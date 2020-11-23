Shame Shame dei Foo Fighters: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Shame Shame dei Foo Fighters fa parte del loro prossimo disco di inediti, Medicine at midnight. L’album uscirà il 5 febbraio 2021 e sarà composto da nove tracce. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.
Shame Shame dei Foo Fighters: il testo[Verse 1]
If you want to
I’ll make you feel something real just to bother you
Now I got?you
Under?my thumb like?a drug I will smother you
I’ll?be the one
Be the moon
Be the sun
Be the rain in?your?song
Go?and put that?record on
If you?want to
I’ll be the one
Be the tongue that will swallow you
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame [Chorus]
Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Beneath the mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame, shame, shame [Verse 2]
Who, what, where, when
Just move along
Nothing wrong
Until we meet again
I’ll be the end
I’ll be the war at your door
Come and let me in
I’ll be the one
Be the moon
Be the sun
Be the rain in your song
Go and put that record on
If you want to
I’ll be the one be the tongue that will swallow you [Chorus]
Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Beneath the mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Beneath the mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame.
Shame Shame dei Foo Fighters: la traduzione
Se lo desideri
Ti farò sentire qualcosa di reale solo per disturbarti
Adesso ti ho preso
Sotto il mio pollice come una droga ti soffocherò
Io sarò quello
Sii la luna Sii il sole Sii la pioggia nella tua canzone
Vai e metti quel disco
Se lo desideri Io sarò quello
Sii la lingua che ti inghiottirà
Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna
Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna
Un’altra scheggia sotto la pelle
Un’altra stagione di solitudine
Ho trovato una ragione e l’ho sepolta
Sotto la montagna del vuoto
Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna
Chi, cosa, dove, quando
Basta andare avanti
Niente di sbagliato
Fino a quando ci incontriamo di nuovo
Sarò la fine
Sarò la guerra alla tua porta
Vieni e fammi entrare
Io sarò quello
Sii la luna Sii il sole Sii la pioggia nella tua canzone
Vai e metti quel disco
Se lo desideri Sarò io la lingua che ti inghiottirà
Un’altra scheggia sotto la pelle
Un’altra stagione di solitudine
Ho trovato una ragione e l’ho sepolta
Sotto la montagna del vuoto
Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna
Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna
Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna
Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna
Un’altra scheggia sotto la pelle
Un’altra stagione di solitudine
Ho trovato una ragione e l’ho sepolta
Sotto la montagna del vuoto
Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna
Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna.