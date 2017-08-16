Be Mine degli Ofenbach è tra le canzoni più trasmesse in radio. E’ anche uno dei singoli più venduti in Italia nel 2017. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.
Be Mine degli Ofenbach: il testo
And I want you to be mine
Stand up in the club
Come on let’s go
She want me to come
He want me to go
And if you wanna fight
Let’s start the show
‘Cause I want you to be mine
Stand up in the club
Come on let’s go
And I want you to come
I won’t let you go
So if you wanna dance dance
Let’s start the show
‘Cause I want you to be mine
Yeah I want you to be mine
Yeah I want you to be mine
Stand up in the club
Come on let’s go
She want me to come
He want me to go
And if you wanna fight
Let’s start the show
‘Cause I want you to be mine
Stand up in the club
Come on let’s go
And I want you to come
I won’t let you go
So if you wanna dance dance
Let’s start the show
‘Cause I want you to be mine
Yeah I want you to be mine
Yeah I want you to be mine
Yeah I want you to be mine.
Be Mine degli Ofenbach: la traduzione
E voglio che tu sia mia
Alzati nel club
Dai andiamo
Lei vuole che la raggiunga
Lui vuole che io vada
E se vuoi combattere
Fai partire lo spettacolo
Perché io voglio che ti sia mia
Iniziamo lo spettacolo
Perché voglio che tu sia mia
Alzati nel club
Dai andiamo
E voglio che tu venga
Io non ti lascerò andare
Quindi, se vuoi ballare, balla
Inizia lo spettacolo
Perché voglio che tu sia mio
Sì, voglio che tu sia mia
Sì, voglio che tu sia mia
Alzati nel club
Dai andiamo
Lei vuole che la raggiunga
Lui vuole che io vada
E se vuoi combattere
Fai partire lo spettacolo
Perché voglio che tu sia mia
Alzati nel club
Dai andiamo
E voglio che tu venga
Io non ti lascerò andare
Quindi, se vuoi ballare, balla
Iniziamo lo spettacolo.