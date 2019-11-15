Better Half of Me di Tom Walker: testo, traduzione e video

Better Half of Me di Tom Walker è stata pubblicata come anteprima dell’edizione deluxe del suo album di debutto del 2019, What a Time to Be Alive. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
Better Half of Me di Tom Walker: il testo
[Verse 1]
You’ll always be my number one
A whole lot more than good enough
I’m giving everything I’ve?got?to gain every?second lost
Six years just ain’t enough
With?you, I’m happy being me
Don’t pretend, ‘cause I don’t need to
I’m a thousand miles from home, never on my own
When you whisper down the phone
[Pre-Chorus1]
Well, I guess we never saw this coming
Halfway around the world calling
But I just want you to know
[Chorus2]
That I’d have all I need
If you were standing right in front of me
I’ll finally see what it means to be complete
Don’t need to spend our lives chasing gold
Anywhere with you, I’ll call my home
Oh, I’d have all I need
If you’d be the better half of me
[Verse 2]
I’m still up, it’s 4 AM
Is this Amsterdam or Berlin?
I’m just waiting for the day I finally get to say
These words face to face
[Pre-Chorus1]
Well, I guess we never saw this coming
Halfway around the world calling
But I just want you to know
[Chorus2]
That I’d have all I need
If you were standing right in front of me
I’ll finally see what it means to be complete
Don’t need to spend our lives chasing gold
Anywhere with you, I’ll call my home
Oh, I’d have all I need
If you’d be the better half of me
I’d have all I need
If you were standing right in front of me
I’ll finally see what it means to be complete
Don’t need to spend our lives chasing gold
Anywhere with you, I’ll call my home
Oh, I’d have all I need
If you’d be the better half of me
[Outro5]
If you’d be the better half of me
Yeah, will you be the better half of me?
Will you be the better half of me?
Better Half of Me di Tom Walker: la traduzione
Sarai sempre il mio numero uno
Molto più che abbastanza buono
Sto dando tutto ciò che ho avuto per riavere ogni secondo perso
Sei anni non sono abbastanza
Con te, sono felice di essere me
Non fingere, perché non ne ho bisogno
Sono a mille miglia da casa, mai da solo
Quando sussurri al telefono
Beh, immagino che non l’abbiamo mai visto accadere
A metà strada intorno al mondo chiamando
Ma voglio solo che tu lo sappia
Che avrei tutto ciò di cui avevo bisogno
Se tu fossi proprio di fronte a me
Finalmente vedrò cosa significa essere completi
Non ho bisogno di passare le nostre vite a cercare oro
Ovunque con te, sarà casa mia
Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me
Sono ancora sveglio, sono le 4 del mattino
Questa è Amsterdam o Berlino?
Sto solo aspettando il giorno in cui finalmente potrò dirti
Queste parole faccia a faccia
Beh, immagino che non l’abbiamo mai visto accadere
A metà strada intorno al mondo chiamando
Ma voglio solo che tu lo sappia
Che avrei tutto ciò di cui avevo bisogno
Se tu fossi proprio di fronte a me
Finalmente vedrò cosa significa essere completi
Non ho bisogno di passare le nostre vite a cercare oro
Ovunque con te, sarà casa mia
Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me
Avrei tutto ciò di cui avevo bisogno
Se tu fossi proprio di fronte a me
Finalmente vedrò cosa significa essere completi
Non ho bisogno di passare le nostre vite a cercare oro
Ovunque con te, sarà casa mia
Oh, avrei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno
Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me
Se tu fossi la metà migliore di me
Sì, sarai la metà migliore di me?
Sarai la metà migliore di me?