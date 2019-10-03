Warm di Charli XCX feat. Haim: testo, traduzione e video

Warm di Charli XCX feat. Haim è il quinto singolo del terzo album in studio intitolato Charli. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Warm di Charli XCX feat. Haim: il testo

[Intro: Charli XCX]

You gotta tell me the reason

Why we can’t fall in love

You gotta tell me the reason (No, no)

Why you won’t open up

Now I’mma send you to heaven

Tequila on your tongue

You gotta tell me the reason

Why we can’t fall in love

[Chorus: Charli XCX]

Tell me the reason (Yeah)

Why we can’t fall in love

You gotta tell me the reason

Why you won’t open up

Now I’ma send you to heaven

Tequila on your tongue

You gotta tell me the reason

Why we can’t fall in love

[Post-Chorus: Charli XCX]

Why, why, why

Don’t you lie

What do you want?

Fall in love, risk it all

[Verse 1: Charli XCX]

Tell me what you want

Cause I know that you’re lonely on your own

We’re out in L.A. for a month

I don’t think I can hide my emotions no, no more (uh huh)

At late night say you want me, say you’re selfish

Think about my body, then two-time

Say you want her? Do you want her?

Doesn’t do it like me, no

So hot, burn the place down

Give you what you need

[Chorus: Charli XCX]

So you gotta tell me the reason

Why we can’t fall in love

You gotta tell me the reason

Why you won’t open up

Now I’mma send you to heaven

Tequila on your tongue

You gotta tell me the reason

Why we can’t fall in love

[Post-Chorus: Charli XCX]

Why, why, why

Don’t you lie

What do you want?

Fall in love, uh huh, risk it all

[Verse 2: HAIM]

Make me wanna fall in love

Baby, make mistakes

Hit me with a champagne kiss

And now I’m not thinking straight

Look at the skyline high

I look up, I wish I saw your face

I wanna fall in love

Jump in the deep end

Cause deep down, you’re d-dying

Tell me you’re kinda nervous

Tell me you feel the same

I wish it was more than surface

I wish I could feel nothing

Come give me everything

Burn down and go again

[Chorus: HAIM]

So you gotta tell me the reason

Why we can’t fall in love

You gotta tell me the reason

Why you won’t open up

Now I’mma send you to heaven

Tequila on your tongue

You gotta tell me the reason

Why we can’t fall in love

[Outro: HAIM & Charli XCX]

Ooh, baby

Why, why, why

Tell me, tell me, tell me the reason

Know you lie, what do you want

Tell me, tell me, tell me the reason

Fall in love, risk it all

Tell me the reason

You gotta tell me the reason

Tell me the reason

Tell me the reason

Tell me the reason.

Warm di Charli XCX feat. Haim: la traduzione

Devi dirmi il motivo

Perché non possiamo innamorarci

Devi dirmi il motivo (No, no)

Perché non ti aprirai

Ora ti manderò in paradiso

Tequila sulla lingua

Devi dirmi il motivo

Perché non possiamo innamorarci

Dimmi il motivo (Sì)

Perché non possiamo innamorarci

Devi dirmi il motivo

Perché non ti aprirai

Ora ti mando in paradiso

Tequila sulla lingua

Devi dirmi il motivo

Perché non possiamo innamorarci

Perché perché perché

Non mentire

Cosa vuoi?

Innamorati, rischia tutto

Dimmi quello che vuoi

Perché so che sei solo per conto tuo

Siamo fuori a Los Angeles per un mese

Non penso di poter nascondere le mie emozioni no, non più (uh eh)

A tarda notte dì che mi vuoi, dì che sei egoista

Pensa al mio corpo, poi due volte

Di che la vuoi? La vuoi?

Non lo fa come me, no

Così caldo, brucia il posto

Ti dà ciò di cui hai bisogno

Quindi devi dirmi il motivo

Perché non possiamo innamorarci

Devi dirmi il motivo

Perché non ti aprirai

Ora ti manderò in paradiso

Tequila sulla lingua

Devi dirmi il motivo

Perché non possiamo innamorarci

Perché perché perché

Non mentire

Cosa vuoi?

Innamorati, uh, rischia tutto

Fammi desiderare di innamorarmi

Baby, fai degli errori

Colpiscimi con un bacio al sapore di champagne

E ora non sto pensando in maniera saggia

Guarda lo skyline in alto

Alzo lo sguardo, vorrei vedere la tua faccia

Voglio innamorarmi

Salta fino in fondo

Perché in fondo stai morendo

Dimmi che sei un po’ nervoso

Dimmi che provi lo stesso

Vorrei che fosse più che superficiale

Vorrei non sentire niente

Vieni a darmi tutto

Brucia e vai di nuovo

Quindi devi dirmi il motivo

Perché non possiamo innamorarci

Devi dirmi il motivo

Perché non ti aprirai

Ora ti manderò in paradiso

Tequila sulla lingua

Devi dirmi il motivo

Perché non possiamo innamorarci

Ooh, piccolo

Perché perché perché

Dimmi, dimmi, dimmi il motivo

Sappi che menti, cosa vuoi

Dimmi, dimmi, dimmi il motivo

Innamorati, rischia tutto

Dimmi il motivo

Devi dirmi il motivo

Dimmi il motivo

Dimmi il motivo

Dimmi il motivo.

Warm di Charli XCX feat. Haim: il video

