Dear Jealousy di Mika: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Dear Jealousy di Mika è prodotto da Mark Crew, Dan Priddy & George Moore ed è presente nell’ultimo disco di inediti rilasciato dal cantante intitolato My Name Is Michael Holbrook. La canzone è stata scritta dallo stesso artista insieme a George Moore & Amy Wadge. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Dear Jealousy di Mika: il testo

[Intro1]

Jealousy, bring the music back to me

[Verse 1]

Dear jealousy

You know every part of me

Hiding where no?one?can see

I want?you to leave

Dear jealousy

Why you smiling?creepily?

Your fingertips keep holding on

But your tricks won’t work on me

Oh baby, I’m jealous, I’m jealous

I’m jealous of us

I’m jealous of everything that I know we could be

But never really seems enough

I’m jealous, I’m jealous of everyone

Jealous of the man I used to be

And the man I could become

[Pre-Chorus2]

I’m jealous of your face, of your lips, of your eyes

Jealous of your house and the car you drive

Jealous of your truth and I’m jealous of lies

I’m jealous (Dear jealousy)

Jealous of the ground beneath my feet

Jealous of your mouth and the air we breathe

Jealous of the way that you look at me

I’m jealous

[Chorus3]

It’s coming out to get us, get us

You better run away while it let us

‘Cause like it or not, every day we get a little better

At jealousy

We got one thing in common, amen

Only problem is that it’s wrong and

In every single person, even you, even me

Is jealousy

[Verse 2]

Dear jealousy

When did you move in with me?

This bed wasn’t made for three

It’s time for you to leave

Oh baby, I’m jealous, I’m jealous

I’m jealous of us

I’m jealous of everything that I know we could be

But never really seems enough

I’m jealous, I’m jealous of everyone

Jealous of the man I used to be

And the man I could become

[Pre-Chorus2]

I’m jealous of your face, of your lips, of your eyes

Jealous of your house and the car you drive

Jealous of your truth and I’m jealous of lies

I’m jealous (Dear jealousy)

Jealous of the ground beneath my feet

Jealous of your mouth and the air we breathe

Jealous of the way that you look at me

I’m jealous

[Chorus3]

It’s coming out to get us, get us

You better run away while it let us

‘Cause like it or not, every day we get a little better

At jealousy

We got one thing in common, amen

Only problem is that it’s wrong and

In every single person, even you, even me

Is jealousy

[Bridge6]

Jealousy

Bring the music back to me

I can’t even write a song

If you’re standing over me (Dear jealousy)

Jealousy

I’ll take the good times with the rough

I don’t need to be the richest guy

I know enough is enough (Dear jealousy)

Jealousy

Stop confusing me

I am sick of seeing everything

In different shades of green (Dear jealousy)

Jealousy

It took a while for me to see

I thought I was the one who’s jealous

But you’re jealous of me (Dear jealousy)

[Chorus3]

It’s coming out to get us, get us

You better run away while it let us

‘Cause like it or not, every day we get a little better

At jealousy

We got one thing in common, amen

Only problem is that it’s wrong and

In every single person, even you, even me

Is jealousy

[Outro8]

It’s coming out to get us, get us

We better run away while it let us

‘Cause like it or not

Every day we get a little better

At jealousy.

Dear Jealousy di Mika: la traduzione

Gelosia, riportami la musica

Cara gelosia

Conosci ogni parte di me

Ti nascondi dove nessuno può vederti

Voglio che tu te ne vada

Cara gelosia

Perché sorridi in maniera inquietante?

La punta delle dita continuano a resistere

Ma i tuoi trucchi non funzioneranno su di me

Oh piccola, sono geloso, sono geloso

Sono geloso di noi

Sono geloso di tutto ciò che so che potremmo essere

Ma non sembra mai abbastanza

Sono geloso, sono geloso di tutti

Geloso dell’uomo che ero

E dell’uomo che potrei diventare

Sono geloso del tuo viso, delle tue labbra, dei tuoi occhi

Geloso di casa tua e dell’auto che guidi

Geloso della tua verità e sono geloso delle bugie

Sono geloso (cara gelosia)

Geloso del terreno sotto i miei piedi

Geloso della tua bocca e dell’aria che respiriamo

Geloso del modo in cui mi guardi

sono geloso

Spunta fuori per prenderci, prenderci

Faresti meglio a scappare mentre ce lo permette

Perché piaccia o no, ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’

Con la gelosia

Abbiamo una cosa in comune, amen

L’unico problema è che è sbagliato e

In ogni singola persona, anche tu, anche io

È gelosia

Cara gelosia

Quando ti sei trasferita da me?

Questo letto non era fatto per tre

È tempo che te ne vada

Oh piccola, sono geloso, sono geloso

Sono geloso di noi

Sono geloso di tutto ciò che so che potremmo essere

Ma non sembra mai abbastanza

Sono geloso, sono geloso di tutti

Geloso dell’uomo che ero

E l’uomo che potrei diventare

Sono geloso del tuo viso, delle tue labbra, dei tuoi occhi

Geloso di casa tua e dell’auto che guidi

Geloso della tua verità e sono geloso delle bugie

Sono geloso (cara gelosia)

Geloso del terreno sotto i miei piedi

Geloso della tua bocca e dell’aria che respiriamo

Geloso del modo in cui mi guardi

sono geloso

Spunta fuori per prenderci, prenderci

Faresti meglio a scappare mentre ce lo permette

Perché piaccia o no, ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’

Con la gelosia

Abbiamo una cosa in comune, amen

L’unico problema è che è sbagliato e

In ogni singola persona, anche tu, anche io

È gelosia

Gelosia

Riporta la musica a me

Non riesco nemmeno a scrivere una canzone

Se mi stai sopra (cara gelosia)

Gelosia

Prenderò i bei tempi con quelli brutti

Non ho bisogno di essere il ragazzo più ricco

So che abbastanza è abbastanza (Cara gelosia)

Gelosia

Smetti di confondermi

Sono stufo di vedere tutto

In diverse tonalità di verde (Cara gelosia)

Gelosia

Mi ci è voluto un po’ per vedere

Pensavo di essere geloso

Ma sei geloso di me (Cara gelosia)

Spunta fuori per prenderci, prenderci

Faresti meglio a scappare mentre ce lo permette

Perché piaccia o no, ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’

Con la gelosia

Abbiamo una cosa in comune, amen

L’unico problema è che è sbagliato e

In ogni singola persona, anche tu, anche io

È gelosia

Viene fuori per prenderci, prenderci

Meglio scappare mentre ce lo permette

Perché piaccia o no

Ogni giorno miglioriamo un po’

Alla gelosia.

Dear Jealousy di Mika: il video ufficiale

