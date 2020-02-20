Brit Awards 2020: il trionfo di Lewis Capaldi, la lista dei vincitori

La cerimonia di consegna dei premi musicali più ambiti nel Regno Unito, giunti ormai alla 40 esima edizione, si è tenuta come sempre alla O2 Arena di Londra. Durante i Brit Awards 2020 si sono esibiti dal vivo Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Lizzo, Rod Stewart, Harry Styles, Stormzy e Billie Eilish, che ha cantato per la prima volta dal vivo la canzone “No Time to Die”, colonna sonora del nuovo film della saga di James Bond.

Lewis Capaldi – Foto: Facebook

Il giovane Lewis Capaldi è stato il grande protagonista dei Brit Awards 2020. Ha infatti conquistato il premio come nuovo artista dell’anno e come miglior canzone grazie a “Someone you loved”.

La 18enne cantante californiana Billie Eilish è stata premiata come la miglior artista femminile internazionale. Il nuovo anno è iniziato davvero con il botto per Billie che ha vinto altri 5 prestigiosi premi a Grammy Awards 2020: Miglior artista esordiente, miglior album dell’anno (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), miglior canzone dell’anno e miglior registrazione dell’anno (Bad Guy). ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ ha vinto anche nella categoria minore di Best Pop Vocal Album.

Brit Awards 2020: la lista dei vincitori

Male Solo Artist

  • Dave
  • Harry Styles
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Stormzy (VINCITORE)

Female Solo Artist

  • Charli XCX
  • FKA twigs
  • Freya Ridings
  • Mabel (VINCITRICE)
  • Mahalia

Best Group

  • Bastille
  • Bring Me the Horizon
  • Coldplay
  • D-Block Europe
  • Foals (VINCITORI)

Best New Artist

  • Aitch
  • Dave
  • Lewis Capaldi (VINCITORE)
  • Mabel
  • Sam Fender

Rising Star

  • Celeste

Song of the Year

  • AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”
  • Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”
  • Dave and Burna Boy – “Location”
  • Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
  • Lewis Capaldi  – “Someone You Loved” – (VINCITRICE)
  • Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”
  • Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
  • Sam Smith and Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger”
  • Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”
  • Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

Mastercard Album of the Year

  • Dave – Psychodrama (VINCITORE)
  • Harry Styles – Fine Line
  • Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
  • Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
  • Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

International Male Solo Artist

  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Burna Boy
  • Dermot Kennedy
  • Post Malone
  • Tyler, the Creator (VINCITORE)

International Female Solo Artist

  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish (VINCITRICE)
  • Camila Cabello
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Lizzo
