Believer dei Major Lazer: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Believer è un fantastico brano dei Major Lazer, il gruppo musicale dancehall elettronica fondato nel 2008 dal DJ e produttore discografico statunitense Diplo. Il video clip racconta la storia del piccolo Omran Daqnish, estratto vivo dalle macerie dell’ennesimo bombardamento sulla zona orientale di Aleppo. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale di Believer.
Believer dei Major Lazer: il testo
[Verse 1: Freetown Collective] When the valley couldn’t hold me, they throw me in the river
Thinking I would drown but man ah good swimmer, ohhh
When the river didn’t drown me, they throw me in the fire
But the fire just cool, I could never burn, ohhh [Chorus: Freetown Collective] Cause I’m a believer, I’m a believer
I’m a believer, I’m a believer [Breakdown: Major Lazer & Showtek] Hold up, pull up [Post-Chorus: Freetown Collective] Freetown is my family
(My family)
Whole caribbean follow we
(Follow we)
Evergreen like the forest be
Terrible they can’t manage me
Afrika no apology [Breakdown: Major Lazer & Showtek] [Verse 2: Freetown Collective] When the valley couldn’t hold me, they throw me in the river
Thinking I would drown but man ah good swimmer, ohhh
They say hotter the battle, yea, we dance when we conquer
It’s been forever, it won’t be much longer
Stand firm, you will be much stronger, ohhh [Chorus: Freetown Collective] I’m a believer, I’m a believer
I’m a believer, I’m a believer [Post-Chorus 2: Freetown Collective] Freetown is my family
Rough sea never bother me
Whole carribbean follow we
Root deeper than a forestry
Evergreen like the forest be
Terrible they can’t manage me
Afrika no apology
Hold up, pull up [Breakdown: Major Lazer & Showtek] [Outro: Freetown Collective] Never fall down yet, don’t digress
Put us against any test, yea, no stress
Right.
Believer dei Major Lazer: la traduzione
Quando la valle non poteva trattenermi, mi hanno gettato nel fiume
Pensavano che sarei affogato ma amico ah so nuotare bene, ohhh
Quando il fiume non mi fece affogare, mi buttarono nel fuoco
Ma per me il fuoco era freddo, non sarei mai potuto bruciare, ohhh
Perché sono un credente, sono un credente
Sono un credente, io sono un credente
Aspetta, fermati
Freetown è la mia famiglia
(La mia famiglia)
Tutti i caraibici ci seguono
(ci seguono )
Sempreverde come la foresta
Terribile non possono gestirmi
Afrika niente scuse
[Breakdown: Major Lazer & Showtek] Quando la valle non poteva trattenermi, mi hanno gettato nel fiume
Pensavano che sarei affogato ma amico ah so nuotare bene, ohhh
Quando il fiume non mi fece affogare, mi buttarono nel fuoco
Ma per me il fuoco era freddo, non sarei mai potuto bruciare, ohhh
Perché sono un credente, sono un credente
Sono un credente, io sono un credente
Freetown è la mia famiglia
Il mare agitato non mi dà mai fastidio
Tutti i Caraibi ci seguono
Radici più profonde di una foresta
Sempreverde come la foresta
Terribile non possono gestirmi
Afrika niente scuse
Aspetta, fermati [Breakdown: Major Lazer & Showtek] Mai cadere ancora, non divaghiamo
Metteteci contro ogni prova, sì, senza stress
Subito
Believer dei Major Lazer: il video ufficiale