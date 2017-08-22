My mind is for sale di Jack Johnson: testo, traduzione e video

My mind is for sale di Jack Johnson anticipa l’uscita del suo settimo album intitolato All the light above it too, in uscita l’8 settembre. La canzone è stata registrata nello studio dell’artista, il Mango Tree Studio alle Hawaii. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del singolo.

My mind is for sale di Jack Johnson: il testo

Well, I heard the blinker’s on

I heard we’re changing lanes

I heard he likes to race

I heard that six or seven words he likes to use

Are always in bad taste

And I heard that Monday’s just a word we say

Every seven times around

And then we pin the tail on Tuesday

Watch those strings go up and down

The elephant in the room begins to dance

The cameras zoom into

His mouth begins to move

Those hateful words he uses

I don’t care for your paranoid

Us against them walls

I don’t care for your careless

Me first gimme gimme appetite at all

And all the real estate in my mind is for sale

It’s all been subdivided

Divided into reasons why

My two opposing thoughts at once are fine

The residue from the price tag

On the tip of my tongue

The words don’t come they go

How many likes I gotta get

Before I know the truth

And the truth is

Season three will be a great reason

To forget all about reality’s

A slippery slope

Watch the TV scream and shout it

I don’t care for your paranoid

Us against them fearful kind of walls

I don’t care for your careless

Me first gimme gimme appetite at all

Now I heard the blinker’s on

I heard we’re changing lanes

I heard we need more space

I heard that six or seven words are in bad taste

It’s absurd to believe that we might

Deserve anything

As if its balanced in the end

And the good guys always win

I don’t care for your paranoid

Us against them fearful kind of walls

I don’t care for your careless

Me first gimme gimme appetite

With the residue from the price tag

On those two opposing thoughts in my mind

Us against them fearful kind of walls.

My mind is for sale di Jack Johnson: la traduzione

Bene, ho sentito il consiglio

Ho sentito che stiamo cambiando direzione

Ho sentito che ama gareggiare

Ho sentito che ama usare sei o sette parole

Sono sempre di cattivo gusto

E ho sentito che lunedì è solo una parola che diciamo

Ogni sette volte

E poi mettiamo la coda al martedì

Guardi quelle corde che vanno in alto e in basso

L’elefante in sala comincia a ballare

Le telecamere zoommano

La sua bocca comincia a muoversi

Quelle parole odiose che usa

Non mi importa delle tue paranoie

Noi contro i loro muri

Non mi importa delle tue negligenze

A me per primo hai levato l’appetito

E tutti i beni immobili della mia mente sono in vendita

Tutto è stato suddiviso

Diviso in ragioni per cui

I miei due pensieri opposti immediatamente sono a posto

Il residuo del prezzo

Sulla punta della lingua

Le parole non vengono vanno

Quante volte vorrei andarmene

Prima di conoscere la verità

E la verità è

La terza stagione sarà una grande ragione

Per dimenticare tutto della realtà

Un pendio scivoloso

Guardo le urla e le grida della tv

Non mi importa delle tue paranoie

Noi contro i loro muri

Non mi importa delle tue negligenze

A me per primo hai levato l’appetito

Bene, ho sentito il consiglio

Ho sentito che stiamo cambiando direzione

Ho sentito che abbiamo bisogno di più spazio

Ho sentito che sei o sette parole sono di cattivo gusto

E’ assurdo credere che

Non ci meritiamo niente

Come se alla fine fosse sufficientemente equilibrata

E che i bravi ragazzi vincessero sempre

Non mi importa delle tue paranoie

Noi contro i loro muri

Non mi importa delle tue negligenze

A me per primo hai levato l’appetito

Con il residuo del prezzo

Su quei due pensieri opposti nella mia mente

Noi contro ogni sorta di muro.

My mind is for sale di Jack Johnson: il video