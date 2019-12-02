Don’t Start Now di Dua Lipa: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Don’t Start Now di Dua Lipa è il suo nuovo singolo, carico di adrenalina, vibrazioni positive da dancefloor e auto-affermazione. La famosa artista ha scritto sui social: “Ho scelto di pubblicare questa canzone come prima in modo da chiudere un capitolo della mia vita ed iniziarne un altro. Verso una nuova fase con un nuovo sound! Tutto sta nell’andare avanti e non permettere mai a nessuno di mettersi di mezzo. Mi è sembrata anche una scelta naturale visto che l’ho realizzata con la stessa crew con cui ho fatto New Rules”. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Don’t Start Now di Dua Lipa: il testo

Don’t Start Now di Dua Lipa: la traduzione

[Intro1] If you don’t wanna see me [Verse 1] Did a full 180, crazyThinking ‘bout the way I wasDid the heartbreak change me? MaybeBut look at where I ended upI’m all good alreadySo moved on, it’s scaryI’m not where you left me at all, so[Pre-Chorus2] If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebodyIf you wanna believe that anything could stop me [Chorus3] Don’t show up, don’t come outDon’t start caring about me nowWalk away, you know howDon’t start caring about me now [Verse 2] Aren’t you the guy who tried toHurt me with the word “goodbye”?Though it took some time to survive youI’m better on the other sideI’m all good alreadySo moved on, it’s scaryI’m not where you left me at all, so [Pre-Chorus2] If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebodyIf you wanna believe that anything could stop me(Don’t, don’t, don’t) [Chorus3] Don’t show up, don’t come outDon’t start caring about me nowWalk away, you know howDon’t start caring about me now (‘Bout me now, ‘bout me) [Bridge6] Up, upDon’t come out, out, outDon’t show up, up, upDon’t start now (Oh)Up, upDon’t come out, outI’m not where you left me at all, so [Pre-Chorus2] If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebodyIf you wanna believe that anything could stop me [Chorus3] Don’t show up (Don’t show up), don’t come out (Don’t come out)Don’t start caring about me now (‘Bout me now)Walk away (Walk away), you know how (You know how)Don’t start caring about me now (So) [Outro9] Up, upDon’t come out, out, outDon’t show up, up, upWalk away, walk away (So)Up, upDon’t come out, out, outDon’t show up, up, upWalk away, walk away, oh.

Se non vuoi vedermi

Ho fatto 180, pazzo

Pensando a come ero

Il cuore spezzato mi ha cambiata? Può essere

Ma guarda dove sono finita

Sto già bene

Quindi, sono andata avanti, fa paura

Non sono dove mi hai lasciato, quindi

Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno

Se vuoi credere che nulla possa fermarmi

Non farti vedere, non uscire

Non preoccuparti di me adesso

Allontanati, sai come

Non preoccuparti di me adesso

Non sei il ragazzo che ha provato

A farmi male con la parola “Addio”?

Anche se ci è voluto del tempo per sopravvivere

Sto meglio dall’altra parte

Sto già bene

Quindi, sono andata avanti, fa paura

Non sono dove mi hai lasciata, quindi

Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno

Se vuoi credere che nulla possa fermarmi

(No, no, no)

Non farti vedere, non uscire

Non preoccuparti di me adesso

Allontanati, sai come

Non iniziare a preoccuparti di me ora

Su su

Non uscire, uscire, uscire

Non presentarti, su, su

Non iniziare ora (Oh)

Su su

Non uscire, uscire

Non sono dove mi hai lasciata, quindi

Se non vuoi vedermi ballare con qualcuno

Se vuoi credere che nulla possa fermarmi

Non mostrarti (Non mostrarti), non uscire (Non uscire)

Non iniziare a preoccuparti di me ora (adesso, ora)

Allontanati (Allontanati), sai come (Sai ??come)

Non iniziare a preoccuparti per me ora (quindi)

Su su

Non uscire, uscire, uscire

Non presentarti, su, su

Vattene, vattene (così)

Su su

Non uscire, uscire, uscire

Non presentarti, su, su

Vattene, vattene, oh.

Don’t Start Now di Dua Lipa: il video ufficiale