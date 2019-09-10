James Bond di Iggy Pop: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

James Bond di Iggy Pop è estratto dall’album Free. Il brano è stato scritto e prodotto da Leron Thomas. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del singolo.
James Bond di Iggy Pop: il testo
[Chorus: Iggy Pop & Faith Vern]
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
Well, it’s not for a price and it’s not to be nice
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
(James Bond)
She wants to be your James Bond
She might stand in your way, but still she’ll save the day
She wants to be your James Bond
(James Bond)
[Verse 1: Iggy Pop]
She walks like him
Talks like him too
She can suss out the spy
Even if it’s you
She trusts no one
Not even herself
She makes no sudden moves
Chalks it up to stealth
[Chorus: Iggy Pop & Faith Vern]
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
Well, it’s not for a price and it’s not to be nice
She wants to be your James Bond
(James Bond)
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
She might stand in your way, but still she’ll save the day
She wants to be your James Bond
[Verse 2: Iggy Pop]
Nuts melt in her mouth
But not in her hand
No need to figure it out
She just likes M&Ms
Sweet to the taste
Bitter in the gut
‘Cause she fills them up
With you know what
She will not be shamed
She will not be blamed
When she confuses a tune
She blames it on you
Screaming, “You’re insane, you’re insane”
[Bridge: Iggy Pop]
Didn’t make the rules, so don’t blame me
Most fools gravitate to vanity
And her sanity is insanity
Driving off while making you feel guilty
(James Bond)
[Chorus: Iggy Pop & Faith Vern]
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
She might stand in your way, but still she’ll save the day
She wants to be your James Bond
(James Bond)
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
She’ll become a double agent if you try her patience
So let her be your James Bond
(James Bond)
Let her be your James Bond
Just let her be your James Bond
[Outro: Iggy Pop]
Save the day, baby.
James Bond di Iggy Pop: la traduzione
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Bene, non è per un prezzo e non è bello
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
(James Bond)
Vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Potrebbe ostacolarti, ma ti toglierà comunque dai guai
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
(James Bond)
Lei cammina come lui
Parla come lui
Può dare un’occhiata alla spia
Anche se sei tu
Lei non si fida di nessuno
Neanche se stessa
Non fa mosse improvvise
Raggiunge fino alla furtività
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Bene, non è per un prezzo e non è bello
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
(James Bond)
Vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Potrebbe ostacolarti, ma ti toglierà comunque dai guai
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
(James Bond)
Le noci si sciolgono in bocca
Ma non in mano
Non c’è bisogno di capirlo
Le piacciono solo le M & Ms
Dolce al gusto
Amaro nell’intestino
Perché li riempie
Con sai cosa
Lei non sarà vergognosa
Lei non sarà incolpata
Quando confonde una melodia
Lei ti dà la colpa
Urlando “Sei pazzo, sei pazzo”
Non ho stabilito io le regole, quindi non incolparmi
La maggior parte degli sciocchi gravita sulla vanità
E la sua sanità mentale è follia
Scappa mentre ti fa sentire in colpa
(James Bond)
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Potrebbe ostacolarti, ma salverà comunque la giornata
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
(James Bond)
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Diventerà un doppio agente se proverai la sua pazienza
Quindi lascia che sia la tua James Bond
(James Bond)
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond
Lei vuole essere il tuo James Bond