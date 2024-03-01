Drown di Justin Timberlake: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Drown di Justin Timberlake anticipa l’uscita del suo prossimo disco di inediti intitolato Everything I Thought it Was, in uscita il 15 marzo. Nel brano il celebre cantautore, ballerino e attore statunitense parla di come si sente deluso e tradito dalla persona che ama. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Drown di Justin Timberlake: il testo

Drown, drown

Drown

Surface

Shoulda known your love was nothin’ but the surface

I’m in the deep and I can’t fight the current

Tryin’ to keep my head above it

And you’ve been beggin’ me to stay, to stay

And I’ve been tryna be your way, your way

But it’s about to break ‘cause

You showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it (Believed it)

You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons (Demons)

Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried

Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start

Should’vе never followed you this far, now I’m in thе deep end

And you let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

Heard about heartbreak with the wrong light

And now the pain just magnifies

I know exactly what it feels like

Yeah, you do it to me every time

And if real love never dies

How am I barely breathin’?

Here on my own

Out in the deep end

Way down below

Way down below all of your lies

And you keep beggin’ me to stay, to stay (Stay)

I’m outta tryna be your way, your way

But it’s about to break ‘cause

You showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it (Should’ve believed it)

You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons (Demons)

Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried

Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start

Should’ve never followed you this far, now I’m in the deep end

And you let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

But sometimes (Sometimes I)

Sometimes I sit and fantasize (Fantasize)

Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)

We could’ve got it right, got it right (Got it right)

Ooh, yeah (Maybe)

Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)

I’ll see your face in a new light (New light)

And your eyes say, “I love you”

You’ve been beggin’ me to stay, to stay

And I’ve been tryna be your way, your way

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

You let me drown

You didn’t even try to save me

It’s about to break

It’s about to break

It’s about to break (Break, break, break, break)

Break, break

It’s about to break

(Drown, drown)

(Drown, drown).

Drown di Justin Timberlake: la traduzione

Annego, annego

Annego

Superficie

Avrei dovuto sapere che il tuo amore non era altro che la superficie

Sono nel profondo e non posso combattere la corrente

Sto cercando di tenere la testa in alto

E mi hai implorato di restare, di restare

E ho cercato di essere a modo tuo, a modo tuo

Ma sta per spezzarsi perché

Mi hai mostrato esattamente chi sei e avrei dovuto crederci (crederci)

Mi hai lasciato solo nell’oscurità con tutti i tuoi demoni (Demoni)

Sono rimasto coinvolto nella marea di tutte le lacrime che hai pianto

Sì, sai che ero accecato dal mio cuore, affondavo fin dall’inizio

Non avrei mai dovuto seguirti fino a questo punto, ora sono nel profondo

E mi hai lasciato annegare

Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi

Ho sentito parlare di crepacuore con la luce sbagliata

E ora il dolore si amplifica

So esattamente come ci si sente

Sì, me lo fai ogni volta

E se il vero amore non muore mai

Come faccio a respirare a malapena?

Qui da solo

Fuori nel profondo

Molto più in basso

Molto al di sotto di tutte le tue bugie

E continui a implorarmi di restare, di restare (Restare)

Non voglio più provare a essere a modo tuo, a modo tuo

Ma sta per spezzarsi perché

Mi hai mostrato esattamente chi sei e avrei dovuto crederci (avrei dovuto crederci)

Mi hai lasciato solo nell’oscurità con tutti i tuoi demoni (Demoni)

Sono rimasto coinvolto nella marea di tutte le lacrime che hai pianto

Sì, sai che ero accecato dal mio cuore, affondavo fin dall’inizio

Non avrei mai dovuto seguirti fino a questo punto, ora sono nel profondo

E mi hai lasciato annegare

Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi

Mi hai lasciato annegare

Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi

Ma a volte (a volte io)

A volte mi siedo e fantastico (fantastico)

Forse in un’altra vita (un’altra vita)

Avremmo potuto farlo bene, farlo bene (capito bene)

Ooh, sì (forse)

Forse in un’altra vita (un’altra vita)

Vedrò il tuo viso sotto una nuova luce (Nuova luce)

E i tuoi occhi che dicono “ti amo”

Mi hai implorato di restare, di restare

E ho cercato di essere a modo tuo, a modo tuo

Mi hai lasciato annegare

Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi

Mi hai lasciato annegare

Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi

Mi hai lasciato annegare

Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi

Mi hai lasciato annegare

Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi

Sta per rompersi

Sta per rompersi

Sta per rompersi (rompersi, rompersi, rompersi, rompersi)

Rompi, rompi

Sta per rompersi

(Annego, annego)

(Annego, annego).

Drown di Justin Timberlake: il video ufficiale