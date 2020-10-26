Lovesick Girls delle Blackpink: testo, traduzione e video

Lovesick Girls delle Blackpink è tratto dal disco “The Album“. Gli autori del brano sono Teddy Park, Løren, Jisoo, Jennie e Danny Chung. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del singolo.

Le Blackpink – Foto: Facebook

Lovesick Girls delle Blackpink: il testo

Lovesick Girls delle Blackpink: la traduzione

[Intro: All](Lovesick girls)(Lovesick girls) [Verse 1: Jennie, All]Endless nightLove trapped us in a windowless room (Love)What can we say?Long for love even though it hurts every time (Love) [Verse 2: Lisa]Get hurt and break down, IDon’t know what’s making me hold onIf I leave anyway, I’ll hate you in my pained stateWe can’t end it before it’s overIt’s as if we’ve been waiting for this agony [Pre-Chorus: Jisoo & Rosé]Maybe it’s all just for a momentWhat are we looking for so aimlesslyBut I don’t care, I’ll do it over and overI just need you in my life [Chorus: All]We are the lov?sick girlsYou can’t just end this love on your ownWe ar? the lovesick girlsI’m nothing without this pain[Post-Chorus: All]But we were born to be aloneYeah, we were born to be aloneYeah, we were born to be aloneBut why we still looking for love? [Verse 3: Lisa & Jennie]No love letters, no X and O’sNo love, never, my exes knowNo diamond rings, that set in stoneTo the left, better left aloneDidn’t wanna be a princess, I’m pricelessA prince not even on my listLove is a drug that I quitNo doctor could help when I’m lovesick [Pre-Chorus: Rosé & Jisoo]Maybe it’s all just for a momentWhat are we looking for so aimlessly?Looking at you with my anxious gazeYou’re all I need, even if it hurts [Chorus: All]We are the lovesick girlsYou can’t just end this love on your ownWe are the lovesick girlsI’m nothing without this pain[Post-Chorus: Rosé & Jennie]But we were born to be aloneYeah, we were born to be aloneYeah, we were born to be aloneBut why we still looking for love? [Bridge: Rosé & Jisoo]Love is slippin’ and fallin’Love is killin’ your darlin’That fearless thrill returns once the pain subsidesCan’t hear what you sayI’m happy with this painYou pity me, but I pity you more for pitying me [Chorus: All]We are the lovesick girlsYou can’t just end this love on your ownWe are the lovesick girlsI’m nothing without this pain [Interlude: Lisa]One, two [Outro: All, Rosé, Jennie](Lovesick girls) Everyone eventually leaves(Lovesick girls) I’ve become numb to crying(Lovesick girls) Hurt over and over again(Lovesick girls)But we’re still looking for love.

(Ragazze malate d’amore)

(Ragazze malate d’amore)

Notte senza fine

L’amore ci ha intrappolati in una stanza senza finestre (amore)

Cosa possiamo dire?

Sogniamo l’amore anche se fa male ogni volta (Amore)

Farti male e crollare, io

Non so cosa mi fa resistere

Se me ne vado comunque, ti odierò nel mio stato di dolore

Non possiamo farla finita prima che sia finita

È come se stessimo aspettando questa agonia

Forse è tutto solo per un momento

Quello che stiamo cercando così senza meta

Ma non mi interessa, lo farò ancora e ancora

Ho solo bisogno di te nella mia vita

Siamo ragazze malate d’amore

Non puoi porre fine a questo amore da solo

Siamo ragazze malate d’amore

Non sono niente senza questo dolore

Ma siamo nate per stare sole

Sì, siamo nate per stare sole

Sì, siamo nate per stare sole

Ma perché stiamo ancora cercando l’amore?

Niente lettere d’amore, niente X e O

Nessun amore, mai, i miei ex lo sanno

Nessun anello di diamanti, incastonato nella pietra

nella mano sinistra, meglio lasciarlo solo

Non volevo essere una principessa, non ho prezzo

Un principe nemmeno sulla mia lista

L’amore è una droga che ho smesso

Nessun dottore potrebbe aiutare quando sono malato d’amore

Forse è tutto solo per un momento

Cosa stiamo cercando così senza meta?

Ti guardo con il mio sguardo ansioso

Sei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno, anche se fa male

Siamo ragazze malate d’amore

Non puoi porre fine a questo amore da solo

Siamo ragazze malate d’amore

Non sono niente senza questo dolore

Ma siamo nate per stare sole

Sì, siamo nate per stare sole

Sì, siamo nate per stare sole

Ma perché stiamo ancora cercando l’amore?

L’amore sta scivolando e svanendo

L’amore sta uccidendo la tua metà

Quel brivido senza paura ritorna una volta che il dolore si attenua

Non riesco a sentire quello che dici

Sono felice di questo dolore

Hai pietà di me, ma io ho pietà di te per aver pietà di me

Siamo ragazze malate d’amore

Non puoi porre fine a questo amore da solo

Siamo ragazze malate d’amore

Non sono niente senza questo dolore

Uno due

(Ragazze malate d’amore) Tutti alla fine se ne vanno

(Ragazze malate d’amore) Sono diventato insensibile al pianto

(Ragazze malate d’amore) Ferite ancora e ancora

(Ragazze malate d’amore)

Ma stiamo ancora cercando l’amore.

Lovesick Girls delle Blackpink: il video