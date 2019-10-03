Warm di Charli XCX feat. Haim: testo, traduzione e video

Warm di Charli XCX feat. Haim è il quinto singolo del terzo album in studio intitolato Charli. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Warm di Charli XCX feat. Haim: il testo
[Intro: Charli XCX]
You gotta tell me the reason
Why we can’t fall in love
You gotta tell me the reason (No, no)
Why you won’t open up
Now I’mma send you to heaven
Tequila on your tongue
You gotta tell me the reason
Why we can’t fall in love
[Chorus: Charli XCX]
Tell me the reason (Yeah)
Why we can’t fall in love
You gotta tell me the reason
Why you won’t open up
Now I’ma send you to heaven
Tequila on your tongue
You gotta tell me the reason
Why we can’t fall in love
[Post-Chorus: Charli XCX]
Why, why, why
Don’t you lie
What do you want?
Fall in love, risk it all
[Verse 1: Charli XCX]
Tell me what you want
Cause I know that you’re lonely on your own
We’re out in L.A. for a month
I don’t think I can hide my emotions no, no more (uh huh)
At late night say you want me, say you’re selfish
Think about my body, then two-time
Say you want her? Do you want her?
Doesn’t do it like me, no
So hot, burn the place down
Give you what you need
[Chorus: Charli XCX]
So you gotta tell me the reason
Why we can’t fall in love
You gotta tell me the reason
Why you won’t open up
Now I’mma send you to heaven
Tequila on your tongue
You gotta tell me the reason
Why we can’t fall in love
[Post-Chorus: Charli XCX]
Why, why, why
Don’t you lie
What do you want?
Fall in love, uh huh, risk it all
[Verse 2: HAIM]
Make me wanna fall in love
Baby, make mistakes
Hit me with a champagne kiss
And now I’m not thinking straight
Look at the skyline high
I look up, I wish I saw your face
I wanna fall in love
Jump in the deep end
Cause deep down, you’re d-dying
Tell me you’re kinda nervous
Tell me you feel the same
I wish it was more than surface
I wish I could feel nothing
Come give me everything
Burn down and go again
[Chorus: HAIM]
So you gotta tell me the reason
Why we can’t fall in love
You gotta tell me the reason
Why you won’t open up
Now I’mma send you to heaven
Tequila on your tongue
You gotta tell me the reason
Why we can’t fall in love
[Outro: HAIM & Charli XCX]
Ooh, baby
Why, why, why
Tell me, tell me, tell me the reason
Know you lie, what do you want
Tell me, tell me, tell me the reason
Fall in love, risk it all
Tell me the reason
You gotta tell me the reason
Tell me the reason
Tell me the reason
Tell me the reason.
Warm di Charli XCX feat. Haim: la traduzione
Devi dirmi il motivo
Perché non possiamo innamorarci
Devi dirmi il motivo (No, no)
Perché non ti aprirai
Ora ti manderò in paradiso
Tequila sulla lingua
Devi dirmi il motivo
Perché non possiamo innamorarci
Dimmi il motivo (Sì)
Perché non possiamo innamorarci
Devi dirmi il motivo
Perché non ti aprirai
Ora ti mando in paradiso
Tequila sulla lingua
Devi dirmi il motivo
Perché non possiamo innamorarci
Perché perché perché
Non mentire
Cosa vuoi?
Innamorati, rischia tutto
Dimmi quello che vuoi
Perché so che sei solo per conto tuo
Siamo fuori a Los Angeles per un mese
Non penso di poter nascondere le mie emozioni no, non più (uh eh)
A tarda notte dì che mi vuoi, dì che sei egoista
Pensa al mio corpo, poi due volte
Di che la vuoi? La vuoi?
Non lo fa come me, no
Così caldo, brucia il posto
Ti dà ciò di cui hai bisogno
Quindi devi dirmi il motivo
Perché non possiamo innamorarci
Devi dirmi il motivo
Perché non ti aprirai
Ora ti manderò in paradiso
Tequila sulla lingua
Devi dirmi il motivo
Perché non possiamo innamorarci
Perché perché perché
Non mentire
Cosa vuoi?
Innamorati, uh, rischia tutto
Fammi desiderare di innamorarmi
Baby, fai degli errori
Colpiscimi con un bacio al sapore di champagne
E ora non sto pensando in maniera saggia
Guarda lo skyline in alto
Alzo lo sguardo, vorrei vedere la tua faccia
Voglio innamorarmi
Salta fino in fondo
Perché in fondo stai morendo
Dimmi che sei un po’ nervoso
Dimmi che provi lo stesso
Vorrei che fosse più che superficiale
Vorrei non sentire niente
Vieni a darmi tutto
Brucia e vai di nuovo
Quindi devi dirmi il motivo
Perché non possiamo innamorarci
Devi dirmi il motivo
Perché non ti aprirai
Ora ti manderò in paradiso
Tequila sulla lingua
Devi dirmi il motivo
Perché non possiamo innamorarci
Ooh, piccolo
Perché perché perché
Dimmi, dimmi, dimmi il motivo
Sappi che menti, cosa vuoi
Dimmi, dimmi, dimmi il motivo
Innamorati, rischia tutto
Dimmi il motivo
Devi dirmi il motivo
Dimmi il motivo
Dimmi il motivo
Dimmi il motivo.