Don’t Start Now di Dua Lipa: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Don’t Start Now di Dua Lipa è il suo nuovo singolo, carico di adrenalina, vibrazioni positive da dancefloor e auto-affermazione. La famosa artista ha scritto sui social: “Ho scelto di pubblicare questa canzone come prima in modo da chiudere un capitolo della mia vita ed iniziarne un altro. Verso una nuova fase con un nuovo sound! Tutto sta nell’andare avanti e non permettere mai a nessuno di mettersi di mezzo. Mi è sembrata anche una scelta naturale visto che l’ho realizzata con la stessa crew con cui ho fatto New Rules”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Don’t Start Now di Dua Lipa: il testo[Intro1] If you don’t wanna see me [Verse 1] Did a full 180, crazy
Thinking ‘bout the way I was
Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe
But look at where I ended up
I’m all good already
So moved on, it’s scary
I’m not where you left me at all, so
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me [Chorus3] Don’t show up, don’t come out
Don’t start caring about me now
Walk away, you know how
Don’t start caring about me now [Verse 2] Aren’t you the guy who tried to
Hurt me with the word “goodbye”?
Though it took some time to survive you
I’m better on the other side
I’m all good already
So moved on, it’s scary
I’m not where you left me at all, so [Pre-Chorus2] If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me
(Don’t, don’t, don’t) [Chorus3] Don’t show up, don’t come out
Don’t start caring about me now
Walk away, you know how
Don’t start caring about me now (‘Bout me now, ‘bout me) [Bridge6] Up, up
Don’t come out, out, out
Don’t show up, up, up
Don’t start now (Oh)
Up, up
Don’t come out, out
I’m not where you left me at all, so [Pre-Chorus2] If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody
If you wanna believe that anything could stop me [Chorus3] Don’t show up (Don’t show up), don’t come out (Don’t come out)
Don’t start caring about me now (‘Bout me now)
Walk away (Walk away), you know how (You know how)
Don’t start caring about me now (So) [Outro9] Up, up
Don’t come out, out, out
Don’t show up, up, up
Walk away, walk away (So)
Up, up
Don’t come out, out, out
Don’t show up, up, up
Walk away, walk away, oh.
Don’t Start Now di Dua Lipa: la traduzione
Se non vuoi vedermi
Ho fatto 180, pazzo
Pensando a come ero
Il cuore spezzato mi ha cambiata? Può essere
Ma guarda dove sono finita
Sto già bene
Quindi, sono andata avanti, fa paura
Non sono dove mi hai lasciato, quindi
Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno
Se vuoi credere che nulla possa fermarmi
Non farti vedere, non uscire
Non preoccuparti di me adesso
Allontanati, sai come
Non preoccuparti di me adesso
Non sei il ragazzo che ha provato
A farmi male con la parola “Addio”?
Anche se ci è voluto del tempo per sopravvivere
Sto meglio dall’altra parte
Sto già bene
Quindi, sono andata avanti, fa paura
Non sono dove mi hai lasciata, quindi
Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno
Se vuoi credere che nulla possa fermarmi
(No, no, no)
Non farti vedere, non uscire
Non preoccuparti di me adesso
Allontanati, sai come
Non iniziare a preoccuparti di me ora
Su su
Non uscire, uscire, uscire
Non presentarti, su, su
Non iniziare ora (Oh)
Su su
Non uscire, uscire
Non sono dove mi hai lasciata, quindi
Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno
Se vuoi credere che nulla possa fermarmi
Non mostrarti (Non mostrarti), non uscire (Non uscire)
Non iniziare a preoccuparti di me ora (adesso, ora)
Allontanati (Allontanati), sai come (Sai ??come)
Non iniziare a preoccuparti per me ora (quindi)
Su su
Non uscire, uscire, uscire
Non presentarti, su, su
Vattene, vattene (così)
Su su
Non uscire, uscire, uscire
Non presentarti, su, su
Vattene, vattene, oh.