Oscar 2020: tutte le nomination dei prossimi Academy Award

La corsa agli Oscar 2020 è ufficialmente iniziata e tra le nomination dei prossimi Academy Award spiccano Joker, The Irishman e Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
L’appuntamento per la cerimonia degli Oscar (anche quest’anno senza conduttore) è fissata per il prossimo 9 febbraio, ma le candidature sembrano parlare chiaro.
Joker di Todd Phillips con protagonista Joaquin Phoenix ha ottenuto undici nomination, seguito dalle dieci di Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino, The Irishman di Martin Scorsese e 1917 di Sam Mendes
Tra le sorprese spiccano il film comico Jojo Rabbit di Taika Waititi con ben sette nomination e il film drammatico sudcoreano Parasite di Bon Joon Ho con la sua candidatura a Miglior film, Miglior film straniero e Miglior regia.
Ecco tutte le candidature Academy Awards 2020:
Film
- Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Piccole donne
- Storia di un matrimonio
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
Regia
- The Irishman di Martin Scorsese
- Joker di Todd Phillips
- 1917 di Sam Mendes
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite di Bong Joon-ho
Attrice protagonista
- Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson in Storia di un matrimonio
- Saoirse Ronan in Piccole donne
- Charlize Theron in Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger in Judy
Attore protagonista
- Antonio Banderas in Dolor y gloria
- Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Adam Driver in Storia di un matrimonio
- Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
- Jonathan Pryce in I due papi
Attrice non protagonista
- Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern in Storia di un matrimonio
- Scarlett Johannson in Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh in Piccole donne
- Margot Robbie in Bombshell
Attore non protagonista
- Tom Hanks in Un amico straordinario
- Anthony Hopkins in I due papi
- Al Pacino in The Irishman
- Joe Pesci in The Irishman
- Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sceneggiatura non originale
- The Irishman – Steve Zaillian
- Jojo – Taika Waititi
- Joker – Todd Phillips e Scott Silver
- Piccole donne – Greta Gerwig
- I due papi – Anthony McCarten
Sceneggiatura originale
- Cena con delitto: Knives Out – Rian Johnson
- Storia di un matrimonio – Noah Baumbach
- 1917 – Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite – Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won
Fotografia
- The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker – Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
- 1917 – Roger Deakins
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Canzone originale
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown – Frozen II
- Stand Up – Harriet
Colonna sonora
- Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Piccole Donne – Alexandre Desplat
- Storia di un matrimonio – Randy Newman
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker – John Williams
Documentario
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sana
- Honeyland
Cortometraggio documentario
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Cortometraggio live action
- Brotherhood
- Football Club
- The Neighbor’s Window
- Sorria
- A Sister
Film d’animazione
- Dragon Trainer: Il mondo nascosto
- Dov’è il mio corpo
- Klaus: I segreti del Natale
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Cortometraggio d’animazione
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Montaggio
- Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Film straniero
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Misérables
- Dolor y gloria
- Parasite
Scenografia
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
Costumi
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Effetti visivi
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- Il re leone
- 1917
- Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker
Trucco e acconciature
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent
- 1917
Missaggio sonoro
- Ad Astra
- Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Montaggio sonoro
- Le Mans ’66 – La grande sfida
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker