Billie Eilish trionfa ai Grammy Awards 2020: vince in ben cinque categorie

Billie Eilish ha trionfato ai Grammy Awards 2020. La 18enne cantautrice statunitense ha vinto in ben cinque categorie, le più importanti. Quali? Miglior artista esordiente, miglior album dell’anno (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), miglior canzone dell’anno e miglior registrazione dell’anno (Bad Guy). ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ ha vinto anche nella categoria minore di Best Pop Vocal Album.

Billie Eilish – Foto: Facebook

“Non vi farò perdere tempo, davvero – ha detto semplicemente dopo essere stata premiata per il miglior album dell’anno -. Grazie per questo”. La giovane artista è cresciuta registrando canzoni con il fratello Finneas O’Connell, co-autore e produttore della sua musica, in una camera da letto della casa dei genitori a Los Angeles.

Durante la cerimonia dei Grammy Awards 2020 si è reso omaggio al celebre divo del basket mondiale Kobe Bryant morto in un incidente in elicottero personale, che è precipitato ieri sulle colline vicino a Los Angeles in condizioni di meteo non ottimali a causa della nebbia. Il leggendario campione dell’NBA è deceduto insieme con la figlia Gianna Maria-Onore e altre sette persone a bordo del velivolo.

“Questa notte è per Kobe” – ha detto Lizzo dando il via alla cerimonia ufficiale mentre un minuto di silenzio è stato osservato durante l’assegnazione dei premi minori e non trasmessa in tivù. Commossa anche Alicia Keys, la presentatrice dei Grammy, che ha improvvisato la canzone ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday’ di Boyz II Men. “Ti vogliamo bene Kobe”, ha detto poi.

Grammy Awards 2020: la lista dei vincitori

Record of the Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Song of the Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Rap Album

IGOR — Tyler, The Creator

Best Comedy Album

Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

POP FIELD

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album:

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

Best Rock Performance:

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance:

“7empest” — Tool

Best Rock Song:

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album:

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album:

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

R&B

Best R&B Performance:

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Jerome” — Lizzo

Best R&B Song:

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Best R&B Album:

Venture — Anderson .Paak

RAP

Best Rap Performance:

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

Best Rap Song:

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Album:

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album:

Wings — Peter Kater

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau

Best Jazz Ensemble Album:

The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Burn The Ships — for King & Country

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Testimony — Gloria Gaynor

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album:

ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

El Mal Querer – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Opus — Marc Anthony (WINNER – TIE)

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola (WINNER – TIE)

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance:

“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song:

“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Americana Album:

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Best Bluegrass Album:

Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album:

Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Good Time — Ranky Tanky

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album:

Rapture — Koffee

WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album:

Celia — Angelique Kidjo

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Music Album:

Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Becoming — Michelle Obama

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album:

Hadestown — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition:

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

“Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

“All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

PACKAGE

Best Recording Package:

Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

NOTES

Best Album Notes:

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album:

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Finneas

Best Remixed Recording:

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

Best Immersive Audio Album:

Lux — Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

Riley: Sun Rings — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Producer Of The Year, Classical:

Blanton Alspaugh

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance:

“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording:

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Best Choral Performance:

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian M?celaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Songplay — Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

Best Classical Compendium:

The Poetry Of Places — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

Higdon: Harp Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video:

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

Best Music Film:

HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer