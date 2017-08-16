Be Mine degli Ofenbach è tra le canzoni più trasmesse in radio. E’ anche uno dei singoli più venduti in Italia nel 2017. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale del brano.

Be Mine degli Ofenbach: il testo

And I want you to be mine

Stand up in the club

Come on let’s go

She want me to come

He want me to go

And if you wanna fight

Let’s start the show

‘Cause I want you to be mine

Stand up in the club

Come on let’s go

And I want you to come

I won’t let you go

So if you wanna dance dance

Let’s start the show

‘Cause I want you to be mine

Yeah I want you to be mine

Yeah I want you to be mine

Stand up in the club

Come on let’s go

She want me to come

He want me to go

And if you wanna fight

Let’s start the show

‘Cause I want you to be mine

Stand up in the club

Come on let’s go

And I want you to come

I won’t let you go

So if you wanna dance dance

Let’s start the show

‘Cause I want you to be mine

Yeah I want you to be mine

Yeah I want you to be mine

Yeah I want you to be mine.

Be Mine degli Ofenbach: la traduzione

E voglio che tu sia mia

Alzati nel club

Dai andiamo

Lei vuole che la raggiunga

Lui vuole che io vada

E se vuoi combattere

Fai partire lo spettacolo

Perché io voglio che ti sia mia

Iniziamo lo spettacolo

Perché voglio che tu sia mia

Alzati nel club

Dai andiamo

E voglio che tu venga

Io non ti lascerò andare

Quindi, se vuoi ballare, balla

Inizia lo spettacolo

Perché voglio che tu sia mio

Sì, voglio che tu sia mia

Sì, voglio che tu sia mia

Alzati nel club

Dai andiamo

Lei vuole che la raggiunga

Lui vuole che io vada

E se vuoi combattere

Fai partire lo spettacolo

Perché voglio che tu sia mia

Alzati nel club

Dai andiamo

E voglio che tu venga

Io non ti lascerò andare

Quindi, se vuoi ballare, balla

Iniziamo lo spettacolo.

Be Mine degli Ofenbach: il video