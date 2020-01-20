Oscar 2020: tutte le nomination dei prossimi Academy Award

La corsa agli Oscar 2020 è ufficialmente iniziata e tra le nomination dei prossimi Academy Award spiccano Joker, The Irishman e Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Oscar 2020- foto eventbrite.com

L’appuntamento per la cerimonia degli Oscar (anche quest’anno senza conduttore) è fissata per il prossimo 9 febbraio, ma le candidature sembrano parlare chiaro.

Joker di Todd Phillips con protagonista Joaquin Phoenix ha ottenuto undici nomination, seguito dalle dieci di Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino, The Irishman di Martin Scorsese e 1917 di Sam Mendes

Tra le sorprese spiccano il film comico Jojo Rabbit di Taika Waititi con ben sette nomination e il film drammatico sudcoreano Parasite di Bon Joon Ho con la sua candidatura a Miglior film, Miglior film straniero e Miglior regia.

Ecco tutte le candidature Academy Awards 2020:

Film

Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Piccole donne

Storia di un matrimonio

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Regia

The Irishman di Martin Scorsese

Joker di Todd Phillips

1917 di Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino

Parasite di Bong Joon-ho

Attrice protagonista

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet Scarlett Johansson in Storia di un matrimonio Saoirse Ronan in Piccole donne Charlize Theron in Bombshell Renée Zellweger in Judy

Attore protagonista

Antonio Banderas in Dolor y gloria

Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver in Storia di un matrimonio

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Jonathan Pryce in I due papi

Attrice non protagonista

Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell

Laura Dern in Storia di un matrimonio

Scarlett Johannson in Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh in Piccole donne

Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Attore non protagonista

Tom Hanks in Un amico straordinario

Anthony Hopkins in I due papi

Al Pacino in The Irishman

Joe Pesci in The Irishman

Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sceneggiatura non originale

The Irishman – Steve Zaillian

Jojo – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips e Scott Silver

Piccole donne – Greta Gerwig

I due papi – Anthony McCarten

Sceneggiatura originale

Cena con delitto: Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Storia di un matrimonio – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won

Fotografia

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Canzone originale

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

Colonna sonora

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Piccole Donne – Alexandre Desplat

Storia di un matrimonio – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker – John Williams

Documentario

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sana

Honeyland

Cortometraggio documentario

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Cortometraggio live action

Brotherhood

Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Sorria

A Sister

Film d’animazione

Dragon Trainer: Il mondo nascosto

Dov’è il mio corpo

Klaus: I segreti del Natale

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cortometraggio d’animazione

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Montaggio

Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Film straniero

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Dolor y gloria

Parasite

Scenografia

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Costumi

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Effetti visivi

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

Il re leone

1917

Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker

Trucco e acconciature

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent

1917

Missaggio sonoro

Ad Astra

Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Montaggio sonoro

Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker