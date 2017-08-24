Run for cover dei The Killers: testo, traduzione e video

Run for cover dei The Killers è il secondo singolo del nuovo album in uscita il prossimo 22 settembre, intitolato Woderful Wonderful. Siete curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del singolo, e guardare il video del brano? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
Run for cover dei The Killers: il testo
What have you gathered to report to your progenitors?
Are your excuses any better than your senator’s?
He held a conference and his wife was standing by his side
He did her dirty but no-one died
I saw Sonny Liston on the street last night
Black-fisted and strong singing Redemption Song
He motioned me to the sky
I heard heaven and thunder cry
Run for cover
Run while you can, baby, don’t look back
You gotta run for cover
Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man
You know you’re not the only one
And don’t look back, just run for cover
What are you waiting for, a kiss or an apology?
You think by now you’d have an A in toxicology
It’s hard to pack the car when all you do is shame us
It’s even harder when the dirtbag’s famous
I saw my mother on the street last night
All pretty and strong, singing ‘the road is long’
I said ‘Momma I know you’ve tried’
But she fell on her knees and cried
Run for cover
Run while you can, baby, don’t look back
You gotta run for cover
Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man
I know you’re not the only one
And don’t look back, just run for cover
And there was nothing she wouldn’t give
Just to trust him with her nightmares, with her dreams
She’s running, she’s running
Just to trust him
He got a big smile, he’s fake news
Just run for cover, you’ve got nothing left to lose
Run for cover
Run while you can, baby, don’t look back
You gotta run for cover
Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man
You know you’re not the only one
And don’t look back, just run for cover
Run
Run
Run for cover.
Run for cover dei The Killers: la traduzione
Cosa hai trovato da comunicare ai tuoi progenitori?
Le tue scuse sono meglio del tuo senatore?
Ha tenuto una conferenza e sua moglie era in piedi al suo fianco
L’ha fatta sporcare (o “incavolare”) ma non è morto nessuno
Ho visto per strada Sonny Liston la scorsa notte
Un nero dal forte pugno a cantare Redemption Song
Mi fece un gesto verso cielo
Ho sentito il grido del cielo e dei tuoni
Correre ai ripari
Correre finché puoi, baby, non guardarti indietro
Devi correre ai ripari
Non aver paura della paura, questa è una nient’altro che una trappola, amico
Sai che non sei l’unico
E non guardarti indietro, basta correre ai ripari
Cosa stai aspettando, un bacio o delle scuse?
Pensi che ormai avresti una A in tossicologia
È dura caricare l’auto quando tutto quello che fai è farci vergognare
È ancora più dura quando lo stro*zo è famoso
Ho visto mia madre per strada la scorsa notte
Tutta pimpante a cantare ‘the road is long’
Ho detto ‘Mamma so che ci hai provato’
Ma si inginocchiò e pianse
Correre ai ripari
Correre finché puoi, baby, non guardarti indietro
Devi correre ai ripari
Non aver paura della paura, questa è una nient’altro che una trappola, amico
So che non sei l’unico
E non guardarti indietro, basta correre ai ripari
E non c’era nulla che lei non avrebbe dato
Solo per fidarsi di lui con i suoi incubi, con i suoi sogni
Sta correndo, sta correndo
Solo per fidarsi di lui
Lui ha un bel sorriso, lui è una falsa notizia
Basta correre ai ripari, non hai niente da perdere
Correre ai ripari
Correre finché puoi, baby, non guardarti indietro
Devi correre ai ripari
Non aver paura della paura, questa è una nient’altro che una trappola, amico
Sai che non sei l’unico
E non guardarti indietro, basta correre ai ripari
Correre
Correre
Correre ai ripari.