Only Human dei Jonas Brothers: testo, traduzione e video

Only Human dei Jonas Brothers è il terzo estratto dal loro ultimo album, Happyness Begins, pubblicato lo scorso 7 giugno. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Only Human dei Jonas Brothers: il testo

I don’t want this night to end

It’s closing time, so leave with me again

You got all my love to spend, oh

Let’s find a place where happiness begins.

We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I’m leaving you

Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk to an ’80s groove

We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I’m leaving you

Dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk.

It’s only human, you know that it’s real

So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?

Oh, babe, you can’t fool me, your body’s got other plans

So stop pretending you’re shy, just come on and

Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh.

Early morning la-la-light

Only getting up to close the blinds, oh

I’m praying you don’t change your mind

’Cause leaving now just don’t feel right

Let’s do it one more time, oh babe.

We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I’m leaving you

Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk to an ’80s groove

We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I’m leaving you

Dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk.

It’s only human, you know that it’s real

So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel

Oh, babe, you can’t fool me, your body’s got other plans

So stop pretending you’re shy, just come on and

Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh.

Dance, oh.

Only human

It’s only, it’s only

Only human

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

Only human

It’s only, it’s only

Only human.

Only Human dei Jonas Brothers: la traduzione

Non voglio che questa notte finisca

È ora di chiusura, quindi vieni via di nuovo con me

Hai tutto il mio amore da spendere, oh

Troviamo un posto dove inizia la felicità.

Balleremo nel mio salotto, schiavi del modo in cui ti muovi

Fa male quando ti lascio

Basta solo ballare in salotto, amare con un atteggiamento

Ubriaco di un groove anni ’80

Balleremo nel mio salotto, schiavi del modo in cui ti muovi

Fa male quando ti lascio

Danza in salotto, amore con un atteggiamento

Ubriaco.

È solo umano, sai che è reale

Quindi perché dovresti combattere o provare a negare il modo in cui ti senti

Oh, piccola, non puoi prendermi in giro, il tuo corpo ha altri piani

Quindi smetti di fingere di essere timida e vieni

Danza, danza, danza, danza, oh.

La luce di primo mattino

Alzarsi solo per chiudere i bui, oh

Ti sto pregando di non cambiare idea

Perché partire adesso non mi fa sentire bene

Facciamolo ancora una volta, oh piccola.

Balleremo nel mio salotto, schiavi del modo in cui ti muovi

Fa male quando ti lascio

Basta solo ballare in salotto, amare con un atteggiamento

Ubriaco di un groove anni ’80

Balleremo nel mio salotto, schiavi del modo in cui ti muovi

Fa male quando ti lascio

Danza in salotto, amore con un atteggiamento

Ubriaco.

È solo umano, sai che è reale

Quindi perché dovresti combattere o provare a negare il modo in cui ti senti

Oh, piccola, non puoi prendermi in giro, il tuo corpo ha altri piani

Quindi smetti di fingere di essere timida e vieni

Danza, danza, danza, danza, oh.

Danza, oh.

Solamente umano

È solo, è solo

Solamente umano

Oh sì, sì, sì

Solamente umano

È solo, è solo

Solamente umano.

Only Human dei Jonas Brothers: il video

