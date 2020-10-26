Lovesick Girls delle Blackpink: testo, traduzione e video

Lovesick Girls delle Blackpink è tratto dal disco “The Album“. Gli autori del brano sono Teddy Park, Løren, Jisoo, Jennie e Danny Chung. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del singolo.
Lovesick Girls delle Blackpink: il testo[Intro: All]
(Lovesick girls)
(Lovesick girls) [Verse 1: Jennie, All]
Endless night
Love trapped us in a windowless room (Love)
What can we say?
Long for love even though it hurts every time (Love) [Verse 2: Lisa]
Get hurt and break down, I
Don’t know what’s making me hold on
If I leave anyway, I’ll hate you in my pained state
We can’t end it before it’s over
It’s as if we’ve been waiting for this agony [Pre-Chorus: Jisoo & Rosé]
Maybe it’s all just for a moment
What are we looking for so aimlessly
But I don’t care, I’ll do it over and over
I just need you in my life [Chorus: All]
We are the lov?sick girls
You can’t just end this love on your own
We ar? the lovesick girls
I’m nothing without this pain
[Post-Chorus: All]
But we were born to be alone
Yeah, we were born to be alone
Yeah, we were born to be alone
But why we still looking for love? [Verse 3: Lisa & Jennie]
No love letters, no X and O’s
No love, never, my exes know
No diamond rings, that set in stone
To the left, better left alone
Didn’t wanna be a princess, I’m priceless
A prince not even on my list
Love is a drug that I quit
No doctor could help when I’m lovesick [Pre-Chorus: Rosé & Jisoo]
Maybe it’s all just for a moment
What are we looking for so aimlessly?
Looking at you with my anxious gaze
You’re all I need, even if it hurts [Chorus: All]
We are the lovesick girls
You can’t just end this love on your own
We are the lovesick girls
I’m nothing without this pain
[Post-Chorus: Rosé & Jennie]
But we were born to be alone
Yeah, we were born to be alone
Yeah, we were born to be alone
But why we still looking for love? [Bridge: Rosé & Jisoo]
Love is slippin’ and fallin’
Love is killin’ your darlin’
That fearless thrill returns once the pain subsides
Can’t hear what you say
I’m happy with this pain
You pity me, but I pity you more for pitying me [Chorus: All]
We are the lovesick girls
You can’t just end this love on your own
We are the lovesick girls
I’m nothing without this pain [Interlude: Lisa]
One, two [Outro: All, Rosé, Jennie]
(Lovesick girls) Everyone eventually leaves
(Lovesick girls) I’ve become numb to crying
(Lovesick girls) Hurt over and over again
(Lovesick girls)
But we’re still looking for love.
Lovesick Girls delle Blackpink: la traduzione
(Ragazze malate d’amore)
(Ragazze malate d’amore)
Notte senza fine
L’amore ci ha intrappolati in una stanza senza finestre (amore)
Cosa possiamo dire?
Sogniamo l’amore anche se fa male ogni volta (Amore)
Farti male e crollare, io
Non so cosa mi fa resistere
Se me ne vado comunque, ti odierò nel mio stato di dolore
Non possiamo farla finita prima che sia finita
È come se stessimo aspettando questa agonia
Forse è tutto solo per un momento
Quello che stiamo cercando così senza meta
Ma non mi interessa, lo farò ancora e ancora
Ho solo bisogno di te nella mia vita
Siamo ragazze malate d’amore
Non puoi porre fine a questo amore da solo
Siamo ragazze malate d’amore
Non sono niente senza questo dolore
Ma siamo nate per stare sole
Sì, siamo nate per stare sole
Sì, siamo nate per stare sole
Ma perché stiamo ancora cercando l’amore?
Niente lettere d’amore, niente X e O
Nessun amore, mai, i miei ex lo sanno
Nessun anello di diamanti, incastonato nella pietra
nella mano sinistra, meglio lasciarlo solo
Non volevo essere una principessa, non ho prezzo
Un principe nemmeno sulla mia lista
L’amore è una droga che ho smesso
Nessun dottore potrebbe aiutare quando sono malato d’amore
Forse è tutto solo per un momento
Cosa stiamo cercando così senza meta?
Ti guardo con il mio sguardo ansioso
Sei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno, anche se fa male
Siamo ragazze malate d’amore
Non puoi porre fine a questo amore da solo
Siamo ragazze malate d’amore
Non sono niente senza questo dolore
Ma siamo nate per stare sole
Sì, siamo nate per stare sole
Sì, siamo nate per stare sole
Ma perché stiamo ancora cercando l’amore?
L’amore sta scivolando e svanendo
L’amore sta uccidendo la tua metà
Quel brivido senza paura ritorna una volta che il dolore si attenua
Non riesco a sentire quello che dici
Sono felice di questo dolore
Hai pietà di me, ma io ho pietà di te per aver pietà di me
Siamo ragazze malate d’amore
Non puoi porre fine a questo amore da solo
Siamo ragazze malate d’amore
Non sono niente senza questo dolore
Uno due
(Ragazze malate d’amore) Tutti alla fine se ne vanno
(Ragazze malate d’amore) Sono diventato insensibile al pianto
(Ragazze malate d’amore) Ferite ancora e ancora
(Ragazze malate d’amore)
Ma stiamo ancora cercando l’amore.