My mind is for sale di Jack Johnson: testo, traduzione e video

My mind is for sale di Jack Johnson anticipa l’uscita del suo settimo album intitolato All the light above it too, in uscita l’8 settembre. La canzone è stata registrata nello studio dell’artista, il Mango Tree Studio alle Hawaii. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del singolo.
My mind is for sale di Jack Johnson: il testo
Well, I heard the blinker’s on
I heard we’re changing lanes
I heard he likes to race
I heard that six or seven words he likes to use
Are always in bad taste
And I heard that Monday’s just a word we say
Every seven times around
And then we pin the tail on Tuesday
Watch those strings go up and down
The elephant in the room begins to dance
The cameras zoom into
His mouth begins to move
Those hateful words he uses
I don’t care for your paranoid
Us against them walls
I don’t care for your careless
Me first gimme gimme appetite at all
And all the real estate in my mind is for sale
It’s all been subdivided
Divided into reasons why
My two opposing thoughts at once are fine
The residue from the price tag
On the tip of my tongue
The words don’t come they go
How many likes I gotta get
Before I know the truth
And the truth is
Season three will be a great reason
To forget all about reality’s
A slippery slope
Watch the TV scream and shout it
I don’t care for your paranoid
Us against them fearful kind of walls
I don’t care for your careless
Me first gimme gimme appetite at all
Now I heard the blinker’s on
I heard we’re changing lanes
I heard we need more space
I heard that six or seven words are in bad taste
It’s absurd to believe that we might
Deserve anything
As if its balanced in the end
And the good guys always win
I don’t care for your paranoid
Us against them fearful kind of walls
I don’t care for your careless
Me first gimme gimme appetite
With the residue from the price tag
On those two opposing thoughts in my mind
Us against them fearful kind of walls.
My mind is for sale di Jack Johnson: la traduzione
Bene, ho sentito il consiglio
Ho sentito che stiamo cambiando direzione
Ho sentito che ama gareggiare
Ho sentito che ama usare sei o sette parole
Sono sempre di cattivo gusto
E ho sentito che lunedì è solo una parola che diciamo
Ogni sette volte
E poi mettiamo la coda al martedì
Guardi quelle corde che vanno in alto e in basso
L’elefante in sala comincia a ballare
Le telecamere zoommano
La sua bocca comincia a muoversi
Quelle parole odiose che usa
Non mi importa delle tue paranoie
Noi contro i loro muri
Non mi importa delle tue negligenze
A me per primo hai levato l’appetito
E tutti i beni immobili della mia mente sono in vendita
Tutto è stato suddiviso
Diviso in ragioni per cui
I miei due pensieri opposti immediatamente sono a posto
Il residuo del prezzo
Sulla punta della lingua
Le parole non vengono vanno
Quante volte vorrei andarmene
Prima di conoscere la verità
E la verità è
La terza stagione sarà una grande ragione
Per dimenticare tutto della realtà
Un pendio scivoloso
Guardo le urla e le grida della tv
Non mi importa delle tue paranoie
Noi contro i loro muri
Non mi importa delle tue negligenze
A me per primo hai levato l’appetito
Bene, ho sentito il consiglio
Ho sentito che stiamo cambiando direzione
Ho sentito che abbiamo bisogno di più spazio
Ho sentito che sei o sette parole sono di cattivo gusto
E’ assurdo credere che
Non ci meritiamo niente
Come se alla fine fosse sufficientemente equilibrata
E che i bravi ragazzi vincessero sempre
Non mi importa delle tue paranoie
Noi contro i loro muri
Non mi importa delle tue negligenze
A me per primo hai levato l’appetito
Con il residuo del prezzo
Su quei due pensieri opposti nella mia mente
Noi contro ogni sorta di muro.