Run for cover dei The Killers: testo, traduzione e video

Run for cover dei The Killers è il secondo singolo del nuovo album in uscita il prossimo 22 settembre, intitolato Woderful Wonderful. Siete curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del singolo, e guardare il video del brano? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Run for cover dei The Killers: il testo

What have you gathered to report to your progenitors?

Are your excuses any better than your senator’s?

He held a conference and his wife was standing by his side

He did her dirty but no-one died

I saw Sonny Liston on the street last night

Black-fisted and strong singing Redemption Song

He motioned me to the sky

I heard heaven and thunder cry

Run for cover

Run while you can, baby, don’t look back

You gotta run for cover

Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man

You know you’re not the only one

And don’t look back, just run for cover

What are you waiting for, a kiss or an apology?

You think by now you’d have an A in toxicology

It’s hard to pack the car when all you do is shame us

It’s even harder when the dirtbag’s famous

I saw my mother on the street last night

All pretty and strong, singing ‘the road is long’

I said ‘Momma I know you’ve tried’

But she fell on her knees and cried

Run for cover

Run while you can, baby, don’t look back

You gotta run for cover

Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man

I know you’re not the only one

And don’t look back, just run for cover

And there was nothing she wouldn’t give

Just to trust him with her nightmares, with her dreams

She’s running, she’s running

Just to trust him

He got a big smile, he’s fake news

Just run for cover, you’ve got nothing left to lose

Run for cover

Run while you can, baby, don’t look back

You gotta run for cover

Don’t be afraid of the fear, that’s a played out trap, man

You know you’re not the only one

And don’t look back, just run for cover

Run

Run

Run for cover.

Run for cover dei The Killers: la traduzione

Cosa hai trovato da comunicare ai tuoi progenitori?

Le tue scuse sono meglio del tuo senatore?

Ha tenuto una conferenza e sua moglie era in piedi al suo fianco

L’ha fatta sporcare (o “incavolare”) ma non è morto nessuno

Ho visto per strada Sonny Liston la scorsa notte

Un nero dal forte pugno a cantare Redemption Song

Mi fece un gesto verso cielo

Ho sentito il grido del cielo e dei tuoni

Correre ai ripari

Correre finché puoi, baby, non guardarti indietro

Devi correre ai ripari

Non aver paura della paura, questa è una nient’altro che una trappola, amico

Sai che non sei l’unico

E non guardarti indietro, basta correre ai ripari

Cosa stai aspettando, un bacio o delle scuse?

Pensi che ormai avresti una A in tossicologia

È dura caricare l’auto quando tutto quello che fai è farci vergognare

È ancora più dura quando lo stro*zo è famoso

Ho visto mia madre per strada la scorsa notte

Tutta pimpante a cantare ‘the road is long’

Ho detto ‘Mamma so che ci hai provato’

Ma si inginocchiò e pianse

Correre ai ripari

Correre finché puoi, baby, non guardarti indietro

Devi correre ai ripari

Non aver paura della paura, questa è una nient’altro che una trappola, amico

So che non sei l’unico

E non guardarti indietro, basta correre ai ripari

E non c’era nulla che lei non avrebbe dato

Solo per fidarsi di lui con i suoi incubi, con i suoi sogni

Sta correndo, sta correndo

Solo per fidarsi di lui

Lui ha un bel sorriso, lui è una falsa notizia

Basta correre ai ripari, non hai niente da perdere

Correre ai ripari

Correre finché puoi, baby, non guardarti indietro

Devi correre ai ripari

Non aver paura della paura, questa è una nient’altro che una trappola, amico

Sai che non sei l’unico

E non guardarti indietro, basta correre ai ripari

Correre

Correre

Correre ai ripari.

Run for cover dei The Killers: il video