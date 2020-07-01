Translation è il nuovo album dei Black Eyed Peas: la tracklist

Translation è il nuovo album dei Black Eyed Peas. Il nuovo disco del gruppo musicale alternative hip hop statunitense, formatosi nel 1995 a Los Angeles per iniziativa dei rapper apl.de.ap, will.i.am e Taboo è già disponibile dal 19 giugno scorso. Al nuovo progetto discografico della band hanno collaborato Shakira in “Girl Like Me” e Maluma in “Feel The Beat”. Per questo album hanno collaborato anche Becky G (“Duro Hard”), Nicky Jam e Tyga (“Vida Loca”) e El Alfa (“No Mañana”).
Translation dei Black Eyed Peas: la tracklist dell’album
- “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” (with J Balvin)
- “Feel The Beat” (with Maluma)
- “Mamacita” (with Ozuna & J Rey Soul)
- “Girl Like Me” (with Shakira)
- “Vida Loca” (with Nicky Jam & Tyga)
- “No Mañana” (with El Alfa)
- “Tonta Love” (with J Rey Soul)
- “Celebrate”
- “Todo Bueno” (with Piso 21)
- “Duro Hard” (with Becky G)
- “Mabuti” (with French Montana)
- “I Woke Up”
- “Get Loose Now”
- “Action”
- “News Today”
La discografia dei Black Eyed Peas
1998 – Behind the Front
2000 – Bridging the Gap
2003 – Elephunk
2005 – Monkey Business
2009 – The E.N.D.
2010 – The Beginning
2018 – Masters of the Sun Vol. 1
2020 – Translation