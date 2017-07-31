Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato: testo, traduzione e video

Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato anticipa l’uscita del suo prossimo album di inediti ed è una sorte di inno contro i suoi hater. Ecco il testo, la traduzionee il video ufficiale del brano della famosa e popolare popstar americana.

Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato: il testo

[Intro1]

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

[Verse 1]

Now I’m out here looking like revenge

Feelin’ like a 10, the best I ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt

To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you’re out here looking like regret

Ain’t too proud to beg, second chance you’ll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

[Pre-Chorus2]

Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

You fuckin’ with a savage

Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)

And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

[Chorus3]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Verse 2]

Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it’s such a bitter pill

And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

‘Cause the grass is greener under me

Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

[Pre-Chorus2]

Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

You fuckin’ with a savage

Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)

And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

[Chorus3]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Bridge6]

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

[Chorus3]

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin’ so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)

Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns

[Outro8]

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I’m the baddest

I’m the baddest, I’m the baddest.

Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato: la traduzione

La vendetta è una grande stronza

E baby, sono io sono la più stronza

Ora sono qui fuori somigliando alla rivalsa

Mi sento da 10, il meglio di come sia mai stata

E sì, so quanto male debba fare

Vedermi così, ma peggiora (aspetta un minuto)

Ora stai qui cercando un rammarico

Non troppo orgoglioso da implorare, una seconda chance che non avrai mai

E sì, so quanto male debba fare

Vedermi così, ma peggiora (aspetta un minuto)

La vendetta è una grande stronza

E baby, sono io sono la più stronza

Hai fatto casino con una persona feroce

Non puoi avere questo, non puoi avere questo (ah)

E sarebbe bello per me essere più easy con te, ma no

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Vederti così male mi fa sentire così bene

Ti ho dimostrato che sapevo che lo avrei fatto

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Sentirsi ispirato perché i i ruoli si sono capovolti

Sì, sono in fiamme e so che brucia

Baby, la sottigliezza è il modo di uccidere

Dimmi come ti senti, scommetto che è una pillola tanto amara

E sì, so che tu pensi di avere avuto cose più grandi e migliori

Scommetti in questo momento (attendi un minuto)

Perché l’erba è più verde sotto di me

Luminosa come technicolor, posso dire che puoi vedere

E sì, so che male debba farti a vedermi così

Ma peggiora (aspetta un minuto)

La vendetta è una grande str0nza

E baby, sono io sono la più str0nza

Hai fatto casino con una persona feroce

Non puoi avere questo, non puoi avere questo (ah)

E sarebbe bello per me essere più easy con te, ma no

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Vederti così male mi fa sentire così bene

Ti ho dimostrato che sapevo che lo avrei fatto

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Sentirsi ispirato perché i i ruoli si sono capovolti

Si sono in fiamme e so che brucia

Parlami di quella cosa, baby

Meglio camminare, cammina, baby

Se parli, se parli, baby

Meglio camminare, cammina, baby

o si

Parlami di quella cosa, baby

Meglio camminare, camminare meglio a piedi, baby

Se parli, se parli, baby

Meglio camminare, camminare meglio a piedi, baby

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Vederti così male mi fa sentire così bene

Ti ho dimostrato che sapevo che lo avrei fatto

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)

Sentirsi ispirato perché i i ruoli si sono capovolti

Si sono in fiamme e so che brucia

La vendetta è una grande stronza

E baby, sono io sono la più stronza

io sono la più stronza, io sono la più stronza.

Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato: il video