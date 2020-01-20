Oscar 2020: tutte le nomination dei prossimi Academy Award

La corsa agli Oscar 2020 è ufficialmente iniziata e tra le nomination dei prossimi  Academy Award spiccano Joker, The Irishman e Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Oscar 2020- foto eventbrite.com

L’appuntamento per la cerimonia degli Oscar (anche quest’anno senza conduttore) è fissata per il prossimo 9 febbraio, ma le candidature sembrano parlare chiaro.

Joker di Todd Phillips con protagonista Joaquin Phoenix ha ottenuto undici nomination, seguito dalle dieci di Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino, The Irishman di Martin Scorsese e 1917 di Sam Mendes

Tra le sorprese spiccano il film comico Jojo Rabbit di Taika Waititi con ben sette nomination e il film drammatico sudcoreano Parasite di Bon Joon Ho con la sua candidatura a Miglior film, Miglior film straniero e Miglior regia.

Ecco tutte le candidature Academy Awards 2020:

Film

  • Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Piccole donne
  • Storia di un matrimonio
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Regia

  • The Irishman di Martin Scorsese
  • Joker di Todd Phillips
  • 1917 di Sam Mendes
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite di Bong Joon-ho

Attrice protagonista

  1. Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
  2. Scarlett Johansson in Storia di un matrimonio
  3. Saoirse Ronan in Piccole donne
  4. Charlize Theron in Bombshell
  5. Renée Zellweger in Judy

Attore protagonista

  • Antonio Banderas in Dolor y gloria
  • Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver in Storia di un matrimonio
  • Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce in I due papi

Attrice non protagonista

  • Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern in Storia di un matrimonio
  • Scarlett Johannson in Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh in Piccole donne
  • Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Attore non protagonista

  • Tom Hanks in Un amico straordinario
  • Anthony Hopkins in I due papi
  • Al Pacino in The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci in The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sceneggiatura non originale

  • The Irishman – Steve Zaillian
  • Jojo – Taika Waititi
  • Joker – Todd Phillips e Scott Silver
  • Piccole donne – Greta Gerwig
  • I due papi – Anthony McCarten

Sceneggiatura originale

  • Cena con delitto: Knives Out – Rian Johnson
  • Storia di un matrimonio – Noah Baumbach
  • 1917 – Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite – Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won

Fotografia

  • The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
  • Joker – Lawrence Sher
  • The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
  • 1917 – Roger Deakins
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Canzone originale

  • I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
  • (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
  • I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
  • Into the Unknown – Frozen II
  • Stand Up – Harriet

Colonna sonora

  • Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
  • Piccole Donne – Alexandre Desplat
  • Storia di un matrimonio – Randy Newman
  • 1917 – Thomas Newman
  • Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker – John Williams

Documentario

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sana
  • Honeyland

Cortometraggio documentario

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Cortometraggio live action

  • Brotherhood
  • Football Club
  • The Neighbor’s Window
  • Sorria
  • A Sister

Film d’animazione

  • Dragon Trainer: Il mondo nascosto
  • Dov’è il mio corpo
  • Klaus: I segreti del Natale
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Cortometraggio d’animazione

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Montaggio

  • Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Film straniero

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Les Misérables
  • Dolor y gloria
  • Parasite

Scenografia

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Costumi

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Effetti visivi

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • Il re leone
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker

Trucco e acconciature

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent
  • 1917

Missaggio sonoro

  • Ad Astra
  • Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Montaggio sonoro

  • Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker
Myriam