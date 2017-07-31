Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato: testo, traduzione e video

Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato anticipa l’uscita del suo prossimo album di inediti ed è una sorte di inno contro i suoi hater. Ecco il testo, la traduzionee il video ufficiale del brano della famosa e popolare popstar americana.
Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato: il testo
[Intro1]
Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
[Verse 1]
Now I’m out here looking like revenge
Feelin’ like a 10, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you’re out here looking like regret
Ain’t too proud to beg, second chance you’ll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
[Pre-Chorus2]
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
You fuckin’ with a savage
Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)
And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah
[Chorus3]
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin’ so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns
[Verse 2]
Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it’s such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
‘Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
[Pre-Chorus2]
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
You fuckin’ with a savage
Can’t have this, can’t have this (ah)
And it’d be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah
[Chorus3]
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin’ so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns
[Bridge6]
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
[Chorus3]
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin’ so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry)
Feeling inspired ‘cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I’m on fire and I know that it burns
[Outro8]
Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I’m the baddest
I’m the baddest, I’m the baddest.
Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato: la traduzione
La vendetta è una grande stronza
E baby, sono io sono la più stronza
Ora sono qui fuori somigliando alla rivalsa
Mi sento da 10, il meglio di come sia mai stata
E sì, so quanto male debba fare
Vedermi così, ma peggiora (aspetta un minuto)
Ora stai qui cercando un rammarico
Non troppo orgoglioso da implorare, una seconda chance che non avrai mai
E sì, so quanto male debba fare
Vedermi così, ma peggiora (aspetta un minuto)
La vendetta è una grande stronza
E baby, sono io sono la più stronza
Hai fatto casino con una persona feroce
Non puoi avere questo, non puoi avere questo (ah)
E sarebbe bello per me essere più easy con te, ma no
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Vederti così male mi fa sentire così bene
Ti ho dimostrato che sapevo che lo avrei fatto
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Sentirsi ispirato perché i i ruoli si sono capovolti
Sì, sono in fiamme e so che brucia
Baby, la sottigliezza è il modo di uccidere
Dimmi come ti senti, scommetto che è una pillola tanto amara
E sì, so che tu pensi di avere avuto cose più grandi e migliori
Scommetti in questo momento (attendi un minuto)
Perché l’erba è più verde sotto di me
Luminosa come technicolor, posso dire che puoi vedere
E sì, so che male debba farti a vedermi così
Ma peggiora (aspetta un minuto)
La vendetta è una grande str0nza
E baby, sono io sono la più str0nza
Hai fatto casino con una persona feroce
Non puoi avere questo, non puoi avere questo (ah)
E sarebbe bello per me essere più easy con te, ma no
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Vederti così male mi fa sentire così bene
Ti ho dimostrato che sapevo che lo avrei fatto
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Sentirsi ispirato perché i i ruoli si sono capovolti
Si sono in fiamme e so che brucia
Parlami di quella cosa, baby
Meglio camminare, cammina, baby
Se parli, se parli, baby
Meglio camminare, cammina, baby
o si
Parlami di quella cosa, baby
Meglio camminare, camminare meglio a piedi, baby
Se parli, se parli, baby
Meglio camminare, camminare meglio a piedi, baby
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Vederti così male mi fa sentire così bene
Ti ho dimostrato che sapevo che lo avrei fatto
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Baby, mi dispiace (non mi dispiace)
Sentirsi ispirato perché i i ruoli si sono capovolti
Si sono in fiamme e so che brucia
La vendetta è una grande stronza
E baby, sono io sono la più stronza
io sono la più stronza, io sono la più stronza.
Sorry Not Sorry di Demi Lovato: il video