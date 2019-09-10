James Bond di Iggy Pop: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

James Bond di Iggy Pop è estratto dall’album Free. Il brano è stato scritto e prodotto da Leron Thomas. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del singolo.

James Bond di Iggy Pop: il testo

[Chorus: Iggy Pop & Faith Vern]

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

Well, it’s not for a price and it’s not to be nice

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

(James Bond)

She wants to be your James Bond

She might stand in your way, but still she’ll save the day

She wants to be your James Bond

(James Bond)

[Verse 1: Iggy Pop]

She walks like him

Talks like him too

She can suss out the spy

Even if it’s you

She trusts no one

Not even herself

She makes no sudden moves

Chalks it up to stealth

[Chorus: Iggy Pop & Faith Vern]

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

Well, it’s not for a price and it’s not to be nice

She wants to be your James Bond

(James Bond)

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

She might stand in your way, but still she’ll save the day

She wants to be your James Bond

[Verse 2: Iggy Pop]

Nuts melt in her mouth

But not in her hand

No need to figure it out

She just likes M&Ms

Sweet to the taste

Bitter in the gut

‘Cause she fills them up

With you know what

She will not be shamed

She will not be blamed

When she confuses a tune

She blames it on you

Screaming, “You’re insane, you’re insane”

[Bridge: Iggy Pop]

Didn’t make the rules, so don’t blame me

Most fools gravitate to vanity

And her sanity is insanity

Driving off while making you feel guilty

(James Bond)

[Chorus: Iggy Pop & Faith Vern]

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

She might stand in your way, but still she’ll save the day

She wants to be your James Bond

(James Bond)

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

She’ll become a double agent if you try her patience

So let her be your James Bond

(James Bond)

Let her be your James Bond

Just let her be your James Bond

[Outro: Iggy Pop]

Save the day, baby.

James Bond di Iggy Pop: la traduzione

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Bene, non è per un prezzo e non è bello

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

(James Bond)

Vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Potrebbe ostacolarti, ma ti toglierà comunque dai guai

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

(James Bond)

Lei cammina come lui

Parla come lui

Può dare un’occhiata alla spia

Anche se sei tu

Lei non si fida di nessuno

Neanche se stessa

Non fa mosse improvvise

Raggiunge fino alla furtività

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Bene, non è per un prezzo e non è bello

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

(James Bond)

Vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Potrebbe ostacolarti, ma ti toglierà comunque dai guai

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

(James Bond)

Le noci si sciolgono in bocca

Ma non in mano

Non c’è bisogno di capirlo

Le piacciono solo le M & Ms

Dolce al gusto

Amaro nell’intestino

Perché li riempie

Con sai cosa

Lei non sarà vergognosa

Lei non sarà incolpata

Quando confonde una melodia

Lei ti dà la colpa

Urlando “Sei pazzo, sei pazzo”

Non ho stabilito io le regole, quindi non incolparmi

La maggior parte degli sciocchi gravita sulla vanità

E la sua sanità mentale è follia

Scappa mentre ti fa sentire in colpa

(James Bond)

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Potrebbe ostacolarti, ma salverà comunque la giornata

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

(James Bond)

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Diventerà un doppio agente se proverai la sua pazienza

Quindi lascia che sia la tua James Bond

(James Bond)

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond

Ti tira fuori dai guai.

James Bond di Iggy Pop: il video ufficiale

