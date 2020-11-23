Shame Shame dei Foo Fighters: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Shame Shame dei Foo Fighters fa parte del loro prossimo disco di inediti, Medicine at midnight. L’album uscirà il 5 febbraio 2021 e sarà composto da nove tracce. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.

Shame Shame dei Foo Fighters: il testo

[Verse 1]
If you want to
I’ll make you feel something real just to bother you
Now I got?you
Under?my thumb like?a drug I will smother you
I’ll?be the one
Be the moon
Be the sun
Be the rain in?your?song
Go?and put that?record on
If you?want to
I’ll be the one
Be the tongue that will swallow you
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame

[Chorus]
Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Beneath the mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame, shame, shame

[Verse 2]
Who, what, where, when
Just move along
Nothing wrong
Until we meet again
I’ll be the end
I’ll be the war at your door
Come and let me in
I’ll be the one
Be the moon
Be the sun
Be the rain in your song
Go and put that record on
If you want to
I’ll be the one be the tongue that will swallow you

[Chorus]
Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Beneath the mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Beneath the mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame, shame, shame, shame.

Shame Shame dei Foo Fighters: la traduzione

Se lo desideri

Ti farò sentire qualcosa di reale solo per disturbarti

Adesso ti ho preso

Sotto il mio pollice come una droga ti soffocherò

Io sarò quello

Sii la luna Sii il sole Sii la pioggia nella tua canzone

Vai e metti quel disco

Se lo desideri Io sarò quello

Sii la lingua che ti inghiottirà

Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna

Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna

Un’altra scheggia sotto la pelle

Un’altra stagione di solitudine

Ho trovato una ragione e l’ho sepolta

Sotto la montagna del vuoto

Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna

Chi, cosa, dove, quando

Basta andare avanti

Niente di sbagliato

Fino a quando ci incontriamo di nuovo

Sarò la fine

Sarò la guerra alla tua porta

Vieni e fammi entrare

Io sarò quello

Sii la luna Sii il sole Sii la pioggia nella tua canzone

Vai e metti quel disco

Se lo desideri Sarò io la lingua che ti inghiottirà

Un’altra scheggia sotto la pelle

Un’altra stagione di solitudine

Ho trovato una ragione e l’ho sepolta

Sotto la montagna del vuoto

Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna

Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna

Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna

Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna

Un’altra scheggia sotto la pelle

Un’altra stagione di solitudine

Ho trovato una ragione e l’ho sepolta

Sotto la montagna del vuoto

Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna

Vergogna, vergogna, vergogna, vergogna.

Shame Shame dei Foo Fighters: il video ufficiale

