André
Tu Missy parli bene, sono così grande
Bruce Lee sul beat, non competere con nessuno di questi sfigati
Sono potente come Kanye
Sì ha le band nel Bando
Missy ha i ragazzi a Orlando
In più ho le auto che lui paga
Uomo, io sono troppo da gestire
Guarda quello che faccio, quando ho la meglio su di te
Pop potenziale nella mia stanza e lo zoom nelle parti basse
Lui guarda il mio corpo come se stesse guardando Scandal
Ma io sono solo qui, con le mie ragazze
Inizierò dalle basi
Ti mostro come capovolgere un dollaro
Ho il cibo nella mia sala da pranzo
Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio
E’ un altro giorno, un’altra possibilità
Mi sveglio, voglio ballare
Quindi, fintanto che ho avuto i miei amici …
Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio
Un nuovo stile di zecca quando faccio rap
DJ, portalo indietro
Non si è mai sentito una pista come quella
La roba attirerebbe uno schiaffo, il cul0 ottiene un applauso
Mi avvicina con Benz
Guardando come un dieci, impila
Quando io spacco, ballo, nella mia macchina
E i bang-bang-bang diventano blap-blap-blap
Sì ha le band nel Bando
Missy ha i ragazzi a Orlando
Comprandomi borse e scarpe nuove e nuove auto e tutto ciò che so che lui paga
Sì, mi sta rimorchiando
Sì, mi vuole rimorchiare
Guardo quello che faccio, quando mi alzo su di te
Pop potenziale e lo zoom nelle parti intime
Inizierò dalle basi
Ti mostro come capovolgere un dollaro
Ho il cibo nella mia sala da pranzo
Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio
E’ un altro giorno, un’altra possibilità
Mi sveglio, voglio ballare
Quindi, fintanto che ho avuto i miei amici …
Sto meglio, sto meglio, sto meglio.
I’m better di Missy Elliott feat. Lamb: il video