Only Human dei Jonas Brothers: testo, traduzione e video

Only Human dei Jonas Brothers è il terzo estratto dal loro ultimo album, Happyness Begins, pubblicato lo scorso 7 giugno. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Only Human dei Jonas Brothers: il testo
I don’t want this night to end
It’s closing time, so leave with me again
You got all my love to spend, oh
Let’s find a place where happiness begins.
We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I’m leaving you
Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk to an ’80s groove
We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I’m leaving you
Dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk.
It’s only human, you know that it’s real
So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?
Oh, babe, you can’t fool me, your body’s got other plans
So stop pretending you’re shy, just come on and
Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh.
Early morning la-la-light
Only getting up to close the blinds, oh
I’m praying you don’t change your mind
’Cause leaving now just don’t feel right
Let’s do it one more time, oh babe.
We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I’m leaving you
Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk to an ’80s groove
We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I’m leaving you
Dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk.
It’s only human, you know that it’s real
So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel
Oh, babe, you can’t fool me, your body’s got other plans
So stop pretending you’re shy, just come on and
Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh.
Dance, oh.
Only human
It’s only, it’s only
Only human
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
Only human
It’s only, it’s only
Only human.
Only Human dei Jonas Brothers: la traduzione
Non voglio che questa notte finisca
È ora di chiusura, quindi vieni via di nuovo con me
Hai tutto il mio amore da spendere, oh
Troviamo un posto dove inizia la felicità.
Balleremo nel mio salotto, schiavi del modo in cui ti muovi
Fa male quando ti lascio
Basta solo ballare in salotto, amare con un atteggiamento
Ubriaco di un groove anni ’80
Balleremo nel mio salotto, schiavi del modo in cui ti muovi
Fa male quando ti lascio
Danza in salotto, amore con un atteggiamento
Ubriaco.
È solo umano, sai che è reale
Quindi perché dovresti combattere o provare a negare il modo in cui ti senti
Oh, piccola, non puoi prendermi in giro, il tuo corpo ha altri piani
Quindi smetti di fingere di essere timida e vieni
Danza, danza, danza, danza, oh.
La luce di primo mattino
Alzarsi solo per chiudere i bui, oh
Ti sto pregando di non cambiare idea
Perché partire adesso non mi fa sentire bene
Facciamolo ancora una volta, oh piccola.
Balleremo nel mio salotto, schiavi del modo in cui ti muovi
Fa male quando ti lascio
Basta solo ballare in salotto, amare con un atteggiamento
Ubriaco di un groove anni ’80
Balleremo nel mio salotto, schiavi del modo in cui ti muovi
Fa male quando ti lascio
Danza in salotto, amore con un atteggiamento
Ubriaco.
È solo umano, sai che è reale
Quindi perché dovresti combattere o provare a negare il modo in cui ti senti
Oh, piccola, non puoi prendermi in giro, il tuo corpo ha altri piani
Quindi smetti di fingere di essere timida e vieni
Danza, danza, danza, danza, oh.
Danza, oh.
Solamente umano
È solo, è solo
Solamente umano
Oh sì, sì, sì
Solamente umano
È solo, è solo
Solamente umano.