Edge of the horizon è il nuovo album dei Groove Armada

The artwork for Edge of the Horizon was created by the amazing team at Peagreen Agency Here's a little from them on how the process came together. (Fun fact, the design process was lead by @jamesalexanderbright who also features on vocals on the album. Swipe for full tracklist ?) ? ? "The design for the GA – Edge Of The Horizon album was an organic process. The design team @hellopeagreen created the art using traditional techniques (painting / hand drawing / sketching / lino printing / screen printing / ink drawing). ? ? You can hear a hand carved / human touch & feel to the album. When a sound or piece of art is made with love. You can hear / see it. So the aim was to recreate the sound as the visual. ? ? The team spent a lot of time mark making / hand painted textures / and selecting a very specific colour palette at the beginning of the process. It led us to the final artwork and its surrounding identity. We believe the artwork is a perfect representation of the album and its sound. We hope you enjoy it." ? ? Edge of the Horizon is available to pre order on the link in bio. ? ? #GrooveArmada #EdgeoftheHorizon #Peagreen #Design #traditionaldesign