Brit Awards 2020: il trionfo di Lewis Capaldi, la lista dei vincitori

La cerimonia di consegna dei premi musicali più ambiti nel Regno Unito, giunti ormai alla 40 esima edizione, si è tenuta come sempre alla O2 Arena di Londra. Durante i Brit Awards 2020 si sono esibiti dal vivo Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Lizzo, Rod Stewart, Harry Styles, Stormzy e Billie Eilish, che ha cantato per la prima volta dal vivo la canzone “No Time to Die”, colonna sonora del nuovo film della saga di James Bond.

Il giovane Lewis Capaldi è stato il grande protagonista dei Brit Awards 2020. Ha infatti conquistato il premio come nuovo artista dell’anno e come miglior canzone grazie a “Someone you loved”.

La 18enne cantante californiana Billie Eilish è stata premiata come la miglior artista femminile internazionale. Il nuovo anno è iniziato davvero con il botto per Billie che ha vinto altri 5 prestigiosi premi a Grammy Awards 2020: Miglior artista esordiente, miglior album dell’anno (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), miglior canzone dell’anno e miglior registrazione dell’anno (Bad Guy). ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ ha vinto anche nella categoria minore di Best Pop Vocal Album.

Brit Awards 2020: la lista dei vincitori

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy (VINCITORE)

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel (VINCITRICE)

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals (VINCITORI)

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi (VINCITORE)

Mabel

Sam Fender

Rising Star

Celeste

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”

Dave and Burna Boy – “Location”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – (VINCITRICE)

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Sam Smith and Normani – “Dancing With a Stranger”

Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”

Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – Psychodrama (VINCITORE)

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, the Creator (VINCITORE)

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish (VINCITRICE)

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo