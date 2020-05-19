Say So di Doja Cat: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Say So di Doja Cat è riuscito a sbancare in tutta Europa. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del nuovo brano della giovanissima rapper, cantautrice e produttrice discografica statunitense Amala Zandile Dlamini.

Say So di Doja Cat: il testo

Say So di Doja Cat: la traduzione

[Chorus1]Day to night to morning, keep with me in the momentI’d let you had I?known?it, why don’t?you say so?Didn’t even notice, no?punches left to roll withYou got to keep me focused; you want it? Say soDay to night to morning, keep with me in the momentI’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll withYou got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so [Verse 1]It’s been a long time since you fell in loveYou ain’t coming out your shell, you ain’t really been yourselfTell me, what must I do? (Do tell, my love)‘Cause luckily I’m good at readingI wouldn’t bug him, but he won’t stop cheesin’And we can dance all day around itIf you frontin’, I’ll be bouncingIf you want it, scream it, shout it, babeBefore I leave you dry [Chorus1]Day to night to morning, keep with me in the momentI’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll withYou got to keep me focused; you want it? Say soDay to night to morning, keep with me in the momentI’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll withYou got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so (Yeah) [Verse 2]Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)He ain’t ever seen it in a dress like this (Ah)He ain’t ever even been impressed like thisProlly why I got him quiet on the set like zipLike it, love it, need it, badTake it, own it, steal it, fastBoy, stop playing, grab my assWhy you actin’ like you shy? (Hot)Shut it, save it, keep it pushin’Why you beating ‘round the bush?Knowin’ you want all this womanNever knock it ‘til you try (Yah, yah)All of them bitches hating I have you with meAll of my niggas sayin’ you mad committedRealer than anybody you had, and prettyAll of the body-ody, the ass and titties [Chorus1]Day to night to morning, keep with me in the momentI’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll withYou got to keep me focused; you want it? Say soDay to night to morning, keep with me in the momentI’d let you had I known it, why don’t you say so?Didn’t even notice, no punches left to roll withYou got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so.

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorta, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorto, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo così

È da tanto che non ti innamori

Non esci dal tuo guscio, non sei stato davvero te stesso

Dimmi, cosa devo fare? (Dimmelo, amore mio)

Per fortuna sono brava a leggere

Non lo avrei infastidito, ma non smetterà di fare il tifo

E possiamo ballare tutto il giorno attorno

Se stai affrontando, rimbalzerò

Se lo vuoi, urla, urla, piccola

Prima di lasciarti a secco

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorta, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorto, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo così

Fammi controllare il mio petto, il mio respiro è veloce (Ah)

Non l’ha mai visto in un vestito come questo (Ah)

Non è mai stato nemmeno impressionato in questo modo

Proprio perché l’ho messo tranquillo sul set

Mi piace, lo adoro, ne ho bisogno, male

Prendilo, possedilo, rubalo, in fretta

Ragazzo, smetti di giocare, prendimi il culo

Perché ti comporti come un timido? (Caldo)

Zitto, salvalo, continua a spingere

Perché stai battendo intorno al cespuglio?

Sapendo che vuoi tutta questa donna

Non bussare mai finché non ci provi (Yah, yah)

Tutte quelle puttane mi odiano ti ho con me

Tutti i miei negri dicono che sei impazzito

Più reale di chiunque altro tu abbia avuto, e carina

Tutto il corpo, il culo e le tette

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorta, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorto, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo così.

Say So di Doja Cat: il video ufficiale