Independent Spirit Awards 2020: nomination e favoriti

L’Independent Spirit Awards 2020 è alle porte e finalmente sono state annunciate le nomination ufficiali per il premio dedicato al cinema indipendente americano.

Independent Spirit Awards – foto jumpic.com

I vincitori degli Independent Spirit Awards 2020 saranno proclamati soltanto l’8 febbraio 2020, ma è già caccia al favorito.

Come avremo modo di vedere, infatti, la sfida sembra essere più impegnativa tra The Lighthouse di Robert Eggers, Uncut Gems di Josh e Benny Safdie, Marriage Story di Noah Baumbach Le ragazze di Wall Street di Lorene Scafaria.

Non ci resta che scoprire tutte le nomination dei film che si contengono uno dei premi più prestigiosi della stagione.

Miglior Film

  • A Hidden Life
  • Clemency
  • The Farewell
  • Marriage Story
  • Uncut Gems

Miglior Regista

  • Robert Eggers – The Lighthouse
  • Alma Har’el – Honey Boy
  • Julius Onah – Luce
  • Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Lorene Scafaria – Le ragazze di Wall Street

Miglior Film di un esordiente

  • Booksmart
  • The Climb
  • Diane
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • The Mustang
  • See You Yesterday

Miglior Attrice Protagonista

  • Karen Allen – Colewell
  • Hong Chau – Driveaways
  • Elisabeth Moss – Her Smell
  • Mary Kay Place – Diane
  • Alfre Woodard – Clemency
  • Renée Zellweger – Judy

Miglior Attore Protagonista

  • Chris Galust – Give Me Liberty
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Luce
  • Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse
  • Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
  • Matthias Schoenaerts – The Mustang

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

  • Jennifer Lopez – Le ragazze di Wall Street
  • Taylor Russell – Waves
  • Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
  • Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – Give Me Liberty
  • Octavia Spencer – Luce

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

  • Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
  • Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
  • Shia LaBeouf – Honey Boy
  • Jonathan Majors – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • Wendell Pierce – Burning Cane

Miglior Sceneggiatura

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – To Dust
  • Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Chinonye Chukwu – Clemency
  • Tarell Alvin Mccraney – High Flying Bird

Miglior Sceneggiatura d’esordio

  • Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – See you yesterday
  • Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – Driveways
  • Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – Blow The Man Down
  • Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – Greener Grass
  • James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – The Vast of Night

Miglior Fotografia

  • Todd Banhazl – Le ragazze di Wall Street
  • Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
  • Natasha Braier – Honey Boy
  • Chananun Chotrungroj – The Third Wife
  • Pawel Pogorzelski – Midsommar

Miglior Montaggio

  • Julie Béziau – The Third Wife
  • Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Tyler L. Cook – Sword of Trust
  • Louise Ford – The Ligthouse
  • Kirill Mikhanovsky – Give Me Liberty

John Cassavetes Award

  • Burning Cane
  • Colewell
  • Give Me Liberty
  • Premature
  • Wild Nights With Emily

Robert Altman Award

  • Marriage Story

Miglior Documentario

  • American Factory
  • Apollo 11
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland
  • Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Miglior Film Internazionale

  • Invisible Life, Brasile
  • Les Miserables, Francia
  • Parasite, Corea del Sud
  • Portrait of a Lady in Fire, Francia
  • Retablo, Peru
  • The Souvenir, Regno Unito

Piaget Producers Award

  • Mollye Asher
  • Krista Parris
  • Ryan Zacarias

Someone to Watch Award

  • Rashaad Ernesto Green – Premature
  • Ash Mayfair – The Third Wife
  • Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man In San Francisco

Truer Than Fiction Award

  • Khalik Allah – Black Mother
  • Davy Rothbart – 17 Blocks
  • Nadia Shihab – Jaddoland
  • Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – América

Annual Bonnie Award

  • Marielle Heller
  • Lulu Wang
  • Kelly Reichardt
