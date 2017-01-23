Believer dei Major Lazer: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Believer è un fantastico brano dei Major Lazer, il gruppo musicale dancehall elettronica fondato nel 2008 dal DJ e produttore discografico statunitense Diplo. Il video clip racconta la storia del piccolo Omran Daqnish, estratto vivo dalle macerie dell’ennesimo bombardamento sulla zona orientale di Aleppo. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale di Believer.

Believer dei Major Lazer: il testo

[Verse 1: Freetown Collective] When the valley couldn’t hold me, they throw me in the river

Thinking I would drown but man ah good swimmer, ohhh

When the river didn’t drown me, they throw me in the fire

But the fire just cool, I could never burn, ohhh [Chorus: Freetown Collective] Cause I’m a believer, I’m a believer

I’m a believer, I’m a believer [Breakdown: Major Lazer & Showtek] Hold up, pull up [Post-Chorus: Freetown Collective] Freetown is my family

(My family)

Whole caribbean follow we

(Follow we)

Evergreen like the forest be

Terrible they can’t manage me

Afrika no apology [Breakdown: Major Lazer & Showtek] [Verse 2: Freetown Collective] When the valley couldn’t hold me, they throw me in the river

Thinking I would drown but man ah good swimmer, ohhh

They say hotter the battle, yea, we dance when we conquer

It’s been forever, it won’t be much longer

Stand firm, you will be much stronger, ohhh [Chorus: Freetown Collective] I’m a believer, I’m a believer

I’m a believer, I’m a believer [Post-Chorus 2: Freetown Collective] Freetown is my family

Rough sea never bother me

Whole carribbean follow we

Root deeper than a forestry

Evergreen like the forest be

Terrible they can’t manage me

Afrika no apology

Hold up, pull up [Breakdown: Major Lazer & Showtek] [Outro: Freetown Collective] Never fall down yet, don’t digress

Put us against any test, yea, no stress

Right.

Believer dei Major Lazer: la traduzione

Quando la valle non poteva trattenermi, mi hanno gettato nel fiume

Pensavano che sarei affogato ma amico ah so nuotare bene, ohhh

Quando il fiume non mi fece affogare, mi buttarono nel fuoco

Ma per me il fuoco era freddo, non sarei mai potuto bruciare, ohhh

Perché sono un credente, sono un credente

Sono un credente, io sono un credente

Aspetta, fermati

Freetown è la mia famiglia

(La mia famiglia)

Tutti i caraibici ci seguono

(ci seguono )

Sempreverde come la foresta

Terribile non possono gestirmi

Afrika niente scuse

[Breakdown: Major Lazer & Showtek] Quando la valle non poteva trattenermi, mi hanno gettato nel fiume

Pensavano che sarei affogato ma amico ah so nuotare bene, ohhh

Quando il fiume non mi fece affogare, mi buttarono nel fuoco

Ma per me il fuoco era freddo, non sarei mai potuto bruciare, ohhh

Perché sono un credente, sono un credente

Sono un credente, io sono un credente

Freetown è la mia famiglia

Il mare agitato non mi dà mai fastidio

Tutti i Caraibi ci seguono

Radici più profonde di una foresta

Sempreverde come la foresta

Terribile non possono gestirmi

Afrika niente scuse

Aspetta, fermati [Breakdown: Major Lazer & Showtek] Mai cadere ancora, non divaghiamo

Metteteci contro ogni prova, sì, senza stress

Subito

Believer dei Major Lazer: il video ufficiale