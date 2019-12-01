Independent Spirit Awards 2020: nomination e favoriti

L’Independent Spirit Awards 2020 è alle porte e finalmente sono state annunciate le nomination ufficiali per il premio dedicato al cinema indipendente americano.
I vincitori degli Independent Spirit Awards 2020 saranno proclamati soltanto l’8 febbraio 2020, ma è già caccia al favorito.
Come avremo modo di vedere, infatti, la sfida sembra essere più impegnativa tra The Lighthouse di Robert Eggers, Uncut Gems di Josh e Benny Safdie, Marriage Story di Noah Baumbach e Le ragazze di Wall Street di Lorene Scafaria.
Non ci resta che scoprire tutte le nomination dei film che si contengono uno dei premi più prestigiosi della stagione.
Miglior Film
- A Hidden Life
- Clemency
- The Farewell
- Marriage Story
- Uncut Gems
Miglior Regista
- Robert Eggers – The Lighthouse
- Alma Har’el – Honey Boy
- Julius Onah – Luce
- Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Lorene Scafaria – Le ragazze di Wall Street
Miglior Film di un esordiente
- Booksmart
- The Climb
- Diane
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- The Mustang
- See You Yesterday
Miglior Attrice Protagonista
- Karen Allen – Colewell
- Hong Chau – Driveaways
- Elisabeth Moss – Her Smell
- Mary Kay Place – Diane
- Alfre Woodard – Clemency
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Miglior Attore Protagonista
- Chris Galust – Give Me Liberty
- Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Luce
- Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
- Matthias Schoenaerts – The Mustang
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
- Jennifer Lopez – Le ragazze di Wall Street
- Taylor Russell – Waves
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
- Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – Give Me Liberty
- Octavia Spencer – Luce
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
- Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
- Shia LaBeouf – Honey Boy
- Jonathan Majors – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- Wendell Pierce – Burning Cane
Miglior Sceneggiatura
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – To Dust
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Chinonye Chukwu – Clemency
- Tarell Alvin Mccraney – High Flying Bird
Miglior Sceneggiatura d’esordio
- Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – See you yesterday
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – Driveways
- Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – Blow The Man Down
- Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – Greener Grass
- James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – The Vast of Night
Miglior Fotografia
- Todd Banhazl – Le ragazze di Wall Street
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Natasha Braier – Honey Boy
- Chananun Chotrungroj – The Third Wife
- Pawel Pogorzelski – Midsommar
Miglior Montaggio
- Julie Béziau – The Third Wife
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Tyler L. Cook – Sword of Trust
- Louise Ford – The Ligthouse
- Kirill Mikhanovsky – Give Me Liberty
John Cassavetes Award
- Burning Cane
- Colewell
- Give Me Liberty
- Premature
- Wild Nights With Emily
Robert Altman Award
- Marriage Story
Miglior Documentario
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- For Sama
- Honeyland
- Island of the Hungry Ghosts
Miglior Film Internazionale
- Invisible Life, Brasile
- Les Miserables, Francia
- Parasite, Corea del Sud
- Portrait of a Lady in Fire, Francia
- Retablo, Peru
- The Souvenir, Regno Unito
Piaget Producers Award
- Mollye Asher
- Krista Parris
- Ryan Zacarias
Someone to Watch Award
- Rashaad Ernesto Green – Premature
- Ash Mayfair – The Third Wife
- Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man In San Francisco
Truer Than Fiction Award
- Khalik Allah – Black Mother
- Davy Rothbart – 17 Blocks
- Nadia Shihab – Jaddoland
- Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – América
Annual Bonnie Award
- Marielle Heller
- Lulu Wang
- Kelly Reichardt