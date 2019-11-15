Better Half of Me di Tom Walker: testo, traduzione e video

Better Half of Me di Tom Walker è stata pubblicata come anteprima dell’edizione deluxe del suo album di debutto del 2019, What a Time to Be Alive. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

Better Half of Me di Tom Walker: il testo

[Verse 1]

You’ll always be my number one

A whole lot more than good enough

I’m giving everything I’ve?got?to gain every?second lost

Six years just ain’t enough

With?you, I’m happy being me

Don’t pretend, ‘cause I don’t need to

I’m a thousand miles from home, never on my own

When you whisper down the phone

[Pre-Chorus1]

Well, I guess we never saw this coming

Halfway around the world calling

But I just want you to know

[Chorus2]

That I’d have all I need

If you were standing right in front of me

I’ll finally see what it means to be complete

Don’t need to spend our lives chasing gold

Anywhere with you, I’ll call my home

Oh, I’d have all I need

If you’d be the better half of me

[Verse 2]

I’m still up, it’s 4 AM

Is this Amsterdam or Berlin?

I’m just waiting for the day I finally get to say

These words face to face

[Pre-Chorus1]

Well, I guess we never saw this coming

Halfway around the world calling

But I just want you to know

[Chorus2]

That I’d have all I need

If you were standing right in front of me

I’ll finally see what it means to be complete

Don’t need to spend our lives chasing gold

Anywhere with you, I’ll call my home

Oh, I’d have all I need

If you’d be the better half of me

I’d have all I need

If you were standing right in front of me

I’ll finally see what it means to be complete

Don’t need to spend our lives chasing gold

Anywhere with you, I’ll call my home

Oh, I’d have all I need

If you’d be the better half of me

[Outro5]

If you’d be the better half of me

Yeah, will you be the better half of me?

Will you be the better half of me?

Better Half of Me di Tom Walker: la traduzione

Sarai sempre il mio numero uno

Molto più che abbastanza buono

Sto dando tutto ciò che ho avuto per riavere ogni secondo perso

Sei anni non sono abbastanza

Con te, sono felice di essere me

Non fingere, perché non ne ho bisogno

Sono a mille miglia da casa, mai da solo

Quando sussurri al telefono

Beh, immagino che non l’abbiamo mai visto accadere

A metà strada intorno al mondo chiamando

Ma voglio solo che tu lo sappia

Che avrei tutto ciò di cui avevo bisogno

Se tu fossi proprio di fronte a me

Finalmente vedrò cosa significa essere completi

Non ho bisogno di passare le nostre vite a cercare oro

Ovunque con te, sarà casa mia

Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me

Sono ancora sveglio, sono le 4 del mattino

Questa è Amsterdam o Berlino?

Sto solo aspettando il giorno in cui finalmente potrò dirti

Queste parole faccia a faccia

Beh, immagino che non l’abbiamo mai visto accadere

A metà strada intorno al mondo chiamando

Ma voglio solo che tu lo sappia

Che avrei tutto ciò di cui avevo bisogno

Se tu fossi proprio di fronte a me

Finalmente vedrò cosa significa essere completi

Non ho bisogno di passare le nostre vite a cercare oro

Ovunque con te, sarà casa mia

Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me

Avrei tutto ciò di cui avevo bisogno

Se tu fossi proprio di fronte a me

Finalmente vedrò cosa significa essere completi

Non ho bisogno di passare le nostre vite a cercare oro

Ovunque con te, sarà casa mia

Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno

Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me

Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me

Sì, sarai la metà migliore di me?

Sarai la metà migliore di me?

Better Half of Me di Tom Walker: il video

