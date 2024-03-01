Drown di Justin Timberlake: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale
Drown di Justin Timberlake anticipa l’uscita del suo prossimo disco di inediti intitolato Everything I Thought it Was, in uscita il 15 marzo. Nel brano il celebre cantautore, ballerino e attore statunitense parla di come si sente deluso e tradito dalla persona che ama. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Drown di Justin Timberlake: il testo
Drown, drown
Drown
Surface
Shoulda known your love was nothin’ but the surface
I’m in the deep and I can’t fight the current
Tryin’ to keep my head above it
And you’ve been beggin’ me to stay, to stay
And I’ve been tryna be your way, your way
But it’s about to break ‘cause
You showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it (Believed it)
You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons (Demons)
Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried
Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start
Should’vе never followed you this far, now I’m in thе deep end
And you let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
Heard about heartbreak with the wrong light
And now the pain just magnifies
I know exactly what it feels like
Yeah, you do it to me every time
And if real love never dies
How am I barely breathin’?
Here on my own
Out in the deep end
Way down below
Way down below all of your lies
And you keep beggin’ me to stay, to stay (Stay)
I’m outta tryna be your way, your way
But it’s about to break ‘cause
You showed me exactly who you are and I should’ve believed it (Should’ve believed it)
You left me alone out in the dark with all of your demons (Demons)
Got caught up in the tide of all the tears you cried
Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start
Should’ve never followed you this far, now I’m in the deep end
And you let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
But sometimes (Sometimes I)
Sometimes I sit and fantasize (Fantasize)
Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)
We could’ve got it right, got it right (Got it right)
Ooh, yeah (Maybe)
Maybe sometime in another life (Another life)
I’ll see your face in a new light (New light)
And your eyes say, “I love you”
You’ve been beggin’ me to stay, to stay
And I’ve been tryna be your way, your way
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
You let me drown
You didn’t even try to save me
It’s about to break
It’s about to break
It’s about to break (Break, break, break, break)
Break, break
It’s about to break
(Drown, drown)
(Drown, drown).
Drown di Justin Timberlake: la traduzione
Annego, annego
Annego
Superficie
Avrei dovuto sapere che il tuo amore non era altro che la superficie
Sono nel profondo e non posso combattere la corrente
Sto cercando di tenere la testa in alto
E mi hai implorato di restare, di restare
E ho cercato di essere a modo tuo, a modo tuo
Ma sta per spezzarsi perché
Mi hai mostrato esattamente chi sei e avrei dovuto crederci (crederci)
Mi hai lasciato solo nell’oscurità con tutti i tuoi demoni (Demoni)
Sono rimasto coinvolto nella marea di tutte le lacrime che hai pianto
Sì, sai che ero accecato dal mio cuore, affondavo fin dall’inizio
Non avrei mai dovuto seguirti fino a questo punto, ora sono nel profondo
E mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Ho sentito parlare di crepacuore con la luce sbagliata
E ora il dolore si amplifica
So esattamente come ci si sente
Sì, me lo fai ogni volta
E se il vero amore non muore mai
Come faccio a respirare a malapena?
Qui da solo
Fuori nel profondo
Molto più in basso
Molto al di sotto di tutte le tue bugie
E continui a implorarmi di restare, di restare (Restare)
Non voglio più provare a essere a modo tuo, a modo tuo
Ma sta per spezzarsi perché
Mi hai mostrato esattamente chi sei e avrei dovuto crederci (avrei dovuto crederci)
Mi hai lasciato solo nell’oscurità con tutti i tuoi demoni (Demoni)
Sono rimasto coinvolto nella marea di tutte le lacrime che hai pianto
Sì, sai che ero accecato dal mio cuore, affondavo fin dall’inizio
Non avrei mai dovuto seguirti fino a questo punto, ora sono nel profondo
E mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Ma a volte (a volte io)
A volte mi siedo e fantastico (fantastico)
Forse in un’altra vita (un’altra vita)
Avremmo potuto farlo bene, farlo bene (capito bene)
Ooh, sì (forse)
Forse in un’altra vita (un’altra vita)
Vedrò il tuo viso sotto una nuova luce (Nuova luce)
E i tuoi occhi che dicono “ti amo”
Mi hai implorato di restare, di restare
E ho cercato di essere a modo tuo, a modo tuo
Mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Mi hai lasciato annegare
Non hai nemmeno provato a salvarmi
Sta per rompersi
Sta per rompersi
Sta per rompersi (rompersi, rompersi, rompersi, rompersi)
Rompi, rompi
Sta per rompersi
(Annego, annego)
(Annego, annego).