Malibu di Miley Cyrus: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Malibu è il nuovo singolo della popstar americana Miley Cyrus. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video ufficiale della canzone? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Malibu di Miley Cyrus: il testo

[Verse 1]

I never came to the beach, or stood by the ocean

I never sat by the shore, under the sun with my feet in the sand

But you brought me here and I’m happy that you did

‘Cause now I’m as free as birds catching the wind

I always thought I would sink, so I never swam

I never went boatin’, don’t get how they are floatin’

And sometimes I get so scared of what I can’t understand

[Chorus1]

But here I am, next to you

The skies so blue in Malibu

Next to you in Malibu

Next to you

[Verse 2]

We watched the sun go down as we were walking

I’d spent the rest of my life standing here talking

You would explain the current, as I try to smile

Hoping I just stay the same, and nothing will change

And it’ll be us, just for a while

Do we even exist?

That’s when I make the wish, to swim away with the fish

Is it supposed to be this hot all summer long?

I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me

I’d be here writing this song

[Chorus1]

But here I am, next to you

The skies so blue in Malibu

Next to you in Malibu

Next to you

Next to you

The skies so blue in Malibu

Next to you

[Outro3]

We are just like the waves that flow back and forth

Sometimes I feel like I’m drowning

And you’re there to save me

And I wanna thank you with all of my heart

It’s a brand new start

A dream come true in Malibu.

Malibu di Miley Cyrus: la traduzione

Non sono mai arrivata in spiaggia o rimasta davanti all’oceano

Non mi sono mai seduto sulla riva, sotto il sole con i piedi nella sabbia

Ma tu mi hai portata qui e sono felice che tu l’abbia fatto

Perché ora sono libera come gli uccelli che inseguono il vento

Ho sempre pensato di affondare, quindi non ho mai nuotato

Non sono mai andata in gita in barca, non capisco come sono possano galleggiare

E a volte mi spavento di ciò che non riesco a capire

Ma qui sono io, accanto a te

I cieli sono così azzurri a Malibu

Accanto a te a Malibu

Vicino a te

Noi guardammo il sole tramontare mentre camminavamo

Avrei trascorso il resto della mia vita qui a parlare

Avresti spiegato le correnti, mentre cercavo di sorridere

Sperando di restare uguale e che niente cambierà

E saremo noi, solo per un po ‘

Esiste ancora un noi?

Ecco quando esprimo il desiderio, di nuotare via con il pesce

Dovrebbe essere così caldo tutto l’estate?

Non avrei mai creduto se tre anni fa mi avessi detto

Che sarei stata qui a scrivere questa canzone

Ma qui sono io, accanto a te

I cieli sono così azzurri a Malibu

Accanto a te a Malibu

Vicino a te

Vicino a te

I cieli sono così azzurri a Malibu

Vicino a te

Siamo come le onde che scorrono avanti e indietro

A volte mi sento come se stessi affogando

E tu sei lì per salvarmi

E voglio ringraziarti con tutto il mio cuore

È un nuovo inizio

Un sogno che si avvera a Malibu.

Malibu di Miley Cyrus: il video ufficiale