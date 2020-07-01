Translation è il nuovo album dei Black Eyed Peas: la tracklist

Translation è il nuovo album dei Black Eyed Peas. Il nuovo disco del gruppo musicale alternative hip hop statunitense, formatosi nel 1995 a Los Angeles per iniziativa dei rapper apl.de.ap, will.i.am e Taboo è già disponibile dal 19 giugno scorso. Al nuovo progetto discografico della band hanno collaborato Shakira in “Girl Like Me” e Maluma in “Feel The Beat”. Per questo album hanno collaborato anche Becky G (“Duro Hard”), Nicky Jam e Tyga (“Vida Loca”) e El Alfa (“No Mañana”).

Translation dei Black Eyed Peas: la tracklist dell’album

“Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” (with J Balvin) “Feel The Beat” (with Maluma) “Mamacita” (with Ozuna & J Rey Soul) “Girl Like Me” (with Shakira) “Vida Loca” (with Nicky Jam & Tyga) “No Mañana” (with El Alfa) “Tonta Love” (with J Rey Soul) “Celebrate” “Todo Bueno” (with Piso 21) “Duro Hard” (with Becky G) “Mabuti” (with French Montana) “I Woke Up” “Get Loose Now” “Action” “News Today”

La discografia dei Black Eyed Peas

1998 – Behind the Front

2000 – Bridging the Gap

2003 – Elephunk

2005 – Monkey Business

2009 – The E.N.D.

2010 – The Beginning

2018 – Masters of the Sun Vol. 1

2020 – Translation